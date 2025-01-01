Playboy's Pigskin Preview

our pre-season predictions of the top college teams and players

The Issue in college football today is integrity. Can the major programs be run honestly? Can players resist the temptations of early signings for under-the-table payoffs? Or, as Norby Walters would say, are we just deluding ourselves that college football is anything more than the minor leagues for the N.F.L. and a money machine for the big universities?

Unless you've been on a long vacation to Samoa (by the way, they turn out some excellent linemen down there), you know that Walters is the agent of no conscience who signs football stars to contracts while they're still in college. That's a violation of N.C.A.A. rules and teeters on the brink of turning Saturday's heroes into the professionals they're not yet supposed to be.

A typical unscrupulous agent scam goes something like this: The agent picks out a kid with big pro potential and gets his attention with, "Hey, kid, you got insurance? You know, you're going to be worth millions; but if you break your leg tomorrow in practice, you won't be able to afford the price of Gatorade." And the kid says, "Gee, insurance would be nice, but where do I get the money to pay for it?" "Sign on the dotted line and, by the way, what are you driving these days?"

A significant number of players have been persuaded to sign in this way. However, some of them later change their minds and sign with other agents when they get out of school. Then the first agent may sue for breach of contract. It has been alleged that some stronger tactics have been used in this game. One player from Texas allegedly had a tape recording of somebody threatening to break his hands if he didn't live up to his contract. Who are these guys who are so tough that they threaten 275-pound linemen?

Then, of course, there's the scandal at Southern Methodist University. You've heard the story--illegal payments, cars, maybe even girls supplied to recruiting prospects. And SMU isn't alone. The N.C.A.A. is looking into alleged violations at every Texas school in the Southwest Conference except Baylor and Rice.

How can things be cleaned up? First, the N.C.A.A. has to find a way to balance ethics with realism. As it exists, the system is not fair to the athlete. Once an athlete signs a letter of intent to attend a school, he is committed to that school. If he wants to transfer, he has to sit out an entire season. Meanwhile, his coach, who may have been the reason he chose the school in the first place, is free to change schools with no penalty.

The student receiving an athletic scholarship that pays for tuition, room and board is prevented by the N.C.A.A. from holding a job during the school year. This is supposed to stop boosters and alums from handing out phony jobs. But where does the athlete, especially one from a family without means, get his pocket money? The system, supposedly designed to promote honesty, encourages athletes to break the rules with penny-ante schemes such as selling their allotted game tickets. Meanwhile, schools, coaches and the N.C.A.A. profit mightily from their labors.

Until the N.C.A.A. wises up to the real problems of the college athlete, the system is condemned to falter and fail. Maybe Dick Schultz, who will replace Walter Byers as executive director of the N.C.A.A., will find a way to make the rules fairer and more flexible.

Enough of the problems of college football. Let's get to the fun. Here's our rundown on this season's college football favorites.

There hasn't been a repeat national champion since Alabama went back to back in '78 and '79. There won't be one this season. Penn State has lost 15 starters, plus its kicker and punter from the team that won the Fiesta Bowl and the number-one spot in '86. Suddenly, the Nittany Lions' schedule, which looked like a Cakewalk last year, appears formidable. Bright spots will be fifth-year senior Matt Knizner at quarterback, plus the usual superb linebacking, led by Pete Giftopoulos.

Coach Mike Gottfried called last season, his first at Pittsburgh, "a transition year." This year's improved team may provide another transition to even better teams in the next year or two. Junior running back Craig Heyward and (continued on page 166) Pigskin Preview (continued from page 124) offensive guard Mark Stepnoski head the offense. Pitt's defense, always good, is especially strong in the secondary, where Playboy All-America Billy Owens leads the way.

If the Orangemen and coach Dick MacPherson can put together an offensive line this season, they may make Syracuse fans forget basketball for a while. Led by the top quarterback in the East, Don McPherson (no relation to the coach), and boasting an excellent running game, the Orange should have no trouble putting up points. And if nose guard Ted Gregory can find his form of two years ago, before he broke his leg, the defense will improve.

The only team able to beat Boston College last season by more than two points was national champion Penn State. The house that coach Jack Bicknell built and Doug Flutie made famous has continued its winning ways--four bowls in five years. It still has a Flutie--wide receiver Darren. Boston College will be good again, but its schedule is murder.

