Playboy's Pigskin Preview

College football is going through a revolutionary upheaval, and the result will be a much better game for both fans and athletes. The people most disturbed by the changes are those rich but bird-brained alumni supporters who will no longer be able to brag about buying a star player for their local university.

It all began two years ago, when N.C.A.A. schools approved legislation called Proposition 48. It requires, among other things, that incoming freshman athletes make a combined score of at least 700, a modest score, on the Scholastic Aptitude Test in order to play--or even practice--during their first year in college. That rule takes effect this year. When parents, players and high school sports fans realize their sons can't go to college unless they can read and write, there will be a lot of hell raising with high school teachers and administrators. And a lot of class-skipping athletic studs will be forced to get their asses in academic gear. Everyone will benefit.

The harshest criticism of the new regulation has come from minority groups who insist that requirements for even moderate academic skills are unfair and discriminatory. Kids from ghetto schools, they claim, don't have the scholastic advantages of white middle-class players.

Others argue that if a student can go to college to learn how to be a lawyer, doctor or engineer, another should be able to go to the same school to learn how to be a professional athlete. Hard reality negates both arguments. In an average year, not even four percent of all college football players make it to the pros. For those who do, the average professional (text continued on page 142) football career is four years. The result: Thousands of young men of every race have gone through college on athletic scholarships without learning any marketable skills and soon find themselves unemployable. Some can barely read or write. The universities for which they played, however, made hundreds of millions of dollars in television fees and ticket sales. So who has been exploiting whom?

Fortunately, the university presidents have taken control of their athletic programs and are cleaning up the mess. In the long run, the principal benefactors will be the athletes with substandard educational backgrounds.

While we're waiting for these changes to take full effect, let's take a look at the teams around the country.

This was the year that Penn State coach Joe Paterno had been targeting for a run at the national championship, but an unexpected development occurred last year--everything fell into place and the Lions were nearly omnipotent. Nineteen of last year's top 22 players are returning this fall, along with an abundance of quality backups. The schedule is also a big advantage; eight of the Nittany Lions' opponents are pushovers.

West Virginia will be one of the top 20 teams if coach Don Nehlen can find an effective quarterback; Mike Timko has the best chance for the job. The Mountaineers will be impressive defensively.

Defense has been the primary asset the past three years at Syracuse, but this fall the offense will be the Orangemen's strength--if an adequate line can be built to protect premier quarterback Don McPherson. Receiver Scott Schwedes will be outstanding.

Last year was a disaster at Pittsburgh, but under new coach Mike Gottfried, the Panthers' offense could come alive. The passing will improve and runner Charles Gladman will be one of the nation's best by season's end. The defense, led by Playboy All-America lineman Tony Woods, could be awesome.

The major--and possibly critical--problem at Boston College is the offensive line. In almost all other areas, the Eagles are deep in talent. Runner Troy Stradford, if he gets decent blocking, will be the Eagles' all-time ground gainer.

Temple also has a thin offensive line but a great runner, tailback Paul Palmer. The Owls' passing attack and defensive unit will both improve, but the schedule they face is suicidal.

Injuries played havoc with the Rutgers team last season, but with better health, the Scarlet should be a better squad this fall. The main man will be quarterback Joe Gagliardi.

Navy suffered severe graduation losses, but by midseason, the backup reserves should be capable first-stringers. Another plus is a much easier schedule.

Army was also hard hit by graduation; the Cadets' hopes for a decent season rest with quarterback Tory Crawford and halfback Clarence Jones.

It will be a tight race between Pennsylvania and Yale for the Ivy League championship, but we think the Elis will take it, because they have a veteran offensive unit that should improve. The defensive backfield is their only problem area.

New Pennsylvania coach Ed Zubrow must rebuild a graduation-depleted defensive unit. The offense, with superrunner Rich Comizio, will be excellent.

Harvard can be the Ivy League's dark horse if an adequate new quarterback can be found. Another problem for coach Joe Restic will be locating four new defensive backfield starters.

Cornell's passing game, with Marty Stallone at the controls, will be much better. The defensive unit returns almost intact. Four of last season's losses were by four points or less, so another year's experience could make a big difference.

First priority for Princeton will be developing a quarterback. Only eight starters return, but last year's second-teamers should be capable replacements.

Brown and Dartmouth could both be contenders for the Ivy League championship in the near future. This year, Brown's main asset will be the defensive unit. Dartmouth's principal offensive weapon will be quarterback Dave Gabianelli.

The recent past has been bleak at Columbia (the Lions have lost their past 21 games), but new coach Larry McElreavy had a good recruiting year, so the future may be brighter.

•

Alabama will be one of the top contenders for this year's national championship. The Tide is loaded with talent, and almost all of last season's players have returned. Quarterback Mike Shula has matured dramatically and receiver Albert Bell is sensational. Gene Jelks could be the best runner in the South. The defense, with nine veteran starters, will be fierce, and Cornelius Bennett is the best linebacker in the country.

