Marina Baker, Miss March, 1987

At the time we met actress/Playmate Marina Baker, she'd just bought a flat in London. Marina told us all about her mortgage, her monthly note, finance brokers, interest rates and how she saves most of what she earns. So, we ventured, we take it you're a British Yuppie. "I suppose I'm a Yuppie," she agreed. "The few Yuppies here are thriving more than most Sloane Rangers, meaning certain upper-class types who live near Sloane Square, a posh area of London."

I'm not a Sloane, but I'm invited to Sloane dinner parties. You know, 'Marina's an actress—she's so amusing.' But I don't often entertain the Sloanes anymore since I've been in Forever Elvis." That's the long-running musical-theater production in which Marina plays Priscilla Beaulieu Presley. "And when I'm not acting, the time I have is not spare—it's used. I'm taking singing lessons, trying to find time to ride horseback and to develop a one-woman show."

I've done things before that have been very camp, very feminine. I want my solo show to be hard-hitting. Maybe it'll be political—though I don't particularly want to be labeled as political. In the meantime, I'm really quite happy at the moment in my new flat with nothing to sit on as yet. I may not be a Sloane, but I honestly wouldn't want to change anything—except, perhaps, my nose. Not really—my nose and I get on quite well now. We've been together 19 years."

Miss March Playboy's Playmate of the Month

Playmate Data Sheet

Name: Marina Augusta Baker

Bust: 34EE

Waist: 23

Hips: 35

Height: 5' 7?

Weight: A secret

Birth Date: 12/8/67

Birthplace: Winosor, England

Ambitions: Have my own professionally produced and directed one-woman show.

Turn-Ons: Mickey Rourke, educated people, Sunday-Morning rides.

Turn-Offs: Fur coats, smokers, men who shave their chests

Occupation: Actress in musical "Forever Elvis"

Favorite TV Show: Anything with good acting (i.e, not much)

Man You'd Most Like to Meet: F.F. Coppola for work; M. Rourke for

Woman You'd Most Like to Meet: Margaret Thatcher. fun!!

Favorite Thing About the U. S.: A nation of friendly people with a strong will to succeed.

Least Favorite Thing About the U. S.: couldn't find a decent cup of tea.