College Playboy's Basketball Preview

College basketball has undergone more creative changes than any other spectator sport. Fans of 30 years ago would barely recognize the game today.

Last season, the introduction of the 45-second rule prevented teams that were ahead at the end of a game from stalling for long periods of time and boring spectators. But the most innovative--and exciting--change in the history of the game goes into effect this season. A semi-circular line will be painted 19 feet, nine inches from the center of the basket on all college basketball courts. A shot from that distance or farther will score three points.

Coaches are now scouting fast long-distance sharpshooters. The seven-footers who just stand under the basket and dunk the ball will no longer be so critical to a team's point production. Our Coach of the Year, Louisville's Denny Crum, predicts that there will be fewer zone defenses and more man-to-man pressure. There will be less congestion under the basket and more games will be won or lost in the last few minutes.

The East

Although St. John's lost two of last year's best players, including All-American Walter Berry, the Redmen have a nucleus of experienced veterans, plus three high-quality freshmen, Jayson Williams, Elander Lewis and Marcus Broadnax, who should fill the voids left by graduation. Playboy All-America guard Mark Jackson and forward Willie Glass will be the critical players.

Villanova will be a strong contender for the Big East championship. Freshmen Rodney Taylor and Barry Bekkedam will make a big splash their first year, and sophomore Doug West will emerge as one of the best forwards in the country. West's potential is incredible.

Georgetown's fate this season will depend on how well last year's supporting cast takes over the four vacant starting positions. Rookie guards Dwayne Bryant and Mark Tillman could put in alot of playing time, because last year's best backcourt players graduated. The premier point producer will be Playboy All-America forward Reggie Williams.

Center Rony Seikaly will be the key to the success of Syracuse. He will get a lot of help from rookie forward Derrick Coleman, the prize catch in one of the best recruiting crops in the country.

New Pittsburgh coach Paul Evans faces the challenge of getting a team of talent-laden players to reach their potential. He will try to do that with some much-needed discipline. The front court, with Charles Smith and Demetreus Gore, could be awesome. Evans' main concern will be finding a consistent point guard. Rookie Jimmy Rogers could solve that problem.

Providence will again face one of the toughest schedules in the country. Fortunately, The Friars will be reinforced by seven newcomers with the ability to contribute immediately. The best of the recruits is transfer guard Delray Brooks.

The Seton Hall team was very young last season and was plagued by injuries. This year's squad will benefit from experience and will feature a front court reinforced with two of the prime high school prospects in the country, Frantz Volcy and Michael Cooper.

Both Boston College and Connecticut have new coaches who inherited teams that lost three of last year's key players. Dana Barros will be the sparkplug at Boston College and could be a strong All-American candidate. Prime rookie Tate George will be the starting point guard at Connecticut.

Temple will win the Atlantic Ten Conference championship this year if guard Nate Blackwell and shot blocker Tim Perry play to their full ability. They will be reinforced by a crew of seasoned veterans. However, the schedule is the toughest in school history.

A strong defense will again be the trademark of St. Joseph's team. A major rebuilding job must be done in the back-court, but the front line, featuring shot blocker Rodney Blake, will be very strong.

Although three of last year's best West Virginia players are missing, the Mountaineers expected to be a top-20 team this season because of an infusion of gold-nugget recruits. That was before academic requirements took a toll, disqualifying one of their key prospects. Fortunately, at least two surviving rookies will make big contributions. The best of the new players is point guard Steve Berger. Forward Darryl Prue, only a sophomore, is destined for All-American honors before he graduates.

The best news at Duquesne is the return of versatile player Emmett Sellers. Last year's thin squad will be reinforced by two promising front-court recruits, Pete Freeman and Kevin McCarthy.

St. Bonaventure's Achilles' heel last season was the lack of rebounding and a solid inside game. That problem could be less troublesome this year because of added maturity.

Rhode Island's graduation losses were minimal, and three recruits will supply a lot of new talent.

Penn State, a very young team a year ago, will profit greatly from having a season of play under its belt. If the line-up remains stable, the Nittany Lions could be the surprise team of the conference and have a winning season for the first time in memory.

Massachusetts will also be greatly helped by the added experience of a still very young squad. Lorenzo Sutton has developed into one of the best shooting guards in the East.

All of last year's Rutgers players return, and the heart of the team will again be forward Eric Riggins. Sophomore Anthony Duckett has the potential to be an All-American by his senior year.

(continued from page 136)

George Washington, still suffering from an over-all lack of athletic ability, continues the rebuilding process with energetic intercontinental recruiting. This year's squad, for example, will include a Russian-Jewish immigrant (Max Blank) and an Israeli national-team player (Moti Daniel). The latest word is that coach John Kuester is in Tasmania, recruiting a 7'6" point guard.

Iona, La Salle and Fordham will all be improved this year, and any one, with a little luck, could take the Metro Atlantic Conference championship. Our guess is that Iona will be the winner, because new coach Gary Brokaw inherits ten returning lettermen, including four starters. Transfer guard Alvin Lott will be a major addition to the Gaels' returning talent.

La Salle's new coach, Bill Morris, will also benefit from many experienced players. Freshman forward Lionel Simmons will be a major reinforcement.

Fordham enters this season with five senior starters. The main problem last year, a lack of team leadership, will probably be solved this season by transfer point guard Greg Pedro.