If Alabama falters, Louisiana State will be waiting in the wings. Last year's entire starting backfield must be replaced, but the candidates are top quality. The defensive unit, intimidating last season, is back virtually en masse and should again be one of the nation's best. Linebacker Michael Brooks will be the key man.

Tennessee must find a new quarterback (it will probably be Jeff Francis) and some new starting receivers, but everywhere else the Vols are set. The defensive unit will be outstanding. Playboy All-America linebacker Dale Jones is a charismatic leader whose enthusiasm infects everyone.

Many people believe the graduation of Bo Jackson will greatly weaken Auburn's running attack, but don't bet on it. There are several top-grade runners in camp, including premier tailback Brent Full-wood. However, a passing attack, almost nonexistent last year, must be built up. The defense is a notch better and linemen Tracy Rocker and Benji Roland are future superstars.

Georgia's success will depend on how much its passing game can be upgraded. The defensive line must also be repaired, but the running attack will again be impressive. Fullback Keith Henderson is (continued on page 181)Pigskin Preview(continued from page 142) one of the nation's best.

Florida will have depth problems this season because of the scholarship limitation imposed by the N.C.A.A. Success will depend on whether or not the starters can stay healthy. Quarterback Kerwin Bell, a remarkable young man who went to Florida without a scholarship, is the team's most valuable player.

Coach Jerry Claiborne's success in his rebuilding job at Kentucky is admirable, and the Wildcats could be the league's big surprise this year. Their schedule is favorable (seven home games) and incoming freshman Al Baker, a hot-shot runner, could make big contributions by mid-season.

New Vanderbilt coach Watson Brown arrived in Nashville last winter amid hoopla suitable for the Second Coming. An offensive genius, he has instilled a contagious new enthusiasm in his players and installed a new option attack. Fullback Carl Woods will score a lot of points if a shaky offensive line can be shored up.

Mississippi State was a big disappointment to its fans last year and new coach Rockey Felker may need a couple of years to shape things up. His main concern this season is the defensive unit, which is woefully short of quality players. Quarterback Don Smith is highly skilled, but the schedule he faces is gruesome.

The Mississippi offensive unit will be very young and inexperienced. Coach Billy Brewer will use two quarterbacks, Chris Osgood and Mark Young. Playboy All-America punter Bill Smith will be invaluable, keeping opponents at the far end of the field.

Maryland will take the Atlantic Coast Conference championship if an effective quarterback can be discovered. Fortunately, there are good prospects: Both Drew Komlo and Neil O'Donnell have rifle arms. The defense should be strong enough to give the young quarterback and offensive line time to mature.

If Maryland falters, Clemson, with 53 returning lettermen, will take over. The Tigers' main strength will once again be the defense, but their attack unit could be explosive by midseason if supertailback Kenny Flowers and tight end Jim Riggs live up to expectations.

The defense was the key to Georgia Tech's impressive record in 1985, but with only three of those defensive starters on this year's roster, it will be difficult for the Jackets to duplicate that performance. If an adequate new quarterback materializes, the offense could be very productive. There are talented receivers and runners in camp and John Davis, one of the nation's best tackles, anchors a strong offensive line.

The North Carolina team suffered from youth and inexperience last year, but that won't be so big a problem this time. The Tar Heels' passing game will be excellent, partly because the offensive line, led by tackle Harris Barton, will be bigger, stronger and more protective.

North Carolina State has suffered three consecutive 3--8 seasons, but squad morale is now higher than it has been in years, because incoming coach Dick Sheridan has installed new offensive and defensive systems and has convinced the players that the future is bright. All-Conference quarterback Erik Kramer will again lead the offense, which will probably keep the scoreboard operator busy. The Wolfpack has all the ingredients to be a dark-horse team.

If there is no recurrence of the injuries that devastated the Wake Forest team last fall, its offensive prospects are bright. Talented runner Darryl McGill will benefit from the blocking of a veteran offensive line. Defensively, though, the outlook is bleak: Eight of last year's starters are gone.

Virginia coach George Welsh must do a major rebuilding job on his offensive unit, because only three of last year's starters remain. Fortunately, one of them is top-grade quarterback Don Majkowski.

Coach Steve Sloan's rebuilding program at Duke is progressing apace, but the Blue Devils are a year away from a winning season. Three consecutive bumper crops of recruits could mature enough to make Duke formidable by season's end. Look for freshman tailback T.J. Edwards to make a big splash his first year.

Miami won ten games last year and will be much improved this season. The Hurricanes are experienced and have depth everywhere, not to mention speed and outstanding ability. Quarterback Vinny Testaverde and center Gregg Rakoczy, both Playboy All-Americas, are the nation's best at their positions, and a half dozen other players could qualify for All-American honors.

