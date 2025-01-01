Old Guard / Avant-Garde

Spring may not be in the air yet, but here's a sneak preview of what will soon hit the stores from four top designers--Nick Hilton, Bill Robinson, Sal Cesarani and Victor De La Rosa. Hilton and Cesarani represent the old guard; Robinson and De La Rosa, obviously, are the avant-garde. While each of the men has a design approach that's distinctly original, all share one common fashion thread--great taste. (For a peek at what the designers themselves look like, check the inset snapshots incorporated into each page.)