Return of the Gentleman

While it has never really faded from glory, the English-gentleman look in clothes has re-emerged this fall in all its traditional splendor. Subtle combinations of patterns, and suit coats and sports jackets with a slightly suppressed waist combined with spread-collar shirts and paisley and foulard ties characterize this timeless approach to tailoring. Casualwear, on the other hand, has a decidedly American influence. Hand-knit sweaters, sheepskin jackets, wide-wale-corduroy and cavalry-twill slacks give a touch of the West that's an interesting counterpoint to the aristocratic look of today's coats and ties.