Florida State will also be improved in almost every area. Its kicking game overall will be among the best in the nation. The running backs are deep and explosive and the linebackers are awe-inspiring. Young quarterback Chip Ferguson will be a superstar before he graduates. The Seminoles' only weakness, barring the discovery of qualified new starters, will be their offensive line.

South Carolina had a very disappointing season in 1985 because of a debilitating rash of injuries. The good news for this year is that many young players who were unexpectedly forced into action then have gained valuable experience. Coach Joe Morrison has installed a run-and-shoot offense, the better to utilize the spectacular abilities of new quarterback Todd Ellis, who will probably be All-Everything by his senior year.

Southern Mississippi faces the toughest schedule in its history. The Golden Eagles' major assets will be their running attack and kicking game. The defensive line, on the other hand, is thin and green.

This could be an off year at Virginia Tech. The offensive line, the defensive backfield and the quarterback crew were gutted by graduation. The bright spots will be a tough and experienced defensive line and a superb pair of tailbacks, Maurice Williams and Eddie Hunter.

Tulane won only one game in 1985, but its prospects are brighter and its schedule less demanding this year. The Green Wave's formerly inept running game will be much better and the receiving corps is excellent.

Charlie Bailey, the new Memphis State coach, faces a difficult rebuilding job. Last year's team won only two games. His first priority will be finding a new quarterback, though freshman Andy Whitwell will probably win the job.

East Carolina faces another suicidal schedule, but last year's weak passing game will be upgraded by a promising group of new wide receivers.

This looks like the year that Michigan will win the national championship. The defense will again be ominous and the offensive unit will be better, because eight starters, including all the skilled position players, return. Another plus is last spring's bumper crop of recruits. The Wolverines have a good psychological situation, because there are no nationally acclaimed superstars to dominate press attention and disrupt team harmony.

Just as last year, Ohio State's main difficulty is a less-than-dominant defensive unit. The offense, however, with quarterback Jim Karsatos throwing to receiver Cris Carter, could be spectacular. Carter is the best receiver in the school's history. Curiously, the Buckeyes lack a power back, a rare shortage at Ohio State.

Look for offensive fireworks at Michigan State. Tailback Lorenzo White is a genuine Heisman Trophy candidate, and the passing attack, with gem receivers Mark Ingram and Andre Rison, looks superb. The bad news is that graduation took a heavy toll on the offensive line.

Iowa's offensive line, conversely, led by Playboy All-America Dave Croston, will be excellent. That's fortunate, because new quarterback Mark Vlasic will need protection while he learns to replace Chuck Long. Guard Bob Kratch is a budding superstar.

New Minnesota coach John Gutekunst's main concern will be improving the Gophers' passing attack. The rushing offense will again be very good and the defensive unit, with returning starters and quality backups, will intimidate most opponents.

Coach Bill Mallory's rebuilding job at Indiana is making impressive progress, but the Hoosiers' perennial disadvantage, a thin and porous defense, still exists. Luckily, 17 of last season's 22 starters are back. Golden-toed kicker Pete Stoyanovich could be a winning edge in close games.

Illinois' graduation losses were severe and the Illini offense, with unproven players at many key positions, will probably be much less explosive. The defensive unit, led by end Scott Davis, will be comparatively stronger.

Diploma attrition also took a severe toll at Purdue. The Boilermakers lived and died on their passing game last season, but it will be different this year, because there will be only two of 1985's offensive starters in uniform. Heralded freshman Jeff George has a good chance to be the new quarterback. The defense will be improved, and Rod Woodson could be the best cornerback in the nation.

There has been much emotional turmoil at Wisconsin because of the sudden death of coach Dave McClain last spring. New coach Jim Hilles will try to put things together in pre-season drills. His main priority will be strengthening an inept offensive unit.

It will be another dreary autumn at Northwestern. New coach Francis Peay begins a laborious rebuilding program but will need several years to make the Wildcats respectable Big Ten contenders. Depth will again be the major hitch, especially in the defensive line.

Miami, welcoming 18 of last year's starters, has the best chance to take the Mid-American Conference championship. Quarterback Terry Morris and tailback George Swarn lead the best offensive unit in the league.

If Miami falters, Central Michigan could win all the marbles. The Chippewas will again have a hard-hitting defense but must develop a consistent offensive attack.

Eastern Michigan, in contrast, will have its major strength on the offense, with ten returning starters. Tailbacks Gary Patton and Jimmie Johnson will give the Hurons a fearsome running attack.

New Bowling Green coach Moe Ankney must rebuild a team that was gutted by graduation and his major problem will be unearthing a new starting quarterback. A very tough schedule will also be a liability. However, tight end Gerald Bayless is one of the country's best.

Western Michigan improved during the second half of last season because of the skilled play of quarterback Chris Conklin, who returns along with most of the other offensive starters. Defensive tackle Mark Garalczyk will be one of the nation's best.

Toledo's pressing quarterback deficiency will be solved by Jeff Keene, a redshirt last year. Keene will fortunately have the protection of an improved offensive line.