Fairfield lost the two best players of last year's Metro championship team. This season, forward Jeff Gromos and guard A. J. Wynder will be the Stags' most valuable players.

Because of its minimal graduation losses, Army could be the surprise team of the conference. Kevin Houston, the Cadets' leading scorer, is one of the East's best guards.

St. Peter's new coach, Ted Fiore, will debut with a team loaded with seasoned players. Freshman Matt McKenna, a great shooter, will make a big contribution his first year.

Pennsylvania will be the odds-on favorite to win the Ivy League championship, because all of last year's prime players return and are joined by one of the Quakers' best recruiting classes in many years. Guard Perry Bromwell, an explosive player, will again be the top scorer.

If Pennsylvania falters, Yale or Princeton will take the Brain Chain crown. Both schools return all of last year's best players. Yale center Chris Dudley has been the dominant big man in the Ivies the past two years. As he was last year, Princeton center Alan Williams will be the Tigers' leading scorer.

The Cornell team will, for the second year, be built around superguard John Bajusz.

Rookie center Walter Palmer could be Dartmouth's most valuable man his first season.

Navy's inside game, led by center David Robinson, will be overpowering, but the school's all-time leading scorer, Vernon Butler, will be sorely missed. Major liabilities will be a tough schedule and a relatively untried bench.

Rookie Marvin Bailey will make a big contribution at Canisius this season, as will guard Alex Agudio at Niagara.

This will be the year when Indiana regains the Big Ten championship. The Hoosiers' major weaknesses last season, lack of height and poor rebounding, will be cured by transfer center Dean Garrett. Major reinforcements will also come from five players who were redshirted last year. Guard Steve Alford will again be the Hoosiers' main weapon, and his scoring output will be even more impressive because of the new three-point rule.

If Indiana fails, Purdue will pick up the pieces. The Boilermakers are a young but very talented team and should improve dramatically as the season progresses. Rebounder Todd Mitchell and outside shooter Troy Lewis could be two of the nation's top players by season's end.

Despite severe graduation losses, Michigan's pre-season prospects were bright because of a star-studded group of recruits--until two premier recruits failed to qualify academically. The Wolverines, therefore, will have to depend on a strong backcourt led by Gary Grant and Antoine Joubert, while the youngsters hit the books in preparation for next season.

Michigan State is the dark-horse team of the Big Ten. The Spartans will benefit from improved height and enviable depth. The only possible trouble spot is the center position, but transfer George Papadakos could fix that by midseason.

Illinois lost some good players to graduation, but rebounder Ken Norman and guard Doug Altenberger return. The latter, a medical redshirt last season, was the team's most valuable player two years ago.

Iowa, Ohio State, Northwestern and Minnesota all have new coaches this year, and Northwestern has the best chance to profit immediately, because new coach Bill Foster inherits all of last year's best Wildcat players. Foster will build his first team around talented center Shon Morris.

New Iowa coach Tom Davis must find a quality point guard and a dependable center for his fast-breaking offensive style to work. Roy Marble, only a sophomore, will be the Hawkeyes' main offensive threat.

Guard Dennis Hopson will be the mainstay of first-year Ohio State coach Gary Williams. The Buckeyes, small and not very deep this season, will have to rely on their speed and quickness.

With nine returning lettermen and five promising recruits, Wisconsin could be the Big Ten's most improved team. Freshman forward Kurt Portmann could make a big splash his first year.

The best of many new players at Minnesota is forward Willie Burton. Let's hope that last year's turmoil, featuring legal, academic, medical and discipline problems, is finished. If new coach Clem Haskins can build a dependable backcourt, the Gophers could be a competitive team by season's end.

Miami of Ohio will repeat as the top team in the Mid-American Conference. Senior guard Eric Newsome will be the star player, but sophomore forward Karlton Clayborne could blossom into greatness by season's end.

New Ohio University coach Billy Hahn could have a very successful first year in Athens, because he takes over an impressive stable of young and talented players. Forward Paul Graham will be the Bobcats' main man.

The Toledo team will be stronger because of the wealth of returning experience. The front court, led by center Jeff Coil, should be among the best in the Mid-American Conference.

Kent State and Central Michigan will be the two most improved teams in their conference, because both squads will have most of last season's best players, plus some outstanding recruits. Center Terry Wearsch of Kent State and Central Michigan forward Dan Majerle will be among the league's best players.

Every team in the Midwestern Collegiate Conference (except last year's champion, Xavier) will be improved this season, so don't be surprised if a pre-season underdog wins it all. St. Louis seems to have the best chance because of an abundance of returning talent.

The league's dark horse will be Oral Roberts. Nigerian forward Akin Akin-Otiko and transfer Clinton Hinton could be an awesome scoring combination. Don't be surprised if as many as five returning Titan starters spend most of their time on the bench.

Notre Dame will again be one of the nation's most exciting teams if do-everything guard David Rivers recovers from injuries received in a disastrous automobile accident last summer. Graduation attrition will keep the school from contending for the national championship, but if the young front line develops, the Irish will be an excellent team by next March.

New Marquette coach Bob Dukiet (his name rhymes with that of the school) could be a hero in Milwaukee by season's end. Much depends on whether or not David Boone can repeat his sterling performance of last season. Freshman center Roman Muller could also be a big help.

