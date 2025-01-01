Playboy's Pro Football Preview

An early line on teams and players in both conferences of the n.f.l.

Football Season has arrived, which is a welcome change after months of incessant reports of drug abuse, avaricious agents and 25-year-old semiliterates who are furious because they are paid only $500,000 a year.

But we shouldn't really be upset by all the bad news in prosports these days. Many people think that athletes should be paragons of clean living and true American values, but they fail to recognize that professional sports are just another form of show business. If a few young rock musicians and movie stars can make public spectacles of themselves, why can't professional jocks do the same?

This controversy will quiet very soon, because the money value of spectator sports has peaked. Franchise owners are no longer willing, or able, to pay enormous salaries to unproved rookies. Head coaches are increasingly disposed to kick asses instead of kissing them. The result will be a better game for both the players and the fans.

This year's draft was, according to most scouts and coaches, one of the most talent poor in the past decade, so it's unlikely that many of the rookies will make an immediate impact on their teams' prospects. Still, a few will definitely make their marks, most notably Tampa Bay running back Bo Jackson and Atlanta defensive lineman Tony Casillas and linebacker Tim Green.

So, as the season begins, let's take a look at each of the teams around the league.

•

This will be the year of the Giants. There are no obvious weaknesses anywhere. Quarterback Phil Simms has matured, the offensive line may be the best in the league and the running game, with Joe Morris and George Adams, will be spectacular. Best of all is the fact that the Giants are a stable franchise, with no internal bickering or jealousies. The only possible weaknesses are the lack of a speedy kick returner and a game-breaking wide receiver.

The Cowboys were last year's most inexplicable club. One week they were unbeatable; the next Sunday they would be destroyed by an obviously inferior team. That inconsistency was the result of their being number one on every other team's hit list. "Every team we play has its adrenaline flowing full tap," a Dallas assistant coach told us, "but we can't be sky-high for the entire season."

Another problem is the lack of talent depth. For many years, the Cowboys have been low on the draft priority list. When key injuries occur, the backup players are often less than adequate. The Cowboys need four or five talented new players to fill in the gaps. The draft produced some goodies, best of whom is wide receiver Mike Sherrard.

Washington's fortunes this year will depend largely on how much maturity quarterback Jay Schroeder exhibits. In a couple of years, he could be one of the best quarterbacks in the league. Although quiet and unassuming, he already commands the respect of the other players.

The defensive unit, led by senior citizen Dave Butz, will again be formidable. The Redskins' major problem in recent years has been a tendency toward lackluster performances in early-season games. Coach Joe Gibbs has tried, in vain, every gimmick imaginable to overcome that problem. Let's hope that last spring's draft helped solve some of the team's aging problems.

The Eagles, under new coach Buddy Ryan, could be one of the most improved franchises in the league. Ryan is both a lover and an ass kicker. "I'll do anything to get 'em to win," he says. "I hug 'em, or I kiss 'em." His players, consequently, have great affection for him.

Ryan inherits a superb defensive unit. He will install the aggressive attack he built in Chicago. The Eagles' main offense will be the passing game, with quarterback Randall Cunningham and receivers Mike Quick and Kenny Jackson.

St. Louis entered last season with great expectations, but the year turned out to be a big bust. The main cause seemed to be the poor play of both lines. New coach Gene Stallings believes that the key to a turnaround for the Cardinals is largely a matter of squad psychology. Stalling should certainly be a master of fashioning his players' mental attitudes. In his 20-year career, he has served as an assistant to only two head coaches. Bear Bryant and Tom Landry, each an expert in the art of mental toughness.

The Cardinals' main strength this year will be the rushing attack, featuring Stump Mitchell and Ottis Anderson.

The Bears can have another great year if they (1) solve the internecine bickering and jealousies that have plagued them in the off season and (2) cope with the Super Bowl-downer syndrome, which seems to afflict all teams that make it big after many years of mediocrity. Linebacker Mike Singletary and runner Walter Payton were the most valuable players last year (as usual), but elephantine William Perry and irreverent quarterback Jim McMahon got most of the media coverage. That's a situation that breeds intrasquad resentment.

The Bears have no perceptible talent needs. Despite fears to the contrary, the defense won't fall apart because of the departure of defensive coordinator Buddy Ryan. His replacement, Vince Tobin, will change the tactics (using the 3--4 defense much of the time), but the talent is the same.