Quarterback Wade Kosakowski and a stable of good receivers will again give Ball State an outstanding passing attack. The Cardinals' major scoring asset, however, could be kicker John Diettrich.

Ohio University has to find a new quarterback but has none with experience available. Bruce Porter will probably be the starter.

This will be a grim season for Kent State. New coach Glen Mason took over during spring practice after the sudden death of Dick Scesniak, and Mason's first priority is to upgrade both lines.

New Notre Dame coach Lou Holtz is one of the very best in his profession, which means that the Irish will be a completely different team this season. Holtz has moved several players to new positions in order to get the most out of available talent. His main challenge will be to put more fight in the Irish offense. The Irish are knee-deep in great receivers, the best of whom is Tim Brown, but there are uncertainties at almost all the other offensive positions. The defense, however, should be much better, especially if coordinator Foge Fazio gets the aggressive pass rush he wants. The worst news is that the schedule is horrendous.

The Cincinnati offense, led by diminutive runner Reggie Taylor, will be even more potent this season. Its only possible Achilles' heel is the line, where dependable depth must be developed. The kicking game will again be top-notch.

Northern Illinois has abandoned the Mid-American Conference and become an independent. The Huskies should score a lot of points this season, because flashy quarterback Marshall Taylor and the whole offensive line are back on campus.

Louisville coach Howard Schnellenberger's rebuilding program is making progress, but there's still a long way to go. Many young players clocked playing time last year and the accrued experience should pay off this season.

•

Oklahoma, which won the national championship last year, could be even more powerful this season. Twenty starters have returned and they are backed up by a crowd of talented lettermen. The rushing attack will be spectacular. The defensive unit, led by end Darrell Reed and Playboy All-America linebacker Brian Bosworth, will intimidate opponents. Only overconfidence can scuttle the Sooners' hopes for another steam-roller season.

Nebraska will again be one of the country's premier rushing teams, thanks largely to Playboy All-America runner Doug DuBose. The passing attack, an Achilles' heel last year, will improve. The Cornhusker defensive unit, one of the nation's best last season, will be even better. Sophomore linebacker LeRoy Etienne is a future All-American. Look for the Huskers to give Oklahoma a good fight for the conference title.

Colorado was the most improved team in the nation last year and will be even better this season if coach Bill McCartney can put together an effective passing attack. The running game, with plenty of race-horse halfbacks on campus, will be emphasized again.

Oklahoma State can be the Big Eight's surprise team if both lines, which were wiped out by graduation, can be effectively rebuilt. Fortunately, there are several promising redshirts waiting to take over. Tailback Thurman Thomas and safety Mark Moore are All-American candidates, and quarterback Ronnie Williams has the pro scouts drooling.

Kansas will again have a potent aerial attack, operated this year by talented new quarterback Mike Orth, but its running game remains a problem. The defense, somewhat limp last year, should be strengthened by the re-enlistment of eight starters. And the Jayhawks will have a big psychological asset--their first five games will be played at home.

This year's Iowa State team will have more talent in almost every area. Coach Jim Criner has signed some excellent junior college receivers, and three quality quarterbacks are available to throw them the ball. The Cyclones again need an overpowering runner, with no prospects in sight; but their linebacker corps may be the best in the league.

Missouri's performance was dismal last year, but the outlook is brighter this time, with 16 of 1985's starters again suited up. Two successive years of bumper-crop recruiting will fill the talent pool. The offensive line, receivers and running backs will be top quality, but the key to the offense will be the play of young quarterbacks Ronnie Cameron and Brent Cook.

Kansas State's new coach, Stan Parrish, who inherits an athletic poverty pocket, has installed a wide-open passing offense, because he thinks that is the quickest way to make the Wildcat football program competitive. There is a severe lack of talent at the skill positions, but several of last spring's recruits could help.

Texas A&M was the dominant team in the Southwest Conference last year, and the Aggies will be even stronger this season. Roger Vick is the best fullback in the country and Kevin Murray is a skilled quarterback. The front seven of the defensive unit, including Playboy All-America Rod Saddler, all return. Kip Corrington, an academic All-American, is the defensive quarterback at strong safety and, pound for pound, is the toughest player in the conference.

Baylor has a good chance to bushwhack A&M in the title race. The Bears have 17 returning starters, a top-grade quarterback in Cody Carlson and plenty of talent and depth in the receiving corps and the offensive line. This could be Baylor's best team ever, if injuries can be avoided at the quarterback and linebacker positions.

Arkansas could match the won-lost records of Texas A&M and Baylor. That's because the Razorback schedule is ridiculously easy, especially early in the season. Coach Ken Hatfield must replace seven defensive starters and rebuild the offensive line. Quarterback Greg Thomas, improving with experience, will throw most often to spectacular receiver James Shibest.