The South

North Carolina will probably get off to a slow start, but it will be one of the nation's best teams by season's end. The Tar Heels are, as always, so loaded with talent that they are unfazed by the damaging player losses caused by graduation. Kenny Smith will be the star player this year, but Joe Wolf, who has been vastly underrated in the past, will finally get the credit he deserves, because he will be the take-charge man up front.

Despite having lost several seniors from last year's team, Georgia Tech will again be a top-20 squad if versatile guard Bruce Dalrymple lives up to expectations and an effective cast of supporting players can be developed from a group of highly touted freshman recruits. The best of the newcomers is guard Brian Oliver. Tech's schedule, as usual, will be a killer.

Duke will again be a very good team, but the absence of players who earned their diplomas last year will make it impossible for the Blue Devils to repeat last year's dream season. However, Playboy All-America guard Tommy Amaker is one of the nation's best, and freshman center Alaa Abdelnaby may make a big contribution his first year.

Virginia could be the surprise team of the Atlantic Coast Conference. The unfortunate suspension of center Olden Polynice and its resulting negative publicity may just be a big psychological boost to a team still loaded with talent. The two Kennedys, Mel and Andrew (no relation), will be the Cavaliers' leading scorers.

Despite the loss of three of last year's starters, North Carolina State could be a powerhouse by season's end if the incoming blue-chip players live up to expectations. The best of the recruits are forward Mike Giomi and point guard Kenny Drummond. Sophomore center Charles Shackleford is blessed with tremendous talent and will be a consensus All-American before he graduates.

Transfer guard Michael Brown will join returnees Grayson Marshall and Larry Middleton to give Clemson a superb backcourt. Depth and strength inside will be major deficiencies unless some incoming freshmen make major contributions, even though forward Horace Grant is one of the nation's best rebounders.

Tyrone "Muggsy" Bogues, a 5'3" guard, will again be Wake Forest's floor leader. Unfortunately, he won't have much help unless five incoming freshmen can make immediate major contributions.

The Maryland basketball program is in an unprecedented state of disarray. Assorted scandals, from cocaine use to charges of academic cheating, have taken their toll, and very few of last year's top players will return. It looks like a lean season in College Park.

Kentucky will, as usual, be the premier Southeastern Conference team. The Wildcat squad is, traditionally, so loaded with talent that graduation losses have little negative effect. Forward Winston Bennett will be the top scorer. Incoming guard Rex Chapman could make an immediate impact with his three-point goal shooting. He and returnees Ed Davender and James Blackmon will give the Wildcats an electrifying backcourt.

With a little luck, this could be a banner year for Alabama. The Crimson Tiders will be very quick and aggressive on defense. Last year's major problems, depth and size, will be significantly reduced by an influx of talented freshmen.

All of last year's Florida starters return, so don't be surprised if the Gators are the Southeastern Conference spoiler team. The three M boys, Ronnie Montgomery, Andrew Moten and Vernon Maxwell, will make up one of the South's most reliable backcourts. Towering freshman center Dwaync Schintzius could be an instant hero his first year.

Auburn lost only one important player, Chuck Person, to graduation, but that could be a devastating blow to the Tigers' prospects. No Auburn newcomer will make a big contribution his first year. Front-court depth and rebounding will be major weaknesses.

This could be a downer year for Louisiana State. The graduated talent can't be replaced. Two freshmen, point guard Fess Irvin and forward Wayne Sims, will make contributions; but this will be, at best, a rebuilding year in Baton Rouge.

Tennessee has one great asset--Playboy All-America guard Tony White. But although most of the other major players of last year return, the Vols' talent bank isn't very deep. The development of sophomore center Doug Roth will be important.

Vanderbilt's high academic standards are a drawback to its athletic program. The hot-shot recruits have to go to other Southeastern Conference schools, because they can't pass Vanderbilt's entrance exams. As usual, Commodore coach C. M. Newton will make the best use of Ph.D. candidates who are merely above-average players. Power forward Steve Reece will be the team leader, and center Will Perdue, a youngster with outstanding potential, could blossom into a superb player. Freshman guard Scott Draud, who can shoot the ball from the popcorn stand, will give Commodore fans a lot to cheer about his first year.

The key to Georgia's success will be finding a good point guard and some offensive punch to replace last year's top three players. Sophomore Toney Mack has explosive offensive skills and could be the team leader this season.

Both the Mississippi and the Mississippi State teams return most of last year's top players. However, the Rebels will lack a dominant center, and new Bulldog coach Richard Williams faces a major task in finding a replacement for all-purpose forward Chauncey Robinson. Flashy Eric Smith will be the Rebels' top scorer, and sophomore center Raymond Brown will be the main man under the basket at Mississippi State.

This will be a much younger Louisville team. Denny Crum, Playboy's Coach of the Year (so chosen because of the fabulous job he did last season), will benefit from a wealth of talent under the basket. Playboy All-America center Pervis Ellison will be backed up by towering newcomer Felton Spencer. Another rookie who could make a big impression is guard Craig Hawley.

Nearly everyone returns from last year's Southern Mississippi team, which played with a hot hand at season's end. With added experience and two exciting newcomers, center Roger Boyd and guard Randy Pettis, the Eagles could become an intimidating power.

