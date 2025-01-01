Jean Dreams

Not long ago, Madison Avenue discovered that something very special happened when women started to sheathe their legs and holster their hips in denim jeans. Some of the ads appear opposite: Georges Marciano for Guess Jeans, Calvin Klein and--our favorite--Appaloosa, which makes its pitch by showing what happens when there is an absence of jeans. The effect of these ads was to kindle a cool fire, to explore those aching moments that are kinesthetically poised between restraint and desire, between oneself and one's jeans. We thought we'd turn up the heat a bit on this notion and let all that lightheaded languorousness loose.

How do you script a bit of Western wantonness in which everyone keeps some clothes on? Well, first corral all the dogies. And pick up everything in the pickup and put it away.

You can take the bed out of the bunkhouse, but sometimes it's a little difficult to take the bunkhouse out of the guy.

Western women wear clothes without regard to how they are fastened. They like to feel the hot, dry breeze of the high desert.

But how do Western women keep their skin from drying out? Why are there no rough spots?

Boy, we've had it. The hell with the rest of the chores. It's hot. We're tired. Time for a cold beer?