Back to Campus

class returns to the classroom

The business world still demands that you wear conventional clothes--suits, ties, dark socks, etc.-- which means that college remains that last stop on the road to success where a man can still have some serious fun with his weekday wardrobe. The key, really, is to look both dressy and laid back. Class is returning to the classroom. Dingy jeans and baggedout T-shirts may be fine for washing the car on Saturday morning, but you'll get zip in fashion--and social--points if you show up for eight-A.M. Psych 101 looking as if you've just raided the Goodwill drop-off box. On these pages are six collegiate outfits we like. They range from the melton blazer worn with a slim zip-front turtleneck sweater, at right, to the classic toggle-closured stadium coat on page 87 that's coupled with a wild and crazy-quilt-patterned crewneck. Go, fashion! Rah! Rah!