Detroit hopes that its terrible rash of injuries last season will not be repeated (continued on page 150) Pro Football Preview (continued from page 116) this fall. The Lions will be improved, because coach Darryl Rogers has a genius for getting much out of limited talent. The offensive line, led by tackle Lomas Brown, is a major plus. The passing attack, with veteran quarterback Eric Hipple or rookie Chuck Long, will be considerably improved. The most desperate talent needs are a linebacker, a running back and a dominating defensive lineman. Some of this year's rookies should help those problems.

The good news in Minnesota is that Jerry Burns is the new head coach, a job he should have been given the first time Bud Grant retired. The Vikings have no obvious inadequacies, though quarterback Tommy Kramer has to get back into his pre-injury form. There were many top-quality rookies last year (seven were starters by season's end) and several could make big contributions this year, because help could be used everywhere except the offensive line. The Vikings are a young squad, and they're getting better. With Burns at the helm, the future looks bright.

The Packers seem to have a proclivity for 8--8 seasons (last year was their third in a row). Head coach Forrest Gregg has restructured his staff with five new assistants. The Packers' major strength this year will be the defense, which has improved dramatically over the past two years. The quarterback position is the key problem. As the team goes into pre-season drills, no one is a certain starter. Don't be surprised if Jim Zorn wins the job. Rookie runner Kenneth Davis will be a big hero his first season.

Tampa Bay wasn't as bad last year as its 2--14 record suggests. The early weeks of the season were Suicide Alley, and the players were worn out by December. The defensive unit desperately needs reinforcements, but the offense, with runner James Wilder, quarterback Steve Young and a good offensive line, should score a lot of points. The Buccaneers had top priority in last spring's draft and got a bumper crop of recruits.

•

The Rams have improved steadily since coach John Robinson took command four years ago. They should be even stronger this fall, because the talent stockpile is one of the league's best. The only apparent deficiency last fall was the passing game, but that was because the running attack, featuring Eric Dickerson, was so impressive that the Rams rarely threw the ball. Look for quarterback Dieter Brock to go to the air more often this season. Another big plus is the defensive unit. The linebackers (especially Jim Collins) and the front linemen are among the best in the league. The Rams are certain to be contenders for the N.F.C. championship. With a little luck, they could make it all the way to Pasadena for the Super Bowl next January.

Last year, San Francisco suffered the disadvantage of all reigning champions--it was viewed by every opponent as the team to beat. An inept defensive line and weak special teams didn't help. This year, the 49ers' offensive unit will again be superb. Quarterback Joe Montana is as valuable for his leadership as for his playing skills. Dwight Clark and Jerry Rice are top-grade receivers, and Roger Craig is one of the league's best runners. If coach Bill Walsh can fix the defensive line, this could be a big year in San Francisco.

The Saints always seem to be in the middle of rebuilding efforts. This year, the construction plans are truly grandiose. A new coaching staff, led by Jim Mora, will restructure everything except, possibly, the defensive line, last year's only apparent strength. Biggest needs are a good runner and some skilled pass defenders.

The Saints' best hope for a better future (they've never had a winning season) is new general manager Jim Finks, the first ever to have been given the power by the owners to do what has to be done. Finks isn't a frustrated coach who doubles as a general manager (a past problem in New Orleans) but an experienced and intelligent athletics executive. He could be the best in his profession.

If you think New Orleans has problems, take a look at Atlanta. The Falcons have also had a major front-office shake-up, and the returning talent is even thinner than the Saints'. Gerald Riggs is a top-grade runner and the defensive line is adequate, but there are problems almost everywhere else. The key quarterback position is the major problem going into pre-season drills, and the starter will be newcomer Turk Schonert. The Falcons had early choices in last spring's draft, and they need all the help they can get. Rookies Tony Casillas and Tim Green will double the efficiency of the defensive unit.

•

The Jets will be the best team in their division this year if coach Joe Walton can fix the inconsistent play of the offensive line. Last year, it was great one week but crappy the next. Fortunately, the defensive unit is excellent, especially pass rushers Joe Klecko and Mark Gastineau. Quarterback Ken O'Brien throws incredibly long passes and is bright and very tough, both physically and mentally. Another asset is the running of Freeman McNeil. The Jets, in short, have almost everything in place. If they can avoid crippling major injuries, they'll be Super Bowl contenders.

Miami's problem is a weak--sometimes pathetic--defensive unit. The Dolphins won 12 games last year only because the explosive passing of quarterback Dan Marino scored so many points. A superb kicking game, featuring Reggie Roby and Faud Reveiz, helped hold off opponents. This year, coach Don Shula's priorities are to rebuild the defensive unit and to find an explosive running back to complement the passing attack.

