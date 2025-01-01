Donna Edmondson, Miss November, 1986

According to Donna Edmondson--Miss November and newly licensed real-estate agent--the difference between a house and a home is simple: "The home is what everyone dreams of having," she says, "and the house is what everyone dreads buying." Is that an old saying? we ask. "Nah," laughs Donna. "I think I just made it up."

Not unlike the dream houses she'll soon be selling, everything in this dream girl's life is mapped out to blueprint perfection. Born 20 years ago in Greensboro, North Carolina, she has decided to stay put. With her brand-new license in hand, she considers the quiet Bible Belt town she has come to love the perfect place to hang her shingle. "I'm a hometown girl. I have connections here."

Donna considers herself religious ("I go to church every Sunday--well, maybe I miss one Sunday a month") but has little use for "Falwell types," who, she says, "don't scare me. They'll never succeed in taking our freedom." In high school (where the yearbook staff dubbed her Most likely to be a bunny), she collected scrapbooks full of scholastic awards, held down a job and still found the time to play first base on the girls' Softball team. Her interest in real estate began when her father was losing money on time-share investments. "So I went to real-estate school, took the state exam and passed on the first try. Now I can help Dad, selling him stuff he can own."

On the subject of men, Donna admits a certain lack of experience: "Men are wonderful," she practically whispers, "but I haven't really let one close enough to me that I can talk about sex the way some girls can. Virginity isn't something you discuss. I'm not ashamed of still having mine, mind you. It's just not something I really want to talk about--except, of course, with the man who takes it away from me. I thought about that when I posed for my layout--imagining the kind of sex I'll one day have. I don't know when or where it will happen. But I do know it'll be with somebody I know and love. And if the time is right...." She smiles. "I can't wait to find out what he looks like."

The men at my office are looking at me a little differently," laughs Donna, "now that they know they're going to see what's under these clothes. But I don't mind," she adds. "Every woman likes to be looked at--not gawked at but looked at." And everybody looks at Donna. "Even other girls in high school would stare at me in the locker room. I was called Jugs. And today, when I'm on the beach, I'm sure people think these are fake--that I had a boob job or something. My mom has very large breasts, too; Dad was always trying to get her to pose for Playboy. She never did, so he suggested I try...." And then, with that sunny Southern smile: "And I made it!'"

Playmate Data Sheet

Name: Donna Edmondson

Bust: 36

Waist: 23

Hips: 35

Height: 5'10"

Weight: 127

Birth Date: 2-1-66

Birthplace: Greersboro, NC

Ambitions: To build my empire around real estate, and to find the greatest source of happiness!

Turn-Ons: The beach, pasta, foreign cars, animals (especially cats) & being with my family.

Turn-Offs: People who lie and take advantage of others, drugs and divorce.

Favorite Books: Great Expectations, the Greatest salesman in the World, One minute manager

Describe Your Ideal Evening: I haven't had it yet ... I'm still waiting!

Favorite Places: myrtle Beach, SC, the Playboy mansion and my bedroom in my new home.

Most Embarrassing Moment: I was swimming in the ocean and a very rude wave took my top off, (I spend the next hour searching for it.)

"I'd never modeled professionally," says Donna--looking every bit the natural. "And suddenly I'm a Playmate. I even set a record by doing my centerfold in one day. In the real-estate world, that's a 'cold-call close': an on-the-spot sale!"

"Although I've lost most of my Southern accent," says Donna (who, pictured here, would put even Scarlett O'Hara to shame), "I can bring it back and lay it on thick. You know, I cay-un talk lak thay-us. That's good in business. You give 'em the sad eyes and the accent, and you've got yourself a deal."

"I didn't go with anybody in high school," admits Donna. "The only time I had a boyfriend was when I was four. He pushed me off the sliding board and I needed 13 stitches in my chin. He wasn't my boyfriend after that. Still, I do love men."