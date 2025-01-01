The New Man

The Eighties male has taken a step up the phylogenetic ladder. From his new perspective, he knows how to cook a gourmet dinner and equip his apartment with more than just a Stratolounger, a futon and a six-pack, and he's not afraid to think about his wardrobe without asking his mother or his girlfriend for advice. The four men pictured on these pages--Mitch Gaylord, Michael Keaton, Jay McInerney and Wynton Marsalis--are successful at figuring out what the Eighties are all about and are fearlessly engaged in the fabric of their lives.