There are plenty of changes in the Texas football program, and the results could be anywhere from wonderful to horrendous. Coach Fred Akers has an entirely new staff of assistants. They've installed a revamped offense that will utilize speedy runners and receivers, who've been missing in Austin for several years. Two stabilizing factors will be a veteran defensive unit and Playboy All-America kicker Jeff Ward.

Last year was a 6-5 downer for Southern Methodist, where morale was weighed down by an N.C.A.A. probation. Although scholarships have been severely limited, there is good talent available. SMU's receivers are excellent, but can new quarterback Bobby Watters get the ball to them? Biggest problem of all could be the defensive unit, where eight starters must be replaced.

Prospects were high at Texas Christian early last year, but that was before the disclosure of N.C.A.A. violations and the dismissal of seven key players. This season, the Horned Frogs will be much improved, because 20 veteran starters will be bolstered by a promising group of talented redshirts. This team will have the best size, speed and strength in TCU history. The future is bright if coach Jim Wacker can find a way to get rid of rich but stupid boosters who try to bribe his players.

Texas Tech's new coach, David McWilliams, has replaced the wishbone offense with a go-for-broke passing attack featuring quarterback Billy Joe Tolliver and a group of good receivers. An experienced offensive line will help, and the Raiders' defensive unit will be the best in many years.

Rice's first-year coach Jerry Berndt inherits the largest cache of talented athletes that Owl fans can remember. His job is to meld them into a coordinated and efficient team. Two talented quarterbacks, Mark Comalander and Quentis Roper, will compete for the starting job. The defensive unit returns almost intact and much improved. Look for some surprising upsets by the Owls.

Houston's disappointing 4--7 record last year may not be bettered this season, because this is the youngest Cougar team in 25 years. Runners Sloan Hood and Raymond Tate could make this the best Houston backfield ever, but they won't get much blocking from a young offensive line. The kicking game, however, will be excellent.

•

The Pacific Ten championship race will be a scramble. The league is so evenly balanced in talent that any of several teams could wind up on top. We think Arizona State has the best chance, because the Sun Devils have 16 returning starters. Their passing will be spectacular, with quarterback Jeff Van Raaphorst and all his receivers once again on the attack. Injuries, or the lack of them, will be the major factor.

UCLA will have a potent running attack, with tailbacks Gaston Green and Eric Ball, and a new passing game featuring quarterback Matt Stevens and receiver Willie Anderson. The Bruins' major inadequacy will be in their kicking game, which is devoid of experienced performers. With a little luck, the Bruins could win the conference championship.

So could Arizona, if its offensive line can stay healthy for a change. Center Joe Tofflemire, only a sophomore, will be an All-American by the time he graduates. Coach Larry Smith's teams live on the kicking game, and that will be true again this year: Punter Ruben Rodriguez is a great one. On the downside, Arizona's 1986 schedule is tougher than last year's.

Stanford, coming off a disappointing 4--7 record, will show tremendous improvement in every area this season, to the point of becoming a possible contender for the league title. Eighteen of last year's starters, including quarterback John Paye and tailback Brad Muster, both of whom are All-American caliber, could make this a joyful year at Stanford.

Washington will score boardsful of points this season if its offensive line plays well. Quarterback Chris Chandler has an excellent arm and strong leadership qualities and could become the best quarterback in Huskies history.

Although big things were expected of Southern California, last season was a 6--6 heartbreaker in which injuries, bad luck and overrated talent all played a part. This year, the Trojans are taking a low-key approach, trying to re-establish themselves. There is some superb talent in camp: Guard Jeff Bregel and safety Tim McDonald are two-time Playboy All-Americas. Linebacker Marcus Cotton and tailback Aaron Emanuel are both budding superstars.

Lack of talent at the quarterback and place-kicking positions kept California from a winning record last year. The player who could make a big difference this season is quarterback Brian Bedford, who has all the tools to become a legend. Another offensive firecracker is sensational sophomore runner Marc Hicks. There is now--at long last--stability in the Golden Bear football program and aggressive recruiting efforts over the past few years are beginning to pay off.

The Oregon State team will improve in every area. That's because 19 incoming transfers will give the Beavers a big infusion of talent. Most noticeable of the newcomers will be speed-burning runner Roland Hawkins. Beaver fans insist that quarterback Erik Wilhelm is the best in the West. The offensive line, inept last year, will be vastly improved by seven transfers.

Quarterback Chris Miller will again be the sparkplug at Oregon. Unfortunately for the webfoots, last year's top three receivers are missing. Their main priority is restructuring the offensive line, which lists only two seasoned starters. Eight defensive starters are on the field, but that isn't very good news, because the Ducks' defense was the worst in the conference last year.

Washington State is in the midst of an ambitious rebuilding program, with most of its players redshirts or incoming freshmen. Runner Kerry Porter, who has regained his health after a year's absence, will be the main offensive threat.