The Patriots were an unbelievable Cinderella team during last year's late-season games and play-offs. That will be a hard act to follow, because it will be difficult for them to sneak up on opponents. Fortunately, the Patriots have no glaring weaknesses. Their major strengths will again be the defense (especially the line-backers, led by Andre Tippett) and two capable quarterbacks, Tony Eason and Steve Grogan, who are interchangeable without disruption of the offense. The running game, led by Craig James, should be even better than last year's.

The Patriots' disastrous Super Bowl loss probably won't have a bad effect on squad morale, because the team always bounced back after disappointing losses last year. The off-season drug scandal, however, could be psychologically devastating.

The Colts did much better last season than most observers had predicted, winning five games. The good news for this season is that owner Robert Irsay will be a less disruptive factor, because his highly publicized divorce will be taking up much of his time. (There's a possibility that his wife may be awarded custody of the team or that it may be purchased by one of several investment groups interested in bidding on the franchise.) The bad news is that the early-season schedule is a killer. The Colts could play very well and still be 0--5 after five games. The offensive line is much improved, and the running game, featuring Randy McMillan and George Wonsley, is very good. The passing attack, pitiful last season, will be vastly improved by newcomer Gary Hogeboom.

Buffalo's new coach, Hank Bullough, inherits mind-boggling problems. The quarterback position is unstable, the Bills led the league in penalties last season, the offensive line is aging and both the running attack and the defense against running are poor. After the coaching turmoil of the past two years (the Bills won only two games last season), the club may settle down under Bullough. He is a blue-collar type and a Duffy Daugherty disciple whose misplaced metaphors delight the sports press. To rebuild the Bills, he has to find much better depth of talent everywhere. Fortunately, Buffalo had early draft choices last spring. Its primary need is for a power fullback to go with halfbacks Joe Cribbs and Greg Bell.

This will be a tossup year in the A.F.C. Central Division. Any team could win the title. We think Cleveland has the best chance, but don't bet any money on it. The Browns were close to greatness last season, dominating Miami in the play-off game only to blow it in the last two minutes. This year, offensive coordinator Lindy Infante will install a completely new offense to fully utilize quarterback Bernie Kosar's great talent and make maximum use of tight end Ozzie Newsome. The main need is for a speedy long-distance receiver.

Last year, the Bengals had their best offense in the team's history. That was largely the result of a superb offensive line led by Anthony Muñoz and Dave Rimington, plus the emergence of quarterback Boomer Esiason and rookie receiver Eddie Brown. The defensive unit, unfortunately, is below par. Another problem is the Bengals' strange proclivity for miserable earlyseason starts. They don't wake up until the first frost, and then it's too late.

Last year, the Steelers suffered from an inconsistent offense due to quarterback injuries. Ideally, that problem won't recur this fall; and with a crew of good receivers in camp, the passing game could be excellent. The running attack will also improve. Frank Pollard may be the most unrecognized and underrated runner in the league.

The Steelers need a better pass rush. That problem will be solved if defensive end Darryl Sims, a disappointment as a first-round draft choice last year, gets his act together.

Houston could be the surprise team of the league this fall. The Oilers are a very young bunch and have lacked the maturity and confidence that characterize most winning teams. The raw talent is as good as that of many teams that made the playoffs last season. The future looks bright. It all depends on how soon a new coaching staff, headed by Jerry Glanville, can build confidence and on how much this year's draft choices can contribute.

•

Denver has an excellent chance to get to the Super Bowl this year. Its passing game, with quarterback John Elway and receivers Steve Watson and Vance Johnson, is superb. The running attack needs reinforcements, but there are no other obvious deficiencies. The starting line-ups are stable, and if last year's crippling defensive injuries don't recur, this will be the best year in the history of the Denver franchise. The Broncos have been almost great for the past several years. We have a hunch that this season, they'll finally hit the jackpot.

The Raiders' big problems are an uncertain quarterback situation and an aging offensive line. Quarterback Marc Wilson has the inside track because he was the starter last year. But Jim Plunkett, in remarkable condition at the age of 38, could reclaim the job. Runner Marcus Allen will again be the main offensive weapon. If the Raiders-make it big this year, it will be largely due to a defensive unit that terrorizes most opponents. Lineman Howie Long may be the most overpowering and underpublicized defensive player in the league.

