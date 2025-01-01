Fast Getaway

The best bathing suit, of course, is nought but your well-tanned hide, sailing, surfing, sunning and skinny-dipping, on the secluded back side of a lush tropical isle, such as Jamaica. But next to that, go for the look that best fits your physique, from the briefest of bikinis to boxers and surfer jams. Strong primary colors in New Wave geometrics, tropical florals, anything with a visual punch, are what the smartest sons of beaches will be pulling on this long, hot summer. For all-round comfort, the fabric to choose is cotton; for a bikini, pick a quick-drying Lycra blend. Hot time. Summer in the islands. Let's go!