Brigham Young has won ten consecutive Western Athletic Conference championships and will add another this year. Interest in BYU football always centers on the quarterback, because there have been some great ones in Provo. This year, four top-grade candidates are contesting for the job. The offensive line suffered severe injuries in spring practice, but the defensive unit, anchored by linemen Jason Buck and Shawn Knight, will again be imposing.

The one uncertainty at the Air Force Academy is the quarterback. If a good one emerges, this could be a big year for the Falcons. The early season could be hazardous, since the many new starters lack game experience, but the defensive unit, led by linebacker Terry Maki, will again be very strong.

Colorado State's most dependable offensive weapon will still be Steve Bartalo, who came to school as a walk-on quarterback and then moved to fullback, where he has led the league in rushing the past three years. He'll be supported by nine of last year's offensive starters. The Rams are finally, after many years, in a position to compete for the conference championship.

Almost all of Utah's very productive 1985 offensive team is back in harness. Its passing attack, featuring quarterback Larry Egger and receiver Loren Richey, will again be excellent. The defensive unit, however, was wiped out by graduation.

New San Diego State coach Denny Stolz inherits superb quarterback Todd Santos but little else. The defensive unit, last year's major weakness, will be greatly improved, but the offensive line must be completely rebuilt.

A weak running attack last fall was largely responsible for Hawaii's first losing season in eight years. Runner Nuu Faaola could solve that problem this season. Fullback Heikoti Fakava, an excellent blocker, will also help. The defensive unit will be excellent.

New Mexico's strong offense returns almost intact, but its defensive unit badly needs to be upgraded. Help will come from a host of transfers recruited last spring.

Wyoming's new coach, Dennis Erickson, will bring something new to Laramie--the passing game, for which he must enlist a starting quarterback. The offensive line must make the adjustment to blocking for the passer, and that's not easy.

A running game featuring tailback John Harvey will again be the major attraction at Texas--El Paso. To open things up for Harvey, new coach Bob Stull will also upgrade the UTEP passing attack.

Fresno State will again dominate the Pacific Coast Conference. Most of the skilled players on last year's unbeaten team will return. The main man will again be quarterback Kevin Sweeney, who has a rifle arm and could become the N.C.A.A.'s all-time leading passer. However, the defensive unit, weakened by graduation. must be rebuilt.

The Pacific team will have more quality athletes than it has in years. The wishbone offense, which kicked into gear late last season, should he even more productive this year. The defensive unit, conversely, fell apart late last season and needs reinforcement.

Jeff Graham is the new quarterback at Long Beach State. His best target will be superreceiver Charles Lockett. Pre-season drills should concentrate on upgrading the erratic kicking game.

Fullerton State's main asset will again be talented young quarterback Tony Dill. The big problem is that almost all, of last year's receivers are gone.

It's win or else at Nevada--Las Vegas. Gamble Gulch's former coach, Harvey Hyde, had only a break-even record last season. New coach Wayne Nunnely may be more fortunate--he's making major changes in the pre-season drills. Tailback Kirk Jones and punter Bob Hulberg will be the team's premier players.

The San Jose State team suffered a cluster of injuries last fall, but one of the positive results was a lot of experience for younger players. K.C. Clark, a defensive back, was transferred to running back and was spectacular. He will be back this season. Unfortunately, the schedule is brutal.

Tom Ponich is the new starting quarterback at Utah State. A major asset will be kicker Dene Garner; and colorful Navy Tuiasosopo, all 305 pounds of him, may be the biggest center in the history of college football.

New Mexico State's running game was next to nonexistent last year, but a trio of junior college transfers with size and speed will solve that problem. New coach Mike Knoll's major task will be strengthening a very weak defensive unit.

Top 20 Teams

1. Michigan.....10--1

2. Miami.....10--1

3. Alabama.....10--1

4. Oklahoma.....10--1

5. Penn State.....10--1

6. Texas A&M.....10--1

7. Nebraska.....9--2

8. Louisiana State.....9--2

9. Baylor.....9--2

10. Florida State.....9--2

11. Ohio State.....9--2

12. Brigham Young.....9--2

13. Arizona State.....9--2

14. West Virginia.....8--3

15. UCLA.....8--3

16. Michigan State.....8--3

17. Maryland.....8--3

18. Arkansas.....9--2

19. Auburn.....8--3

20. Fresno State.....10--1

Possible Breakthroughs:Oklahoma State (8--3), Syracuse (8--3), South Carolina (8--3), Iowa (8--3), Arizona (8--3), Tennessee (8--3), Texas (8--3), Air Force (8--3), Stanford (7--4), Notre Dame (7--4), Clemson (7--4), Pittsburgh (7--4).

