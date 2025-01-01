Last April, the Southland Corporation announced that its 7-Eleven stores would no longer sell Playboy. Did we get mad? Did we get even? No. We got down! "Hey," said Assistant Editor Bruce Kluger to Managing Photography Editor Jeff Cohen, "let's do a Women of 7-Eleven pictorial."

Cohen laughed and went to the PR Department. "Issue a press release," he said. "We're doing a Women of 7-Eleven pictorial." The PR Department laughed, and the press release was picked up by wire services in every town in the U.S. Some 100 7-Eleven employees from across the country sent in their pictures; we chose 13. You know why we are running this pictorial; they know why we are. Playboy has always admired the girl next door. And sometimes the girl next door works at the store down the street. Behold, the Women of 7-Eleven.