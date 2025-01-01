A Formal Proposal

In real life, rhythm-and-blues-pop star Gregory Abbott wears coats of many colors. Not only is he a talented writer and producer, but his recent gold album, Shake You Down, and award-winning video of the title song have precipitated a world-wide promotional tour this spring and summer. On these pages, however, Abbott's dinner-jacket color is basic black or white. Peacock hues in tuxedos are for the birds--and we're not talking about the gorgeous one on his arm.

Note that Abbott has gone tieless in one outfit (below). It's a daring approach that calls for an elegant evening suit, such as the one pictured in this feature, combined with a dress shirt worn buttoned to the top. Traditionally, of course, going black tie requires a tie that's actually tied, suspenders and a cummerbund or a vest, plus a wing-collar shirt, studs and cuff links. Either way, Abbott in formalwear is the very soul of taste. Like his singing, the man's a class act.