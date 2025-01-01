Katherine Hushaw, Miss October, 1986

Miss October studies Japanese art, archaeology, shóu-shù--an Eastern style of self-defense--and shiatsu massage. At shiatsu school, they call her Sachiko, Japanese for "happy child." The name fits. Since she was 11, when she came across a pile of Playboys, she has been happily engaged in the pursuit of Playmatehood. Katherine Hushaw pursues almost everything, in fact. She's a helicopter pilot, an actress with two feature films to her credit, a model (hers were the beautiful buns in the first California Cooler ads), a TV-commercial actress, a radio voice-over artist and a collector of Japanese miniatures called netsuke. She can be found, for now, at Playboy Mansion West, with her fellow Playmates. "Julie McCullough is silly like me," she says. "We laugh about our well-separated breasts."

Playmate Data Sheet

Name: Katherine Hushaw

Bust: 35"

Waist: 23"

Hips: 34"

Height: 5'6"

Weight: 107

Birth Date: 10/23/63

Birthplace: Anaheim, California

Ambitions: To maintain a fresh outlook on and appreciation of life by cherishing each moment as it happens.

Favorite Things: Laughter is my favorite non material thing; materially speaking, I like food, items of Antiquity.

Pet Peeves: Ego (when It's working overtime).

Extracurricular Activities: Antique Hunting, Reading, Writing Short Stories for Childrens' Books, Gardening, Riding Horses, Camping, Cuddling.

Favorite Country: I am fascinated by the far east, and I have this incredible instinct or yearning to go to China.

Favorite Authors: Shel Silverstein, Gerald Jampolsky, Spencer Johnson, Dr, Seuss, Myself (with real Modesty!)(?)

Favorite Films: "The Great Race," "The African Queen," "Airplane!"

Spiritual Influences: I've always been sort of a Spiritual Person. I tend to see beyond the surface aspect of some things.