Last season was the first time since coach Don Nehlen took over West Virginia in 1980 that the team finished under .500. Convinced that his players were too heavy and a step slow, Nehlen prescribed "an excruciating" winter workout session. The Mountaineers benefited from two transfers: A. B. Brown, a runner from Pitt, and defensive back Terry White, from Ohio State. If West Virginia can achieve consistency from freshman quarterback Major Harris, the team will be tough.

Rutgers returns with most of its running backs and receivers from last year, but the key will be the development of sophomore quarterback Scott Erney. The defense is young but has good bloodlines: Linebacker Chris Pickel's brother is Bill Pickel, defensive tackle for the L.A. Raiders; Mike Conlan's brother, Shane, was an All-America last season at Penn State. Rutgers will need two major upsets to get post-season consideration.

Temple coach Bruce Arians' main problem will be finding someone to replace Paul Palmer, the leading rusher in the nation last season. The Owls also lost their quarterback, fullback and leading receiver. Toss in a schedule that features seven road games, five against very tough opponents, and it could be a long season for Arians and the Owls.

Coach Jim Young knows how to make the most of the limited football talent available to the Army team. A successful head coach at Arizona and then at Purdue, Young loves coaching but not recruiting. The job at Army is an ideal solution, and Young's wishbone offense is perfect for the try-hard Cadets. Quarterback Tory Crawford returns to lead the charge. Young's biggest problem is finding enough defense to keep the wishbone on the field.

First-year coach Elliot Uzelac may be in line for one of those above-and-beyond-the-call medals. After all, he volunteered to direct a Navy team that, after going 3--8 last season, lost all 11 starters on defense. The only certain returning star is running back Chuck Smith, who gained almost 1000 yards last season. The Midshipmen will be big on courage, short on talent.

With only six starters held over from last year's team that dominated the Ivy League, Pennsylvania may relax its strangle hold and let somebody beat it. But with running back Chris Flynn and plenty of talent waiting to emerge, the Quakers will more likely extend their string of consecutive Ivy League titles to six.

The Big Red of Cornell can make their season by winning their first game against defending Ivy League champ Pennsylvania. Head coach Maxie Baughan will have to replace several starters from last year's 8--2 squad, including the entire backfield and much of the defensive line. Cornell doesn't appear to have quite enough to catch the Quakers.

When John Rosenberg switched from the coaching staff of the Philadelphia Stars of the (U.S.F.L. to the head coaching job at Brown back in 1983, he managed to satisfy the school's more sensitive attitudes toward athletics and build a winning record at the same time. Brown returns senior quarterback Mark Donovan and offensive tackle Joe Madden, son of TV commentator John. Brown would love to make it a three-way race in the Ivy but doesn't quite have the horses.

Harvard will try to use its size and strength in the offensive line to improve on last year's scoring attack. But the key to an improved season for coach Joe Restic and the Crimson will be the recovery of running back Rufus Jones, the only speed threat in the Harvard backfield.

First-year coach Buddy Teevens inherits a Dartmouth team that managed only three wins against weak opponents last season. The team lacks a quarterback and defense. The notable bright spot is at wide receiver, where Ivy League Rookie of the Year Craig Morton averaged an amazing 24.2 yards on 44 catches last year.

Princeton will attempt to recover from a disappointing 2--8 season last year by relying on quarterback Jason Garrett and a corps of consistent running backs. Garrett and his two brothers, John and Judd, all transferred to Princeton from Columbia, where their father was football coach.

The Yale Bulldogs have talent on the offensive side with quarterback Kelly Ryan, junior tailback Kevin Brice and tight end Dean Athanasia. But especially since there is no spring practice allowed in the Ivy League, coach Carmen Cozza will be scrambling to find a defense. Some tough out-of-conference games won't help.

No one enjoys watching a college football team break losing-streak records. Columbia has its best chance to break the streak, now at 31, against Lafayette in the second game of the season. If it loses, coach Larry McElreavy will spend the rest of the year simply trying to keep chins up.

The football power in Alabama this year rests in Auburn, not Birmingham. The Tigers return 15 starters from the team that went 10--2 last year and beat Southern California in the Florida Citrus Bowl. Despite the loss of All-America running back Brent Fullwood and a much tougher schedule, Auburn figures to be as good as or better than last year. The defense is back almost intact. James Joseph and redshirt Curtis Stewart will try to fill Fullwood's shoes.

