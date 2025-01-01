Shorts Story

Is it because of lawyers' loss of favor that briefs are losing popularity? Or is it more fundamental than that? Is it that women are trying to lay claim to the champion-boxer look and men want it back? Looking at the options on these pages, we'd say that men and women benefit from the new boxer styles. Left: You (or she) can have the universe by wearing these cotton-flannel boxers, by Joe Boxer, about $15. Right: Try these paisley-print cotton boxers, by Calvin Klein Menswear, $8.50.

We've come a long way from the days when boxers came only in white. Now you can dress down according to your mood. Above: Be a little frivolous in these Snoopy-print white cotton/polyester boxers, by Hanes Menswear, about $5, or, facing page, the white cotton/polyester boxers with Garfield print—they're the cat's meow, by Jockey International, Inc., $6.50. Right: Want to be semiserious? Put on some blue-and-white-striped cotton-oxford boxers, by Under Construction, $15.