A Seattle assistant coach told us, "This year, our players are going to suck up their guts and do what they were supposed to have done last year." They'd better, because last year, the Seahawks set an all-time record for inconsistency: Either they were unbeatable or they rolled over and played dead. Other than solving their psychological problems, the only improvement coach Chuck Knox must make is in upgrading the offensive line, where bigger players are needed.

For longer than anyone cares to remember, the Chargers have had one of the weakest defensive units in the league. Each year, coach Don Coryell promises to trade or to use prime draft choices to solve that problem, but it never happens. The passing attack, called Air Coryell by its fans, has been consistently excellent, but quarterback Dan Fouts's knee problems make the future of the high-scoring offense questionable. Another problem is a kicking game that is a little better than mediocre. The Chargers' major assets are all-purpose back Lionel James and linebacker Billy Ray Smith. Coryell apparently hasn't learned a basic fact that other N. F. L. coaches have long recognized--a great defense and an adequate offense can win a championship. The reverse can be a disaster.

The Kansas City team also has a splendid passing attack, with quarterback Bill Kenney and a fleet of great receivers. Unfortunately, the running game is weak, and both lines should be upgraded. An intimidating linebacker would also be a big help. New defensive coordinator Walt Corey could solve many problems, but fresh young talent is needed on both units before the Chiefs become competitive.

Playboy's 1986 Pre-Season All-Pro Team

Offense

Louis Lipps, Pittsburgh.....Wide Receiver

Art Monk, Washington.....Wide Receiver

Ozzie Newsome, Cleveland.....Tight End

Anthony Muñoz, Cincinnati.....Tackle

Jim Covert, Chicago.....Tackle

Mike Munchak, Houston.....Guard

Kent Hill, Los Angeles Rams.....Guard

Dwight Stephenson, Miami.....Center

Dan Marino, Miami.....Quarterback

Walter Payton, Chicago.....Running Back

Marcus Allen, Los Angeles Raiders.....Running Back

Gary Anderson, Pittsburgh.....Place Kicker

Defense

Howie Long, Los Angeles Raiders.....End

Mark Gastineau, New York Jets.....End

Randy White, Dallas.....Tackle

Dan Hampton, Chicago.....Tackle

Mike Singletary, Chicago.....Middle Linebacker

Rickey Jackson, New Orleans.....Outside Linebacker

Andre Tippett, New England.....Outside Linebacker

Mike Haynes, Los Angeles Raiders.....Cornerback

Everson Walls, Dallas.....Cornerback

Wes Hopkins, Philadelphia.....Safety

Kenny Easley, Seattle.....Safety

Rohn Stark, Indianapolis.....Punter

Ron Brown, Los Angeles Rams.....Kick Returner

Joey Browner, Minnesota.....Special Teams

This Season's Winners

N.F.C. Eastern Division.....New York Giants

N.F.C. Central Division.....Chicago Bears

N.F.C. Western Division.....Los Angeles Rams

N.F.C. Champion.... New York Giants

A.F.C. Eastern Division.....New York Jets

A.F.C. Central Division.....Cleveland Browns

A.F.C. Western Division.....Denver Broncos

A.F.C. Champion... Denver Broncos

All The Marbles .... New York Giants

Eastern Division

National Football Conference

New York Giants..... 12--4

Dallas Cowboys..... 10--6

Washington Redskins..... 8--8

Philadelphia Eagles..... 6--10

St. Louis Cardinals..... 6--10

Central Division

National Football Conference

Chicago Bears..... 10--6

Detroit Lions..... 8--8

Minnesota Vikings..... 8--8

Green Bay Packers..... 7--9

Tampa Bay Buccaneers..... 5--11

Western Division

National Football Conference

Los Angeles Rams ..... 11-5

San Francisco 49ers.... 10-6

New Orleans Saints ..... 4-12

Atlanta Falcons ......... 4-12

Eastern Division

American football Conference

New York Jets ..... 11-5

Miami Dolphins ..... 10-6

New England Patriots.... 9-7

Indianapolis Colts ..... 6-10

Buffalo Bills ..... 5-11

Central Division

American Football Conference

Cleveland Browns..... 10-6

Cincinnati Bengals..... 8-8

Pittsburgh Steelers..... 8-8

Houston Oilers..... 7-9

Western Division

American Football Conference

Denver Broncos ..... 12-4

Los Angeles Raiders ..... 8-8

Seattle Seahawks .... 7-9

San Diego Chargers ..... 6-10

Kansas City Chiefs ..... 6-10