When Bill Arnsparger left Louisiana State at the end of last season, he handed new coach Mike Archer a team loaded with talent. Tom Hodson, the top-rated freshman quarterback in the country last year, will team up with Playboy All-America wide receiver Wendell Davis. The match-up between the Tigers and Ohio State at Baton Rouge in late September will be pivotal in determining the national standings for both teams.

The quality of Mississippi football has been improving over the past four years under coach Billy Brewer. The Rebels were a surprising 8-3-1 last year, including a win over Texas Tech in the Independence Bowl. With 18 starters returning, Ole Miss may be the sleeper team in the country to make a run at the national championship. Returning quarterback Mark Young and wide receiver J. R. Ambrose are outstanding. A schedule of only four road games will also help.

Tennessee got off to a horrible start last season, losing five of its first seven games. But once quarterback Jeff Francis settled down, the Volunteers closed with five straight victories, capped by their 21--14 win over Minnesota in the Liberty Bowl. The Vols have plenty of offensive talent back this season. If they can get by Iowa in the Kickoff Classic and avoid some of the injuries that plagued them last year, coach Johnny Majors and his crew will be in the major-bowl hunt.

Alabama surprised everyone by picking Bill Curry--not a Bear Bryant disciple but a Georgia Tech man--as coach. He starts his 'Bama tenure with a quarterback lottery that has six contestants. A relatively easy early schedule will give Curry a chance to find a passing game to complement the running of Playboy All-America halfback Bobby Humphrey.

Vince Dooley has been working his magic at Georgia for 25 years, the longest tenure at a major school of any active coach in the country. In Dooley's past nine years, the Bulldogs have lost only eight games in the S.E.C. Lars Tate, the first Georgia back to lead the team in rushing, receiving and scoring in the same season, returns, but the running corps behind him is thin. Georgia is also weak at the defensive corners.

Two years of N.C.A.A. probation are over for Florida, but the effects, in the form of fewer players on scholarship, still linger. The Gators have some outstanding players: Playboy All-America quarterback Kerwin Bell is a Heisman Trophy candidate; linebacker Clifford Charlton is another Playboy All-America. Lack of depth and a very tough schedule are the obstacles to overcome.

The Kentucky Wildcats will have a strong running and kicking game this year but are vulnerable at quarterback and in the center of the offensive line. Junior college transfer Glenn Fohr and senior Kevin Dooley will try to replace UK-record-setting quarterback Bill Ransdell. Without an adequate passing attack, opposing defenses can gang up on the Wildcats' running game.

It may be a difficult year for coach Rockey Felker and the Mississippi State Bulldogs. The most pressing problem is finding a successor to quarterback Don Smith, two-time S.E.C. total offensive leader. The running game is unlikely to improve, and the MSU defense ranks near the bottom of the S.E.C. Field-goal kicking is another problem. Chin up, Rockey; things can only go up from here.

At Vanderbilt, they play for the pure pleasure of the sport, because the wins are spaced very far apart. Watson Brown, in his second year as coach, is trying to build a team around quarterback Eric Jones and flanker Carl Parker. The star on defense is linebacker Chris "Popeye" Gaines. Spring-practice injuries have already complicated what looks to be a difficult season.

Over in the Atlantic Coast Conference, Clemson football brochures proudly announce Clemson--Home of the Nation's best Linemen. This year, that may not be hyperbole. In addition to Playboy All-America John Phillips, there's William "The Fridge" Perry's little brother, Michael. Just a large cooler at 270 pounds, Michael has more tackles for loss going into his senior year than big brother had. Coach Danny Ford says that Clem-son's main strength, with 51 lettermen returning, is depth. The question is which of the six inexperienced running backs on the roster will be the number-one man. Behind this offensive line, it may not make a difference.

Bobby Ross is a man who recognizes his mistakes quickly. After five successful seasons as coach of Maryland, he accepted a job as assistant coach with the Buffalo Bills of the N.F.L. One month and four days later, he quit to accept the head coaching job at Georgia Tech. Maybe Ross realized he doesn't like snow. This Tech team will challenge his considerable skills as an offensive coach. The offensive line is inexperienced, there's no clear choice at quarterback and star tailback Jerry Mays injured a knee in spring practice and is out for the season. Most of the talent and experience lies on the defense side, where Playboy All-America free safety Riccardo Ingram provides the leadership.