Both Virginia Tech and Memphis State had heavy graduation losses, and this could be a bleak rebuilding season for both teams. The two best players on the Tech team could be incoming transfers Wally Lancaster and Russell Pierre. At Memphis State, two recruits, forward Sylvester Gray and guard Cheyenne Gibson, will make major immediate contributions.

New Florida State coach Pat Kennedy inherits most of the best players from last year's disappointing season. The backcourt, featuring guard Pee Wee Barber, will be the team's major strength.

South Carolina also has a new coach, George Felton, who takes command after an unsatisfactory year. Felton, a persuasive recruiter, will depend on sophomore forward Terry Dozier, who could be an All-American before he graduates.

This will be a lean year at Cincinnati, because four of last season's starters are missing. Guard Roger McClendon, an excellent long-distance shooter, will be the Bearcats' main man.

If the Western Kentucky team can adjust quickly to a new coaching staff headed by Murray Arnold, the Hilltoppers will be the best team in the Sun Belt Conference. Forward Kannard Johnson could be the best returning player in the league.

If Western Kentucky falters, Jacksonville may win all the marbles, because four returning starters are joined by six quality recruits, including two towering centers, Jason Cudd and Emmett Smith. Depth and versatility will be the Dolphins' main assets.

The Old Dominion team was nearly wiped out by graduation. There will be many new faces under the basket and depth will be a problem. Freshmen Kirk Eady and Howard Morgan will make big contributions.

Both Virginia Commonwealth and South Alabama will be much improved. Transfer John Thompson will command a lot of attention in Richmond, and recruit Junie Lewis could be the best player at South Alabama.

Coach Gene Bartow undertakes a big rebuilding project at Alabama-Birmingham. Fortunately, there is some latent talent among the inexperienced returnees, and the recruiting class is one of the nation's best.

Last season, major college basketball returned to the University of Miami for the first time since 1971, when it was discontinued there. Coach Bill Foster has done a remarkable building job in only two years, and the Hurricanes could soon become one of the country's top teams. This year's major recruiting catch is center Tito Horford, who could be Miami's dominant player his first year. His presence will allow last season's top player, Eric Brown, to move out from under the basket to a guard position. The Hurricanes' schedule, however, is very tough.

Louisiana Tech and New Orleans are also in the process of building major basketball programs. Both teams will welcome back most of last season's best players. Robert Godbolt will be the best player at Louisiana Tech. Ronnie Grandison and newcomer Ledell Eackles will be the main assets of the New Orleans team.

The near west

Oklahoma will again be a fast-paced and high-scoring team, and this year the bench, deeper in talent, will keep late-game exhaustion from being the big problem it was last year. Darryl Kennedy and Tim McCalister are among the best offensive players in the country, and rookie Ricky Grace will be the quality point guard the Sooners have needed for three years.

The Kansas team will be built around Playboy All-America forward Danny Manning and super point guard Cedric Hunter. Although three of last year's starters are gone, a handful of stellar recruits will fill the openings. Rookies Sean Alvarado and Mark Randall will be immediate front-court starters.

Missouri's three returning starters will be joined by a crop of quality newcomers. Freshman forward Nathan Buntin should be an immediate starter and, with veterans Derrick Chievous and Gary Leonard, will give the Tigers a powerhouse front court.

Iowa State is customarily a fast-breaking team, and this year it will be stronger defensively because of a more physical line-up. Playboy All-America forward Jeff. Grayer will repeat as the Cyclones' top scorer.

This season could be a bummer for Nebraska. Graduation took many good players, and the Cornhuskers probably won't have the depth and talent to post their 14th consecutive winning season. Forward Derrick Vick is the best of a lean crop of recruits.

New Oklahoma State coach Leonard Hamilton inherits a hodgepodge of leftover talent. Two veterans, center Alan Bannister and guard Melvin Gilliam, will have to carry most of the load while seven freshmen and two transfers sharpen their skills.

Kansas State and Colorado also have new coaches and teams with sparse talent. Forward Matt Bullard will carry most of the load at Colorado.

The Texas Christian team should be the best in school history and is a solid favorite to win the Southwest Conference championship. Returning from last year's successful season are 14 lettermen, including four starters and four veteran red-shirts. The new center will be Tony Papa, who could win All-Conference honors. Carl Lott is the best point guard in school history.

Texas Tech will also be an improved team, despite the loss of three of last year's best players. Four redshirts and three incoming freshmen with impressive credentials could make the Raiders a conference-title contender. Forward Wes Lowe will be the best of the newcomers, and he and veteran Dewayne Chism will give the Raiders a powerful front court.

Texas A & M will have difficulty duplicating last year's success. Transfer John Tresvuant and returnee Winston Crite will be a superb pair of forwards, but a top-grade center is badly needed. The Aggies' defensive play will again be their strong suit.

Texas' two top players of last year have graduated, so the early season may be tough going for the Longhorns. However, several newcomers could make big contributions by season's end. The best of the rookies are guard Travis Mays and forward Russell Green. The main problem will be finding a competent center.

Houston could be the surprise team of the conference if three highly rated rookies live up to their advance billings. The Cougars' biggest recruiting coup was the signing of seven-foot Brazilian center Rolando Ferreira. An aggressive defense and a not-too-difficult schedule will also help.

