Oh, Donna!

in tonight's episode, one of the sexiest women in prime-time tv, donna mills, exposes her evil twin, abby ewing of "knots landing"

Donna's Abby (below with Gary, played by Ted Shackelford) generally plays for keeps.

Wake Up, Gary Ewing! You had a wife--the sexy, hazardously curved Abby Ewing, the best thing to hit Knots Landing since Knots landed there--and couldn't keep her. This year, according to Abby's best friend (the sexy, hazardously curved Donna Mills), Abby just may fall for the new guy on the Landing, a--hint, hint--high-cheekboned ex-swordsman and Cabaret star.

Abby and I are just like sisters," says Donna. "I can call on her whenever I need her."

We hate to tell you, Gary, but Donna knows Abby better than you do. "Playing her turns me on," Donna told us. "She just--comes out. She's not really evil. Abby needs understanding. Abby has a good side. She gave a kidney to her niece a few years ago." Your wife, Gary, needs T.L.C. And if you don't give it to her, she'll give this (left, right and below left) to the aforementioned new guy in town.

Ballet training has suited Donna well. "Posing, like acting, has to be spontaneous," she says.

Maybe you'll be better off with Jill, Gary. But you should've learned. Why not try someone a little more domestic, someone who prefers planting roses in the back yard to hatching schemes in board rooms and boudoirs. Someone like Donna, who happens to be smart, sexy and nice. She feels for you, Gary. Donna thinks it's terrible that Abby posed for Playboy without telling you.