Last year, three games were decided for Maryland (two losses, one tie) on the last play of the game. New coach Joe Krivak returns nine offensive starters, including quarterback Dan Henning. Remember this name: Azizuddin Abdur-Ra'oof. Although he missed most of last season with an injury, this speedy wide receiver is likely to become a household name, at least in Maryland households.

The story last year at Chapel Hill was the resurrection of North Carolina quarterback Mark Maye. A severe shoulder injury threatened to end his career in 1984, but surgery and a year of recuperation enabled him to emerge in midseason as the A.C.C.'s most efficient passer. Maye will be back, but star tailback Derrick Fenncr, charged in June with murder in a shooting that was reported to be drug related, will not.

The new offense at Duke has been dubbed air ball. Quarterback Steve Slayden will be the thrower; wide receiver Doug Green and tight end Jason Cooper the catchers. The defense will be strong against the run, not as strong against the pass. New head coach Steve Spurrier has injected fresh enthusiasm into the Duke program. Whether or not that will translate into wins remains to be seen.

The Wolfpack will be hard pressed to match last season's 8--3--1 record, which earned North Carolina State its first bowl appearance since 1978. Graduation losses included all-A.C.C. quarterback Erik Kramer. Gifted wide receiver Nasrallah Worthen will be ready to catch the ball this season, but who is going to throw it?

Virginia finished 3--8 last year after three consecutive winning seasons. But for the second consecutive year, Virginia won the College Football Association Academic Achievement Award for graduating within five years the highest percentage of football players on scholarship. Even though 16 starters are returning, it looks like another rough year for the Cavs on the football field. Keep those scholastic awards coming.

Wake Forest took a step toward respectability in college football by hiring Bill Dooley, former head coach at North Carolina and Virginia Tech. The Deacons have had only one winning season in the Eighties. Dooley has some rebuilding to do.

It looks as though the Miami Hurricanes may not be the dominant team of the Southern Independents. With 18 starters returning, talent and depth at every position and a slightly easier schedule than last year, coach Bobby Bowden and the Florida State Seminoles appear ready to make a run at the national championship. Tailback Sammie Smith, who doubles as a sprinter on the track team, will run behind 300-pound offensive guard Pat Tomberlin. Playboy All-America defensive back Deion Sanders also plays outfield on the Seminole baseball team, which finished second to Arizona in last season's College World Series. Florida State will be looking to pick the oranges when bowl time rolls around.

Will Miami's string of premiere college quarterbacks who graduate to the N.F.L. as instant millionaires go unbroken? The next one to follow Jim Kelly, Bernie Kosar and Vinny Testaverde is JefTWalsh. He will have one season to establish himself before highly touted Steve George, who transferred from Purdue, becomes eligible. Walsh will have plenty of talented targets to throw to in Miami's complex passing offense: speedsters Brett Perriman and Brian Blades and wide receiver Mike Irvin, who will probably own all of Miami's receiving records by the time he's finished. The overlooked strength of the Hurricanes is their defense, fifth overall in the nation last year. Playboy All-Americas Daniel Stubbs at defensive end and free safety Bennie Blades are the leaders.

Last year's season (3--6--2) was a major disappointment for coach Joe Morrison and South Carolina fans. The lowlights included three losses by a total of nine points and two missed field goals that would have turned ties into wins. Todd Ellis, who last season emerged as one of the top quarterbacks in the nation, returns and is only a sophomore. He'll throw to wingback Sterling Sharpe.

Coming off the most successful season (9--2--1) in its history, Virginia Tech tries to keep it going with a new coaching staff and lots of new faces on the field. Head coach Frank Beamer will have Playboy All-America place kicker Chris Kinzer ready if the offense, led by quarterback Erik Chapman and a nucleus of good receivers, can get the ball down the field.

Coach Jim Carmody's biggest problem with his Southern Mississippi squad this year is finding a quarterback. Graduation also left holes in the rest of the offensive back-field. Last season, the Golden Eagles managed a 6-5 record. This year, Carmody will be lucky to do as well.

Coach Mack Brown's option attack rolled up impressive numbers (an average of 403.5 yards per game) last season for the Green Wave of Tulane. The key man in that offense, quarterback Terrence Jones, will be back, as well as Marc Zeno, Tulane's all-time leading receiver. However, the size and strength on both sides of the line are not sufficient to handle the tough opponents on Tulane's schedule.