Southern Methodist will be stronger under the boards this year, because post man Reginald Muhammad, who missed last season, will be back to help the Mustangs underneath. Transfer Carlton McKinney, a dazzling outside shooter, will also be a big plus. The most obvious problem for coach Dave Bliss will be developing a quality point guard.

Arkansas fans will need a program guide to tell the players apart this season, because a flock of newcomers will be starters and many of the veterans who seemed to give up and quit toward the end of last year's dismal season will be riding the bench. Coach Nolan Richardson had a fabulously productive recruiting season, signing a lion's share of the top prospects in Arkansas and Tennessee. Rookies Ron Huery, Larry Marks and Tim Scott could be instant stars.

Although all of Baylor's players from last season return, it will still be a young team. The main weakness will be lack of size. The best news is that the dark cloud of N.C.A.A. investigation has been lifted and the players can now concentrate on the game.

Forward Greg Hines will be Rice's premier player, but he won't get a lot of help. Eleven of the 15-man Owl roster are either first- or second-year players. Wait until next season.

With three starters and ten letter winners returning, including Playboy All-America guard Hersey Hawkins, Bradley will be a slim favorite to win the Missouri Valley Conference title. The odds will be in its favor if the team can produce a skilled point guard and a dominating center.

If Bradley falters, either Tulsa or Illinois State could seize the conference. Tulsa's advantages are its few graduation losses and the skills of forward Brian Rahilly. Illinois State, with the return of five starters and two freshman redshirts, will profit from their added experience.

The Drake and Wichita State teams will also be stronger because of insignificant graduation losses. Drake will play its toughest but most attractive schedule in recent years. Forwards Sasha Radunovich (from Yugoslavia) and Gus Santos will be the dominant players at Wichita State.

Indiana State suffered last winter from excessive injuries and players who abandoned ship. The Sycamores now have a larger and taller roster. Two promising freshmen are Eddie Bird (Larry's younger brother) and Duane Ivory.

The Southern Illinois team will again be undersized but much more experienced. The team iron man will again be guard Steve Middleton, and transfer Tim Richardson will provide badly needed size at the center position.

Believe it or not: After several centuries, California is favored to win the Pacific Ten championship. The Golden Bears were the surprise team of the conference last year. With five starters returning and the finest recruiting class in memory, they will have the inside track this season. Last season's lack of backcourt depth will be remedied by two of the nation's finest incoming freshmen, Keith Smith and Bryant Walton. Kevin Johnson and David Butler (an academic All-American) will again be the Bears' two top players.

UCLA will also be a major Western power. Nine of last year's top ten players return and coach Walt Hazzard has added some promising recruits, including two 6'10"ers, Greg Foster and Kevin Walker. Best of all, floor leader Pooh Richardson is now an experienced sophomore. Forward Reggie Miller may be the finest pure shooter in the nation and will benefit greatly from the new three-point rule.

Arizona also has virtually its entire cast of players returning. Forward Scan Elliott and guard Steve Kerr will be the best of the lot, and transfer Tom Tolbert will make a major contribution. The Wildcats' biggest problem may be that they can no longer sneak up on other teams. It's easier to be the hunter than the hunted.

Washington will have its usual dominating inside game if it can find a couple of capable rookie forwards to help Playboy All-America center Christian Welp. The backcourt depth is excellent and point guard Greg Hill's sharpened skills will be a big addition.

The Arizona State team had made big strides by the end of last season, and with four returning starters and an easier schedule, the Sun Devils could be the surprise team in the Pacific Ten Conference. The backcourt, featuring guards Steve Beck, Arthur Thomas and Bobby Thompson, is deep with talent.

New Stanford coach Mike Montgomery will try to build a competitive team around supersoph guard Todd Lichti. The supporting cast, unfortunately, will be both thin and young.

The success of the Oregon team will depend largely on how well forward Kenny Sprague recovers from knee surgery and on the contributions of two transfers, center Sven Meyer and guard Leonard Jackson. The Ducks were a very young team last year and will benefit greatly from having played a season.

Graduation nearly wiped out the Southern California squad that finished last in the conference last season. New coach George Raveling will have to fill most of the voids with untested youngsters. Two forwards, Bob Erbst and Chris Munk, are the best of the incoming freshmen.

Oregon State also suffers from diploma depredation. Veteran center Jose Ortiz will be the anchor man, and at least three rookies could be starters, including promising forward Bill Sherwood.

The loss of superb point guard Keith Morrison will make this a lean year at Washington State. The season's most valuable player will be forward Dwayne Scholten. The Cougars will have to improve their free-throw shooting--probably the worst in the country last year.

Wyoming is the favorite, by far, to win the Western Athletic Conference championship. The Cowboys started last season slowly, but as the youngsters matured, their speed and quickness overwhelmed most opponents. Almost everybody returns, including superscorer Fennis Dembo. Redshirt guard Kevin Richardson is the only newcomer with a chance to break into the starting line-up.

At Brigham Young, four of last year's starters will be joined by several talented mission returnees. The key to this year's success will be the molding of a smoothly functioning team from all the available talent. Guard Bob Capener will again be the sparkplug.

Utah will change from the outside attack of last season to an inside game. Veterans Mitch Smith and Albert Springs, plus towering freshman Paul Van Maren, will dominate play under the basket.

