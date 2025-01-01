For Your Eyes and Ears Only

The semiannual Consumer Electronics Shows held each year in Las Vegas and Chicago are the ultimate adult-toy stores. Everything you'd ever want in the way of products for the eyes and ears, as Ed McMahon would say, is there to be seen and heard. But away from the hurly-burly of the show floor, in the cozy confines of hotel suites, much of the real electronics action takes place. That's where manufacturers unveil to preferred customers and a few lucky representatives of the press the technical wizardry they'll be coming out with next. And that's what you have here: a sneak preview of six electronic products soon to come (barring unexpected glitches, of course). Some are just coming out from under wraps; thus, the manufacturer won't even hint at a price. Others are almost on the trucks, so prices have been fixed. Think of this feature as a wishbook. And we all know that wishing makes it so.