Coach Charlie Bailey took on one of those formidable challenges when he accepted the head coaching job at Memphis State last year. His first season featured inexperienced players, lots of injuries and a 1-10 record. This season, the Tigers will have a little more experience but no more talent.

East Carolina has been trying to make a go of it the past three years with small-school talent and a big-school schedule. The result has been the same each year: 2-9. This season's team may be slightly better than last season's in terms of size and experience, but it won't improve enough to win any more games.

There's something reassuring about the predictability of the annual wrestling match between Ohio State and Michigan for the Big Ten title. Come November 21 at Ann Arbor, those two football behemoths will once again see who gets the unenviable trip to Pasadena to face the second part of the psychodrama: the annual trouncing of the Big Ten champ by the Pac Ten winner.

In his 18 years as head coach at Michigan, Bo Schembechler's team has finished in the nation's top ten 15 out of the past 18 seasons. The Wolverines aren't likely to miss this year, either, despite the departure of quarterback Jim Harbaugh. There are several aspirants to Harbaugh's job, but Schembechler hasn't decided who will get the nod and may not decide "until five minutes before the first game." The offensive line is experienced and huge, the biggest of the big being tackle John Elliott, at 6'7" and 306 pounds. Running back Jamie Morris, brother of New York Giant Joe Morris, is back in the backfield.

The Buckeyes return 14 starters from last year's Cotton Bowl--winning team. Tom Tupa, until this season the Ohio State punter, will assume the quarterbacking duties. The line backing corps, led by Playboy All-America Chris Spiclman, is the best in the nation. At the end of spring practice, Ohio State appeared to have a light talent edge over Michigan. However, with All-America Cris Carter losing his last year of eligibility because of another of those agent prepayment plans, Michigan is the solid favorite to win the Big Ten title.

It appears that Iowa will again have to play bridesmaid to Ohio State and Michigan. The Hawkeyes, who lost ten starters from last year's 9--3 team, still have four first-team all-Big Ten players: tailback Rick Bayless, kicker Rob Houghtlin, nose guard Dave Haight and offensive lineman Bob Kratch. Coach Hayden Fry will try to fill the quarterback hole with 6'8" Dan McGwire, who should, at least, have no trouble seeing over the defensive line. Fry says, "McGwire has the strongest arm of any quarterback we've ever had at Iowa."

Much of Michigan State's success depends on the comeback of running back Lorenzo White. In 1985, White was the leading rusher in the nation. Last year, knee and ankle injuries severely reduced his effectiveness. The Spartans still managed a 6--5 year, with four of the losses by just three-point margins. MSU returns most of its offensive line and Playboy All-America punter Greg Montgomery. Uncertainty about the quarterback and a grueling schedule make an improvement over last year's record unlikely.

Indiana has increased its victory total by three each year (0,3,6) since Bill Mallory took over as head coach. While the Hoosiers continue to improve, the numbers get tougher. Indiana will be strong offensively with the return of tailback Anthony Thompson, who started five games last year and had more than 100 yards rushing in each. The defensive secondary is thin and inexperienced, perhaps Indiana's most significant weakness.

Once upon a time, an assistant coach at Northwestern, the door mat of the Big Ten and perennial favorite for everyone's worst-team list, was made interim head coach when former head coach Dennis Green couldn't stand losing anymore. The interim coach, a strong man of few words, taught mediocre-to-average football players how to block and tackle, showed them where the weight room was and convinced them that there didn't have to be a direct correlation between high academic standards and lousy football. The Wildcats responded by winning four football games, and the interim coach, Francis Peay, after a little squabbling over the commitment of the university to its football program, became simply coach. NU will not be a contender for the Big Ten title this year; but with a little luck, it may win six games and land in one of the minor bowls. Then everyone will live happily ever after, or at least until Peay becomes the first black N.F.L. head coach.

Illinois coach Mike White, stung by the Illini's 4--7 showing last year, has gone for the quick fix: 27 redshirts and ten junior college transfers. He has also brought in six new assistant coaches. Nine starters from last year's defense return, but it was a defense that yielded 59 points to Nebraska and 69 to Michigan. The coaching staff says it will design a system to fit the talent--but is there enough this year?

Last season, Minnesota, under new coach John Gutekunst, took two steps forward; this year, after losing 14 starters from that team, it will take one step back. Darrell Thompson, last year's top freshman running back, will try to top last season's 1240 yards. But only two starters return from a defense that gave up an average of 30 points per game last season.