Texas--El Paso's graduation losses were few but critical. A host of newcomers, including prime transfers Chris Blocker and Chris Sandle, could keep the Miners in contention for the conference title.

There is no lack of talent on the New Mexico squad, but there is a big need for an effective team leader. Guard Kelvin Scarborough will probably fill that vacancy.

Lack of size is a perennial problem at Air Force. Not many seven-footers look forward to trying to fit into the cockpit of a fighter plane. The Falcons will again be a fast-breaking team, but an effective point guard must be found among the recruits.

Colorado State will have an effective backcourt, led by David Turcotte and Anthony Lee, but the inside game must be rebuilt around transfers Scott Mabey and Max Nicholson.

Graduation took the best of last year's San Diego State team, making this a very young and inexperienced crew. Forward Juan Espinoza and guard Tony Ross are the best of the newcomers.

This will also be a painful rebuilding year at Hawaii. However, big-bodied recruits Peter Martin and Bill Holcumb will help solve the Rainbows' height problem.

Nevada--Las Vegas will be the top team in the Pacific Coast Athletic Association. The Rebels' main assets will be the shooting skills of guard Freddie Banks and the dominating power of forward Armon Gilliam. The center position will again be a question mark unless either Richard Robinson or redshirt David Willard is effective. Rookie Gerald Paddio will add a lot of scoring power.

Coach Neil McCarthy dramatically rejuvenated the inept New Mexico State basketball program last season. Now, in his second year, he will have a much more experienced squad, plus several excellent recruits. The most welcome of the new players is Derrick Hill, who will be the true center the Aggies so obviously lacked last season.

Playboy All-America Ricky Berry and teammate Reggie Owens will give San Jose State one of the best forward tandems in the country, but new manpower must be found for the backcourt and the center position. Newcomer Rodney Scott has the inside track as the team's playmaker, and sophomore Dietrich Waters, having had a year of experience, could become the needed power under the basket.

Squad depth will be Pacific's main asset and rebounding will be the most obvious weakness. Rookie forward Victor Minniefield could help solve that problem.

Center Herman Webster, an over-achiever, will be the key player at Fullerton State, with help from a promising group of junior college transfers, best of whom is forward Derek Jones.

Fresno State will also benefit from excellent recruits. The most helpful will be center Rene Ebeltjes, a native of Holland.

"We have a bunch of rabbits this year," a Santa Barbara spokesman told us. The Gauchos' blazing running game will be reinforced by transfer guard Brian Shaw.

This looks like a downer year at Irvine because of graduation losses. The Anteaters' leader will be guard Scott Brooks.

Loyola Marymount will take the West Coast Athletic Conference championship unless the San Francisco reconstruction program comes to early fruition. Loyola, led by forward Mike Yoest, will be as strong as last year.

San Francisco will benefit from two bonanza recruiting years in a row. All that talent could meld into awesome power by late winter. Three San Francisco recruits, guard Keith Jackson, forward Pat Clardy and center Pat Giusti, could start.

Pepperdine, last year's conference champion, suffered diploma depletion, but forward Eric White, center Levy Middlebrooks and newcomer Dexter Howard will form an excellent front court for the Waves.

Heralded freshman guard Osei Appiah will dominate at Santa Clara.

St. Mary's, with no graduation losses, will be much improved and could be the surprise team of the conference.

Mounts Top 20

1. North Carolina

2. St. John's

3. Kentucky

4. Indiana

5. Georgia Tech

6. Villanova

7. Louisville

8. Purdue

9. California

10. Georgetown

11. Alabama

12. Nevada--Las Vegas

13. UCLA

14. Duke

15. Oklahoma

16. Arizona

17. Texas Christian

18. Virginia

19. Kansas

20. Temple

Possible Breakthroughs

North Carolina State, Wyoming, Texas Tech, Syracuse, Washington, Bradley, St. Joseph's, Navy, Florida, Notre Dame.

The Best of The Rest

(All of whom are likely to make someone's All-American team)

Forwards: Darryl Prue (West Virginia), Todd Mitchell (Purdue), David Boone (Marquette), Winston Bennett (Kentucky), Matt Bullard (Colorado), Derrick Chievous (Missouri), Reggie Miller (UCLA), Armon Gilliam (Nevada--Las Vegas), Mark McCathrion (San Francisco), Eric White (Pepperdine)

Centers: Charles Smith (Pittsburgh), Chris Dudley (Yale), Rodney Blake (St. Joseph's), David Robinson (Navy)

Guards: John Bajusz (Cornell), Harold Jensen (Villanova), Steve Alford (Indiana), David Rivers (Notre Dame), Rod Strickland (DePaul), Kenny Smith (North Carolina), Bruce Dalrymple (Georgia Tech), Tyrone Bogues (Wake Forest), Cedric Hunter (Kansas), Carl Lott (Texas Christian), Kevin Johnson (California), Todd Lichti (Stanford), Brian Shaw (Santa Barbara)

Top Newcomers

(Incoming freshmen and transfers who will make big contributions to their teams)

