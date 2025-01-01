Paradise Frost

Forget the heat, ignore the humidity. People with summer smarts know that the antidote to thermal blahs comes in a tall, frosty, spirit-laced goblet tinkling with ice. In fact, sipping such a cooling quaff is one of the great leisure-time activities—attested to by generations of visitors to Caribbean resorts.

Island bars employ a variety of spirits in their creations, but more often than not, rum is the liquor of choice. Better make that rums, since the Caribbean offers innumerable variations on the theme. The largest source, by far, is Puerto Rico, which produces clean, dry rums known for their mixability. Rum is an important part of the commonwealth economy, and the government imposes strict quality-control standards. As an example, the spirit comes off the still at extremely high proofs of up to 189 degrees, purportedly eliminating a number of hangover-inducing (continued on page 151)Cocktails(continued from page 97) elements in the process. All Puerto Rican rums are given a minimum of one year in charred white-oak casks to smooth out and mellow. Specialty rums such as . Bacardi Añejo, Don Q El Dorado and Barrilito are aged longer.

At the other end of the Caribbean-rum spectrum is the full-bodied Jamaican breed. Somewhere between these poles—more or less in order of intensity—are rums made in St. Croix (American Virgins), Barbados, Haiti, Trinidad-Tobago, British Virgins, Martinique and Guiana. The last is best known for its smoky Demerara.

Caribbean watering holes are the ideal setting for exploring the possibilities of the icy libation. Tending bar in the Caribbean is more than a job, it's almost a calling, and island bartenders are something else. They handle the mixing with aplomb, deftly rocking out a succession of audacious drinks: coladas, rum punches, coolers and other chilling concoctions. Caribbean mixologists say that people drink with their eyes. They'll drape a papaya slice or a curl of shrimp on the rim of a glass, top a drink with a sprinkle of cinnamon or simply garnish it with a tiny wild orchid or a hibiscus blossom to prove their point. Of course, it helps to have such delightful exotica literally growing on one's doorstep.

Another piece of local wisdom holds that drinks designed to be cooling should look that way. That means that all beverages are served snapping cold. Frigid! Glasses are frosted, either by burying them in crushed ice or rinsing them in cold water, then setting them in the freezer for ten to 15 minutes. Even simpler, the rim of a glass can be moistened, then swirled in powdered sugar for that arctic image. Fresh, hard-frozen ice is preferred, and extra ice goes into the shaker. Tropical syrups such as Falernum, passion fruit, guava and soursop (guanábana) are staples of the Caribbean bar, adding subtle flavors and often replacing plain sugar.

Following are selected recipes from some of the best Caribbean resorts. Except for wild orchids and hibiscus, everything you need to make them can be found Stateside. And if you're moved to visit the islands, so much the better.

[recipe_title]Dirty Banana[/recipe_title]

Guests at El San Juan Hotel & Casino, Puerto Rico, sun themselves on the spacious beach, then cool out with shivery drinks such as the Dirty Banana.

[drinkRecipe]1 oz. Puerto Rican white rum[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]2 ozs. coffee liqueur[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 medium-size ripe banana, sliced[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]2 ozs. half-and-half[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 teaspoon superfine sugar[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 cup finely crushed ice[/drinkRecipe]

Place all ingredients in chilled blender container. Blend until just smooth. Serve in large tulip or highball glass. If you like, save slice of banana for garnish.

[recipe_title]Dorado Triple Rum[/recipe_title]

Dustin Hoffman, Howard Baker, Raul Julia, Valéry Giscard d'Estaing and Lee Trevino are just a few of the celebrities who have enjoyed the serene atmosphere and suave drinks at the Hyatt Dorado Beach Resort, Puerto Rico.

[drinkRecipe]1-1/4 ozs. Paso Fino rum liqueur[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 oz. Puerto Rican white rum[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/4 oz. lemon juice[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 teaspoon superfine sugar[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 teaspoon grenadine[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/4 oz. Bacardi Añejo[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Pineapple wedge, for garnish[/drinkRecipe]

Briskly shake first 5 ingredients with ice. Strain over cracked ice in tall glass. Float Añejo by pouring slowly over the back of a spoon. Garnish with pineapple.

[recipe_title]Half Moon Brown Cow[/recipe_title]

When guests at the spiffy Half Moon Club, Jamaica, take a coffee break, it's apt to be with this relaxing number.

[drinkRecipe]1-1/2 ozs. Tía María coffee liqueur[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]2 ozs. milk, chilled[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Roasted coffee beans, for garnish[/drinkRecipe]

Shake coffee liqueur and milk briskly with ice. Strain over fresh ice in old fashioned glass. Float several coffee beans on surface if desired.

