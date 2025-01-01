Rebecca Ferratti, Miss June, 1986

Miss June rode into town in a sports car that is now defunct. Zooming out of the Arizona desert, she was so thrilled to reach L.A. that she scoffed at the speed limit. She hit one of Hollywood's few puddles and hydroplaned until a parked car intervened. Rebecca Ferratti remembers enjoying the ride, thinking that it was a lot more exciting than tooling around Phoenix.

That was last November. Rebecca---Miss Apache Sunrise Ski Resort, Best Legs in Phoenix 1984, Miss Belly of Palm Springs 1985, Miss Physically Fit, Miss Cuervo Gold, the Miss Arizona pageant's Miss Photogenic and the state of Arizona's unofficial Miss Personality---had forsaken the pageant circuit to Go For It in the capital of Going For It. She shook the dust out of her taffeta dress, walked away from her crumpled car and set out to become well known in L.A. Today, seven months later, her answering machine is jammed with calls from casting agents, managers and prospective beaux. Rebecca is seldom at home. If she's not in class at Creative Actors' Workshop in Burbank, she's probably at a night club on Sunset, dancing a series of strong California guys under the table.

"There's not enough time in the day," she says, bombing out of her brand-new Hollywood apartment on her way to acting class. "I need 48 hours, not 24. I love to drive fast. I love positive, high-energy people. I don't want to be around negative people. If they're negative, I'll bring them up. And I'll bring them up so far they'll say, 'Whoa!'"

She rides horses in the desert or escapes to the mountains when things slow down in the city. Sitting at a campfire, reflecting on the pageant scene in Phoenix and her prospects in Hollywood, she talks nearly as fast as she drives. It's not easy to follow the conversation of someone packing two days' worth of zest into 24 hours, but the gist is that the beauty-pageant tour got too political.

"Phoenix is a nice town with very nice people, but you get well known there very quickly. There's a lot of jealousy. Do the other girls like you for what you've won, or do they like you for yourself? Are they using you? It's hard to tell. But I didn't let all that stuff get me down. I won about 25 titles, and then it was time to go to L.A. for modeling, TV, the movies. L.A. is a big town. It can be lonely, but I know I can make my dreams come true. One night, I dreamed I'd go to Europe; then I won Miss Apache Sunrise and a trip to Paris. I dreamed of and island, won a national competition for Mademoiselle and went to Bermuda. Now I'm dreaming that I'll do well and have it all."

Like hordes of hopeful, photogenic young Hollywood women, Rebecca dreams of taking phone calls in the Polo Lounge, having a ranch on the mesa and being sent scripts that Meryl Streep rejects. Like a few, she may succeed. As for succeeding with Rebecca, there are plenty of guys trying. Most of them, however, make the same mistake. They try to railroad this Ferratti, who eludes pushy dudes with the speed of a perfectly tuned Ferrari. "I don't like it when guys use lines on me: 'Don't I know you from somewhere?' 'Haven't I seen you on TV?' I can see right through that. What should they say? Maybe 'You're a joy to watch.' That might work. That's hard to resist. I really do have a flirtatious side, you know. I just don't use it very much. I don't need to." Rebecca doesn't need anything except more hours in the day, but all her admirers should be forewarned---whether the subject is late-night dancing or love, it's not easy keeping up with her. "I'm a high-energy person," she says. "Around the clock."

Playmate Data Sheet

Name: Rebecca Michelle Ferratti

Bust:34

Waist:24

Hips:34

Height:5'5"

Weight:105

Birth Date:11-27-64

Birthplace:Helena, Montana

Ambitions: To make people enjoy my talent as an actress, and to become the best at my career. Happiness and to learn to appreciate what God has given me.

Turns--Ons: Positive people, busy days, fresh air, nature, strong-minded men like my dad.

More Turn--Ons: Fast Cars, my supportive parents, enjoyable personalities, anything that makes me happy. If my heart is into it, then I can share it w/others.

A day in the life: To accomplish my goals pertaining to my career. Then enjoy a nice dinner by the ocean, get together w/my friends and do a little dancing, and then maybe, cuddle w/someone very special to me!

Personal Weapons: My personality, love for others, Knowledgeable mind.

Ideal Kind of Guy: Intelligent, honest, believing in the lord, respectfulness in himself, energetic, athletic, tall, dark, handsome man who can really treat me like a lady.

Predict your future: I know that what ever I do, I will be very happy. If it's my acting or modeling or having a happy strong family. I will be rememberable.

One wish in the world: That someday people will learn to like themselves and accept what god has given them. Then maybe there would be no Jealoosy.