Elander Lewis, guard..........St. John's

Rodney Taylor, forward..........Vilianova

Derrick Coleman, forward..........Syracuse

Dwayne Bryant, guard..........Georgetown

Anthony Allen, forward..........Georgetown

Mark Tillmon, guard..........Georgetown

Delray Brooks, guard..........Providence

Frantz Volcy, forward..........Seton Hall

Alvin Lott, guard..........Iona

Dean Garrett, center..........Indiana

George Papadakos, center..........Michigan State

Anthony Pendelton, guard..........Iowa

Willie Burton, forward..........Minnesota

Stan Kimbrough, guard..........Xavier

Clinton Hinton, forward..........Oral Roberts

J. R. Reid, forward..........North Carolina

Scott Williams, center..........North Carolina

Brian Oliver, guard..........Georgia Tech

Alaa Abdelnaby, center..........Duke

Mike Giomi, forward..........North Carolina State

Rex Chapman, guard..........Kentucky

Dwayne Schintzius, center..........Florida

Fess Irvin, guard..........Louisiana State

Felton Spencer, center..........Louisville

Wally Lancaster, guard..........Virginia Tech

Sylvester Gray, forward..........Memphis State

Tito Horford, center..........Miami

Mark Randall, forward..........Kansas

Ricky Grace, guard..........Oklahoma

Tony Papa, center..........Texas Christian

John Tresvuant, forward..........Texas A & M

Ron Huery, forward..........Arkansas

Bryant Walton, guard..........California

Eldridge Recaser, guard..........Washington

Kevin Richardson, guard..........Wyoming

Chris Blocker, guard..........Texas--El Paso

The East

Big East Conference

1. St. John's

2. Vilianova

3. Georgetown

4. Syracuse

5. Pittsburgh

6. Providence

7. Seton Hall

8. Boston College

9. Connecticut

Atlantic Ten

1. Temple

2. St. Joseph's

3. West Virginia

4. Duquesne

5. St. Bonaventure

6. Rhode Island

7. Penn State

8. Massachusetts

9. Rutgers

10. George Washington

Metro Atlantic Conference

1. Iona

2. La Salle

3. Fordham

4. Fairfield

5. Army

6. St. Peter's

7. Holy Cross

8. Manhattan

Ivy League

1. Pennsylvania

2. Yale

3. Princeton

4. Cornell

5. Dartmouth

6. Brown

7. Columbia

8. Harvard

Others

1. Navy

2. Canisius

3. Niagara

4. George Mason

5. James Madison

Stars in The East: Jackson, Glass (St. John's); Jensen, Wilson (Villanova); Williams, Jackson (Georgetown); Seikaly (Syracuse); Smith (Pittsburgh); Donovan (Providence); Bryant (Seton Hall); Barros (Boston College); Gamble (Connecticut); Blackwell, Perry (Temple); Blake (St. Joseph's); Prue (West Virginia); Sellers (Duquesne); Anderson (St. Bonaventure); Owens (Rhode Island); Hovasse (Penn State); Sutton (Massachusetts); Riggins (Rutgers); Frick (George Washington); Simmonds, Lott (Iona); Legler (La Salle); Paterno (Fordham); Gromos (Fairfield); Houston (Army); Haynes (St. Peter's); Durkee (Holy Cross); Holmdahl (Manhattan); Bromwell (Pennsylvania); Dudley (Yale); Williams (Princeton); Bajusz (Cornell); Barton (Dartmouth); Visscher (Brown); Couch (Columbia); Webster (Harvard); Robinson (Navy); Heinold (Canisius); Arlauckas (Niagara); Sanders (George Mason); Brent (James Madison).

"This will be the year Indiana regains the Big Ten championship. Alford will be the main weapon.

The Midwest

Big Ten

1. Indiana

2. Purdue

3. Michigan

4. Michigan State

5. Illinois

6. Iowa

7. Ohio State

8. Wisconsin

9. Northwestern

10. Minnesota

Mid-American Conference

1. Miami University

2. Ohio University

3. Toledo

4. Kent State

5. Central Michigan

6. Ball State

7. Western Michigan

8. Eastern Michigan

9. Bowling Green

Midwestern Collegiate Conference

1. St. Louis

2. Detroit

3. Loyola of Chicago

4. Xavier

5. Oral Roberts

6. Butler

7. Evansville

Others

1. Notre Dame

2. Marquette

3. DePaul

4. Dayton

5. Northern Illinois

Mid-States Greats: Alford, Calloway (Indiana); Mitchell, Lewis (Purdue); Grant, Joubert (Michigan); Johnson, Carr (Michigan State); Norman, Altenberger (Illinois); Marble, Wright (Iowa); Hopson (Ohio State); Weber (Wisconsin); Morris (Northwestern); Burton (Minnesota); Newsome (Miami University); Graham, Jamerson (Ohio University); Burnham (Toledo); Wearsch (Kent State); Majerle (Central Michigan); Wesley (Ball State); James (Western Michigan); McCaskill (Eastern Michigan); Martenet (Bowling Green); Douglass, Gray (St. Louis); Humes (Detroit); Moore, Jackson (Loyola of Chicago); Larkin (Xavier); Akin-Otiko (Oral Roberts); Tucker (Butler); Jackson (Evansville); Rivers, Royal (Notre Dame); Boone (Marquette); Strickland, Comegys (DePaul); Young (Dayton); Davis (Northern Illinois).

