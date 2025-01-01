Road Warriors

a new playboy series

Deauville, France, is a seaside resort on the Normandy coast, the sort of chic village where they shoot James Bond films. It's picturesque, civilized and expensive. Recently, a group of editors from Playboy's 13 international editions met there to discuss the demanding work of putting out these magazines. To lighten their load, BMW sent over five new 325i convertibles. ("So you won't all go stir crazy," said BMW's PR manager.) It took about half a day for the editors to realize that the most important strategic question facing them was how to wangle the key to one of the cars. Their routine was set in short order: By day, they talked magazines; at night, they raced for the BMWs. Playboy's Editorial Director, Arthur Kretchmer, was one of the lucky drivers. Here's his impression of the 325i.

Skillful Engineering is the spine on which BMW has built this sexy convertible. Because open-top cars are less structurally sound than sedans, BMW gave its usual Teutonic attention to detail when it came to reinforcing the frame and stiffening the convertible's chassis. To give you an example of how dedicated the BMW engineers were to the strength and integrity of the shell, the frame that holds the windshield in place is so strong that it serves as a roll bar in case a driver does a 180-degree turn in three dimensions. To give you an example of how well thought out BMWs are in general, the buttons that control the electric rearview mirrors are perfectly (concluded on page 144)BMW 325i Convertible(continued from page 85) sculpted into the driver's door handle, right where one's fingers naturally come to rest. An important consideration when you're at light speed on the autoroute between Deauville and Bayeux, as I was, and a Porsche 930 wants to pass.

When the 325i gets to the States this spring, it will immediately become an automotive cupcake, the car for which Yuppie bankers will hock their Rolexes. They won't drive them, but they'll give them nice homes. The car deserves better. It's a muscular driving delight. It does the things you'd expect a BMW to do, only it does them faster and crisper.

The engine is a 2.5-liter six with 12 valves that run up and down the rev counter like a small Italian four. The seats are firm and the dash looks Spartan, but the good stuff's all on board (cruise, air, central locks, cassette, antilock brakes, etc.). German cars seem to be at their best when you give them their heads on twisty, mountainous roads. This open-air BMW is no exception. The car stays flat and firmly bonded to the road, and with the top down, you get a much better view of the scenery—which, in France on a sunny day, is the only way to travel.

The top itself is ingeniously balanced and counterweighted so it slides up and down with ease. How ingenious? you ask. Try this: The rear section doesn't have to be snapped, clamped or buttoned. It just stays there, held in place by a lateral rod, secure and waterproof. The convertible top's fabric has three layers, designed so it won't stretch or rot. The bearings in the rods that hold the top in place have Teflon inserts so they'll function smoothly forever. You want more? It takes about 25 seconds to get the top up—from first latch opened to last latch closed. Honest. About 20 to get it down. You do have to stop the car and stand alongside to slide the top up or down. The Bavarians are working on that problem.

Are there any negatives? Sure: The steering gets a little light above 80 miles per hour; there's not much rear-seat leg room; there's going to be a waiting list (the cars were sold out in England before they actually went on sale); and, at about $30,000, the 325i isn't cheap. There are also some neighborhoods where you won't want to leave it unattended. Then again, who'd ever leave it unattended?