Best of the Rest

(Listed in order of excellence at their positions, all have a good chance of making someone's All-America team)

Quarterbacks:John Paye (Stanford); Kerwin Bell (Florida); Kevin Sweeney (Fresno State); Mike Shula (Alabama); Kevin Murray (Texas A&M); Todd Santos (San Diego State); Chip Ferguson (Florida State)

Running Backs:Thurman Thomas (Oklahoma State); Gaston Green (UCLA); Gene Jelks (Alabama); Kenny Flowers (Clemson); Jamie Morris (Michigan); Brad Muster (Stanford)

Receivers:Tim Brown (Notre Dame); James Shibest (Arkansas); Albert Bell (Alabama); Mark Bellini (Brigham Young); Charles Lockett (Long Beach State); Gerald Bayless (Bowling Green); Scott Schwedes (Syracuse)

Offensive Linemen:John Elliott (Michigan); Jeff Zimmerman (Florida); Bob Maggs (Ohio State); John Davis (Georgia Tech); Randy Dixon (Pittsburgh); Tom Welter (Nebraska)

Defensive Linemen:Jason Buck (Brigham Young); Jeff Drost (Iowa); Jerome Brown (Miami); Darrell Reed (Oklahoma); Robert Banks (Notre Dame); Roland Barbay (Louisiana State); Scott Davis (Illinois)

Linebackers:Mike Kovaleski (Notre Dame); Mike Junkin (Duke); Shane Conlon (Penn State); Chris Spielman (Ohio State); Johnny Holland (Texas A&M); Fred Strickland (Purdue); Ken Norton (UCLA); Hardy Nickerson (California)

Defensive Backs:Brian Davis (Nebraska); John Little (Georgia); Alvin Horn (Nevada--Las Vegas); Thomas Everett (Baylor); Mark Moore (Oklahoma State); Lavance Northington (Oregon State); Erik McMillan (Missouri)

Kickers:Van Tiffin (Alabama); Bob Hulberg (Nevada--Las Vegas); Mike Cofer (North Carolina State); John Diettrich (Ball State); Pete Stoyanovich (Indiana); Scott Hagler (South Carolina); Mike Schuh (Arizona State)

First-Year Phenoms

(Incoming freshmen and transfers who should make it big)

Sal Genilla, quarterback.....Pittsburgh

Tony Boles, running back.....Michigan

Greg McMurtry, receiver.....Michigan

Mike Showalter, defensive tackle.....Ohio State

Mark Hill, center.....Michigan State

Eric Hickerson, defensive back.....Indiana

Jeff George, quarterback.....Purdue

Terry Morris, quarterback.....Miami (Ohio)

James Joseph, running back.....Auburn

Al Baker, running back.....Kentucky

Todd Ellis, quarterback.....South Carolina

Derrick Wilson, defensive end.....Houston

The East

Independents

Penn State 10--1

West Virginia 8--3

Syracuse 8--3

Pittsburgh 7--4

Boston College 6--5

Temple 6--5

Rutgers 6--5

Navy 5--6

Army 5--6

Ivy League

Yale 8--2

Pennsylvania 7--3

Harvard 6--4

Cornell 5--5

Princeton 5--5

Brown 5--5

Dartmouth 2--8

Columbia 2--8

All-East: Dozier, Conlan, Bauer (Penn State); M. Smith, Grant (West Virginia); McPherson, Schwedes (Syracuse); T. Woods, Dixon (Pittsburgh); Martin, Trapilo (Boston College); Palmer (Temple); Stowe (Rutgers); Byrne (Navy); Crawford (Army); Labissiere (Yale); Comizio (Pennsylvania); Murray (Harvard); Raich (Cornell); Elton (Princeton); Bigby (Brown): Matonis (Dartmouth); Riga (Columbia).

The South

Southeastern Conference

Alabama 10--1

Louisiana State 9--2

Tennessee 8--3

Auburn 8--3

Georgia 7--4

Florida 7--4

Kentucky 5--6

Vanderbilt 5--6

Mississippi State 5--6

Mississippi 4--7

Atlantic Coast Conference

Maryland 8--3

Clemson 7--4

Georgia Tech 7--4

North Carolina 6--5

North Carolina State 5--6

Wake Forest 5--6

Virginia 5--6

Duke 4--7

Independents

Miami 10--1

Florida State 9--2

South Carolina 8--3

Southern Mississippi 7--4

Virginia Tech 5--6

Tulane 3--8

Memphis State 3--8

East Carolina 3--8

All-South: Bennett, Shula, Bell, Neighbors (Alabama); Brooks, Barbay, Thomas (Louisiana State); Jones, Reveiz, Wilkerson (Tennessee); Tamburello, T. Powell, Fullwood (Auburn); Little, H. Harris (Georgia); Bell, Zimmerman (Florida); Logan (Kentucky); Woods (Vanderbilt); D. Smith (Mississippi State); B. Smith (Mississippi); Mesner, Faucette (Maryland); Flowers, J. Riggs, Hall (Clemson); Davis, G. Lee (Georgia Tech); Barton (North Carolina); Cofer (North Carolina State); Brim (Wake Forest); S. Scott (Virginia); Junkin (Duke); Testaverde, Rakoczy, J. Brown, Mira (Miami); Berry, McGowan (Florida State); Hagler, Philpot (South Carolina); 0. Henry (Southern Mississippi); Roane (Virginia Tech); Zeno (Tulane); Brandon (Memphis State); Autry (East Carolina).