The South

Atlantic Coast Conference

1. North Carolina

2. Georgia Tech

3. Duke

4. Virginia

5. North Carolina State

6. Clemson

7. Wake Forest

8. Maryland

Southeastern Conference

1. Kentucky

2. Alabama

3. Florida

4. Auburn

5. Louisiana State

6. Tennessee

7. Vanderbilt

8. Georgia

9. Mississippi

10. Mississippi State

Metro Conference

1. Louisville

2. Southern

3. Virginia Tech

4. Memphis State

5. Florida State Mississippi

6. South Carolina

7. Cincinnati

1. Western Kentucky

2. Jacksonville

3. Old Dominion

4. Virginia

5. South Alabama

6. Alabama-Birmingham

7. UNC Charlotte Commonwealth

8. South Florida

Others

1. Miami

2. Louisiana Tech

3. New Orleans

4. Marshall

5. Tennessee-Chattanooga

6. Davidson

7. Southwestern Louisiana

8. East Carolina

Superior Southerners: Smith, Wolf (North Carolina); Dalrymple (Georgia Tech); Amaker (Duke); M. Kennedy (Virginia): Shackleford (North Carolina State); Grant (Clemson); Bogues (Wake Forest); Gatlin (Maryland); Bennett, Davender, Blackmon (Kentucky); McKey, Coner (Alabama); Maxwell, Moten (Florida); Ford (Auburn); Wilson (Louisiana State); White (Tennessee); Goheen (Vanderbilt); Anderson (Georgia); Smith (Mississippi); Brown (Mississippi State); Ellison, Crook (Louisville); Siler (Southern Mississippi); Lancaster (Virginia Tech); Boyd (Memphis, State); Allen (Florida State); Foster (South Carolina); McClendon (Cincinnati); Johnson (Western Kentucky); Murphy (Jacksonville); Smith (Old Dominion); Stinnie (Virginia Commonwealth); Hodge (South Alabama); Ponder (Alabama-Birmingham); Milling (UNC Charlotte); Wallace (South Florida); Brown, Horford (Miami); Godbolt (Louisiana Tech); Grandison (New Orleans); Henderson (Marshall); Ivery (Tennessee-Chattanooga); Rucker (Davidson); Smith (Southwestern Louisiana); Henry (East Carolina).

The Near West

Big Eight

1. Oklahoma

2. Kansas

3. Missouri

4. Iowa State

5. Nebraska

6. Oklahoma State

7. Kansas State

8. Colorado

Southwest Conference

1. Texas Christian

2. Texas Tech

3. Texas A & M

4. Texas

5. Houston

6. Southern Methodist

7. Arkansas

8. Baylor

9. Rice

Missouri Valley Conference

1. Bradley

2. Tulsa

3. Illinois State

4. Drake

5. Wichita State

6.Indiana State

7. Southern Illinois

8. Creighton

Best of The Near West: Kennedy, McCalister (Oklahoma); Manning, Hunter (Kansas); Chievous, Hardy (Missouri); Grayer (Iowa State); Day (Nebraska); Gilliam (Oklahoma State); Bullard (Colorado); Lott, Papa (Texas Christian); Chism, Gay (Texas Tech); Crite (Texas A & M); Fairs (Texas); Winslow (Houston); Williams (Southern Methodist); Huery (Arkansas); Middleton (Baylor); Hines (Rice); Hawkins (Bradley); Moore (Tulsa); Sanders (Illinois State); Miller (Drake); Santos (Wichita State); Applewhite (Indiana State); Middleton (Southern Illinois); Evans (Creighton).

The Far West

Pacific Ten

1. California

2. UCLA

3. Arizona

4. Washington

5. Arizona State

6. Stanford

7. Oregon

8. Southern California

9. Oregon State

10. Washington State

Western Athletic Conference

1. Wyoming

2. Brigham Young

3. Utah

4. Texas-El Paso

5. New Mexico

6. Air Force

7. Colorado State

8. San Diego State

9. Hawaii

Pacific Coast Athletic Association

1. Nevada-Las Vegas

2. New Mexico State

3. San Jose State

4. Pacific

5. Fullerton State

6. Fresno State

7. Santa Barbara

8. Irvine

9. Utah State

10. Long Beach State

West Coast Athletic Conference

1. Loyola Marymount

2. San Francisco

3. Pepperdine

4. San Diego

5. Santa Clara

6. St. Mary's

7. Gonzaga

8. Portland

Best Westerners: Johnson, Butler (California); Miller, Richardson (UCLA); Elliott (Arizona); Welp (Washington); Beck, Thomas (Arizona State); Lichti (Stanford); Taylor (Oregon); Dowell (Southern California); Ortiz (Oregon State); Scholten (Washington State); Dembo, Leckner (Wyoming); Capener (Brigham Young); Springs (Utah); Blocker (Texas--El Paso); Scarborough (New Mexico); Lockwood (Air Force); Turcotte (Colorado State); Gilliam, Banks (Nevada--Las Vegas); Travis (New Mexico State); Berry, Owens (San Jose State); Rosario (Pacific); Webster (Fullerton State); Mitchell (Fresno State); Shaw (Santa Barbara); Brooks (Irvine); Nixon (Utah State); Purry (Long Beach State); Yoest (Loyola Marymount); McCathrion, Tention (San Francisco); White (Pepperdine); Thompson (San Diego); Weiss (Santa Clara); Robertson (St. Mary's); Haaland, McPhee (Gonzaga); Attaway (Portland).