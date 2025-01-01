Back to Campus

Dressed-up sweat shirts, oversized navy blazers under which to layer sweaters, antiqued-denim dusters--these are some of the timeless, tailored looks that will be the backbone of this year's collegiate wardrobe. Slacks in prewashed corduroy, khaki or wool plaids will be pleated; penny loafers in crocodile-textured leather will be teamed with heavyweight socks; there will be plenty of patches, insignias and coat-of-arms emblems emblazoned on denim-shirt fronts, varsity-jacket backs and patterned-sweater chests. Add Top Gun--type aviator and James Dean retro shades and you have a campus fashion scene that's witty as well as traditional. Have fun.