[recipe_title]Jumby Beach Peach[/recipe_title]

Jumby Bay Resort is a very private, very special Caribbean retreat two miles north of Antigua. Below, a peachy house drink created by Jumby Bay's bartender, Woody Steele.

[drinkRecipe]1 oz. apricot-flavored brandy[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]2 ozs. Riunite Natural Peach[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]2 ozs. orange juice[/drinkRecipe]

Fresh peach slice or mango, for garnish

Shake first 3 ingredients with cracked ice. Pour unstrained into chilled highball glass. Top with slice of peach or mango.

[recipe_title]Tryall Yellow Bird[/recipe_title]

At the Tryall Golf and Beach Club, Jamaica, a Yellow Bird is not an ornithological species—it's a great cocktail.

[drinkRecipe]1-1/4 ozs. light rum[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/4 oz. apricot-flavored brandy[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/4 oz. Galliano[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/4 oz. lime juice[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]2 ozs. orange juice[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Fruit in season, for garnish[/drinkRecipe]

Shake all ingredients except fruit with ice until chilled. Strain over fresh ice in highball glass. Garnish as desired.

[recipe_title]Cerromar Beach Cooler[/recipe_title]

Enjoy a unique drinking experience! Sip a cooler while floating down a man-made stream, 1776 feet long—past waterfalls and water slides—at the unique Hyatt Regency Cerromar Beach hotel, Puerto Rico.

[drinkRecipe]1 oz. Puerto Rican 151-degree rum[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 oz. Cointreau[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1-1/2 ozs. tropical-fruit punch[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 oz. fresh lime juice[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]2 ozs. papaya nectar (or 1/4 cup cubed fresh papaya)[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 cup crushed ice[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Papaya slice, for garnish[/drinkRecipe]

Place first 6 ingredients in chilled blender container. Blend 30 seconds; stop and let contents settle. Blend until smooth. Pour into poco grande (chimney) glass; hang garnish on rim.

[recipe_title]Peter Island Beachcomber[/recipe_title]

Peter Island Hotel and Yacht Harbor, British Virgin Islands, is a superlative setting to do nothing but swig icy coolers, for which the bar is known.

[drinkRecipe]1 oz. vodka[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1-1/2 ozs. Puerto Rican white rum[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]6 ripe strawberries, stemmed and sliced[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 small ripe banana, sliced[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 oz. coconut cream[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/4 oz. lime juice[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 oz. grenadine[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]3/4 cup finely crushed ice[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Ground cinnamon, for garnish[/drinkRecipe]

To chilled blender container, add all ingredients except garnish. Blend until mixture is just smooth. Pour into tall glass or goblet. Sprinkle lightly with cinnamon. Serve with straws.

[recipe_title]Moko Jumbie[/recipe_title]

An interesting combination of tastes from Williams and Daniels, a fine restaurant on St. Thomas.

[drinkRecipe]2 ozs. Pertsovka vodka[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]4 ozs. orange juice, chilled[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Lime wedge[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Light splash grenadine[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Orange slice, for garnish[/drinkRecipe]

Pour Pertsovka and orange juice over ice cubes in tall glass. Squeeze in juice of lime; drop peel into glass. Add grenadine to taste. Stir until chilled. Garnish with orange slice.

[recipe_title]Bon Bini[/recipe_title]

From the Fort Nassau restaurant on the island of Curaçao, a light, sprightly sip.

[drinkRecipe]1 oz. Don Q white rum[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 oz. Curaçao liqueur[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]2 ozs. pineapple juice[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Pineapple wedge, for garnish[/drinkRecipe]

Shake all ingredients briskly with ice. Strain over fresh ice in old fashioned glass. Garnish with pineapple wedge.

[recipe_title]Bahama Momma[/recipe_title]

When you want something that's good-tasting and good for you, go to Momma—Bahama Momma. You'll find her at smart eating and drinking spots all over the Bahamas.

[drinkRecipe]1-1/2 ozs. Nassau Royale liqueur[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1-1/4 ozs. Ronrico white rum[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]2 ozs. pineapple juice[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]2 ozs. orange juice[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Dash Angostura bitters[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/4 oz. grenadine, or to taste[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 orange slice or cherry, for garnish[/drinkRecipe]

Shake first 6 ingredients with ice. Strain over fresh ice in tall glass. Top with fruit garnish.

If you have the Caribbean in your blood but can't hie off to the islands just now, find solace—and savor—in these beguiling tropical drinks.