The Midwest

Big Ten

Michigan 10--1

Ohio State 9--2

Michigan State 8--3

Iowa 8--3

Minnesota 7--4

Indiana 4--7

Illinois 5--6

Purdue 5--6

Wisconsin 5--6

Northwestern 4--7

Mid-American Conference

Miami (Ohio) 10--1

Central Michigan 8--2

Eastern Michigan 7--4

Bowling Green 6--5

Western Michigan 5--6

Toledo 4--7

Ball State 4--7

Ohio University 3--8

Kent State 3--8

Independents

Notre Dame 7--4

Cincinnati 7--4

Northern Illinoies 6--5

Louisville 5--6

All-Midwest: Rivers, Morris, Elliott, Jokisch (Michigan); Maggs, Carter, Spielman (Ohio State); White, Ingram, Bullough (Michigan State); D. Croston, Drost (Iowa); Holmes, Dusbabek (Minnesota); Riley (Indiana); Davis (Illinois); Woodson (Purdue); Emery, Gruber(Wisconsin); Greenfield (Northwestern); Swarn (Miami); B. Williams (Central Michigan); Johnson (Eastern Michigan); Bayless (Bowling Green); Garalczyk (Western Michigan); Inglis (Toledo); Diettrich (Ball State); Brandon (Ohio University); Curtis (Kent State); Banks, Brown, Kovaleski (Notre Dame); Taylor, Gordon (Cincinnati); Peat (Northern Illinois); Battaglia (Louisville).

The Near West

Big Eight

Oklahoma 10--1

Nebraska 9--2

Colorado 8--3

Oklahoma State 8--3

Kansas 7--4

Lowa State 6--5

Missouri 5--6

kansas State 3--8

Southwest Conference

Texas A&M 10--1

Baylor 9--2

Arkansas 9--2

Texas 8--3

Southern Methodist 7--4

Texas Christian 7--4

Texas Tech 6--5

Rice 6--5

Houston 4--7

All-Near West: Bosworth, D. Reed, Holieway, Carr (Oklahoma); DuBose, Sheppard, Welter, Klein (Nebraska); Coyle, Remington, Helton (Colorado); Thomas, M. Moore, Meacham (Oklahoma State); Orth, Vaughn, Forte (Kansas); Suffren, Gibson (Iowa State); Clay, McMillan (Missouri); Faunce (Kansas State); Vick, Holland, Saddler, Murray (Texas A&M); Everett, Francis, Adickes, Grumbine (Baylor); Shibest, G. Thomas, Cherico (Arkansas); Harris, Ward, Stafford, Peavy (Texas); Ball, Atkins (Southern Methodist); Tramel, Nix (Texas Christian); Hastings, Tanner (Texas Tech); Kidd, Comalander (Rice); Hood, Browndyke (Houston).

The Far West

Pacific Ten

Arizona State 9--2

UCLA 8--3

Arizona 8--3

Stanford 7--4

Washington 7--4

Southern California 6--5

California 6--5

Oregon State 6--5

Oregon 6--5

Washington State 4--7

Western Athletic Conference

Brigham Young 9--2

Air Force 8--3

Colorado State 8--3

Utah 8--3

San Diego State 6--5

Hawaii 6--5

New Mexico 5--6

Wyoming 4--7

Texas-EL Paso 3--8

Pacific Coast Conference

Fresno state 10--1

Pacific 7--4

Long Beach State 6--5

Fullerton State 6--5

Nevada-Las Vegas 4--7

San Jose State 4--7

Utah State 3--8

New Mexico State 3--8

All-Far West: Schuh, Van Raaphorst, Villa (Arizona State); Green, Ball, Norton (UCLA); Evans, Tofflemire (Arizona); Paye, Muster. Wyman (Stanford); Hill, Jaeger, Rogers (Washington); Bregel, McDonald, Peete (Southern California); Nickerson, Hicks (California); Northington (Oregon State); C. Miller (Oregon); Forde (Washington State); Buck, Bellini, S. Knight (Brigham Young); Simon, Maki (Air Force); S. Bartalo, Carr (Colorado State); Guardi, Richey (Utah); Aronson, Esene (San Diego State); Noga, Jefferson (Hawaii); Rucker, Mathis (New Mexico); Thaxton, K. Jackson (Wyoming); Castellanos, Harvey (Texas-El Paso); Ramsey, Olson, Savage (Fresno State); Mackey, Clower (Pacific); Lockett, losefa (Long Beach State); Stephenson, Calhoun (Fullerton State); Hulberg. Jones (Nevada-Las Vegas); Aimonetti (San Jose State); Pauciello (Utah State); Brown (New Mexico State).