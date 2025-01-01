Fast and Easy

Cotton-Knit Cardigans, wide-legged walking shorts and boxy unconstructed jackets are just some of the casualwear that will be garnering more than casual interest during the hot months ahead. In general, there's a more dressed-up feeling to sportswear that marries nicely with softer fabrics and loose--but not sloppy--tailoring. It's aloha to last year's Hawaiian shirts as printed ones, such as the "shirt of the stars" in this feature, take the spotlight. Soft leather moccasins and canvas-and-leather slip-ons are shoe-ins, worn with either colorful slouch socks or no socks at all. It's going to be a fun six months. Go for it!