Being Bitten

Bitten. There's an evocative name. It suggests what every guy who has seen her More Lights 100s cigarette ads would like to be by her. But for Bitten Knudsen, who left the cold comfort of Forslev, Denmark, for the hot lights of supermodeldom, the name suggests ambition, though it can be more nearly translated as "little one." Bitten by the modeling bug, she rose to the top of that field and set her sights on Hollywood. "So far, I've had teeny parts, like the gangster's girl in Hollywood Vice Squad. I was in a movie with Tina Turner, but both of us got cut," she says. Bad move, Hollywood. The cutting-room floor is no place for legs like Tina's or eyes like these. "I'm not worried, though."

A real international girl, Bitten started modeling in her native Denmark--as the girl in a wholesome milk campaign--then moved on to Hamburg, Milan and New York. The Big Apple fell for her. Soon her bedroom eyes were luring consumers to Clairol, Revlon and Black Velvet. She spent months on the cover of Glamour and three years as the sumptuous More girl. "I always tried to add a little extra to my pictures, to get into the character, to play a personality other than my own. What would you call that--Method modeling? On a job, they style my hair and put make-up on me--that's not the me who goes out surfing." The Bitten who surfs would just as soon get comfortable and worship the sun as dress up and sell sophisticated cigarettes, but knows that a Scandinavian design like hers would be a terrible thing to waste.