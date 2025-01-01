Sharry Konopski, Miss August, 1987

If you're ever in Longview, Washington—a logging town beside the Columbia River where firs, cedars and alders brood until Sharry Konopski's dad and his men cut them down—stop at Bruno's Pizzeria. There you'll find the prettiest pizza slinger in the great Northwest. "Someday I'll be a model, actress, mom or all three," says Sharry with a smile that could fell the tallest fir or the most macho lumberman. "Right now, I'm 19. I'm still figuring out my life. I'm a waitress, a good one, who also happens to be Playboy's Playmate of the Month. It's my way of saying to the world, 'Voilà! Here I am!'"

When the news got around," Sharry says, "people started coming to Bruno's to look for the Playboy girl. Now, at work, I wear my hair up—nobody wants a hair in hispizza—my nails aren't done and I'm in jeans and a T-shirt. They looked right past me! I stayed behind the counter and thought, You'll never find me!" They will now. Longviewers will find Sharry unpretentious (her fave date is a movie and a long walk), resourceful (she recently rebuilt her car's engine) and—almost despite herself—glamorous, even though she does prefer pizza to nouvelle cuisine.

Playmate Data Sheet

Name: Shanny Konopshi

Bust: 32 DD

Waist: 22

Hips: 34

Height: 5'2"

Weight: 100

Birth Date: 12-2-67

BirthPlace: Long view, Washing ton

Ambitions: I want to have a great modeling career and succeed at what I do.

Favorite Things: My dog bear, the beach, jet skiing, hot summer nights.

Pet Peeves: Smoking, drug abuse, pizza w/pineapple, procnastination, people who say "el can't".

Role Models: Marilyn momol, Shinley Temple, Abraham Lincoln, Sandra Day O' conner, idef!

A good man is: Ambitious, honest, hard-working, tender, romantic, with gorgeous, strikeing ryeo

Light Reading: The Prophet, Cosmopolitan, one Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest.

A Perfect Night: Westant with a Candlelight dinner, go dancing on to a show, walk on the beach in the moonlight, then go home and drink hot chocolate.

I don't like to wear clothes all the time. I like to be comfortable. Sometimes I like to be silly. I like to run around the house nude, so posing nude wasn't so different. When we were kids, my girlfriend and I used to strip and climb trees bare-assed, feeling silly and free."

When I was little, I was really little. As a baby, I slept in a shoe box, and later a dresser drawer. I still think I'm kind of short and stubby, but people don't seem to mind."

Marilyn Monroe was gorgeous, witty, sexy—I idolize her. When I was ten or 11, I used to dream of being like her. And one morning I woke up and had breasts. I thought, Isn't this neat?"

I'm sexy—when I want to be. I don't want to be pushed or grabbed. I like things slow. I want the kind of guy who flatters me, shows me off and makes me feel sexy."

Some people in Longview are going to say it's wrong being in Playboy. My thinking is, it's like pressing a rose in a book. Someday, I'll be a grandma—might as well get a picture of it while I've got it."