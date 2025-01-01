Women of Florida

We had suspected for quite a while that something was, well, happening in the southernmost of our contiguous states. What with its burgeoning economy, sunny climate and relatively low cost of living, Florida seems to be attracting the sort of adventurous young woman who used to head for San Francisco or L.A. Could Florida be turning into the California of the Eighties? We sent Contributing Photographers David Mecey and Arny Freytag to crisscross the state—from the fast lanes of Daytona to the tequila sunrises of the Keys and points between. What did they find? Replied Mecey, "Remember that song California Girls? Let's just say it doesn't tell the whole story."

Well, Tampa girls are hip; we really dig the smiles they wear ...

And Orlando girls, playin' in the sand, make the lifeguards float on air ...

Daytona girls love sunshine and they really are a sight ...

And Miami girls, with the way they move, make the stars come out at night. ...