Wisconsin's new coach, Don Morton, will have to start from scratch. The Badgers, 3-9 last year, return only eight starters, with safety Pete Nowka the lone returning defense man. It's a good moment for Morton to install his new veer offense. Most of the running will be behind Playboy All-America guard Paul Gruber.

Purdue has gone Texas, hiring former Longhorn coach Fred Akers and a passel of Texas assistant coaches. The first result of Akers' arrival was the departure of highly touted sophomore quarterback Jeff George, who high-tailed it for Miami. Akers will build from the bottom up as Purdue tries to pick itself up from a 3--8 finish last year.

The Mid-American Conference is the most balanced in the nation, with seven of its nine teams having a legitimate shot at the title this year. Kent State, which puts a heavy emphasis on the run-oriented triple option, returns M.A.C. Freshman of the Year quarterback Patrick Young and 17 other starters from last year. Its nonconference opponents may not be quite as tough as those of the other M.A.C. contenders, so Kent State-should get the six conference victories needed for the title.

Last year's MidAmerican Conference champion, Miami of Ohio, needs a quarterback to separate itself from the pack. The two leading candidates are Mark Kuzma and junior college transfer Mike Bates. Place kicker Gary Gussman is one of the best in the nation, with 80 consecutive P.A.T.s without a miss.

Ball State appeared to be moving for the top conference spot by winning five consecutive games in midseason last year. Then quarterback Wade Kosakowski was injured and the season unraveled. Kosakowski is back, as well as tight end Ron Duncan, a two-time Academic All-America. The Cardinals could surprise.

Toledo finished strong last season, with five consecutive victories to close out the year. The offensive line returns, as well as all-M.A.C. linebacker. Steve Huffman. This season, however, will hinge on coach Dan Simrell's success at finding a capable quarterback and tailback.

Eastern Michigan has struggled into the middle of the pack of contenders for the M.A.C. title. The Hurons still have first-team all-M.A.C. tailback Gary Patton and second-team all-M.A.C. quarterback Ron Adams. However, since wide receiver Don Vesling was selected in this year's pro baseball draft by the Detroit Tigers, Eastern is left with a receiving corps that has never caught an intercollegiate pass.

In addition to the very competitive wcek-to-wcek schedule in the M.A.C, Bowling Green has the unenviable job of playing two very strong out-of-conference opponents, Penn State and Arizona. The Falcons defend well against the pass but have lots of trouble stopping the run.

Last season, Central Michigan suffered through its first nonwinning season since 1972. However, the Chippewas still managed to win four conference games, leaving them only two victories short of the conference title. Developing a passing attack would improve Central's chances of winning more than four.

Western Michigan's hope for a successful season depends on how quickly quarterback Dave Kruse fits in with the team. Kruse transferred from Wichita State after it dropped its football program last year. His success is critical, since coach Al Moldc's offensive strategy calls for an average of 40 passes per game.

It can't feel very good for coach Cleve Bryant and his Ohio University team to be the only members of the M.A.C. not given at least an outside chance at the league title. But for the Bobcats, 1-10 last year, it's a few wins, not a championship, that would make the season.

Last year, Notre Dame lost five games by a total of 14 points; this year's team will win some of the close games. Senior Terry Andrysiak has won the quarterback job, and Playboy All-America and Heisman Trophy candidate Tim Brown will again be running, receiving and returning kicks. Coach Lou Holtz is making strides toward restoring Notre Dame's winning image.

Cincinnati plays a major schedule and yet never seems to get much attention. Last year, the Bearcats had 1000-yard rusher Reggie Taylor, linebacker Alex Gordon and promising quarterback Danny McCoin. Taylor and Gordon are gone, but McCoin is back and is regarded by Cincinnati as a legitimate Heisman candidate. However, the team needs a bigger and stronger line to be competitive with its major opponents.

Coach Howard Schnellenberger's teams rely on star quarterbacks. At Miami, they were Kelly, Kosar and Testaverde. Schnel-lenberger thought he had a pro-style quarterback in the making at Louisville in Jay Gruden until Gruden went down in game seven last season with a severe knee injury. Gruden is trying to make a comeback this season, and there is an assortment of freshmen and junior college transfers also vying for the Q.B. spot. But things aren't settled, and that will be unsettling for the Cardinals.

Northern Illinois has taken a giant step toward improving on its 2--9 record from last year. The team has dropped opponents such as Iowa, West Virginia and the University of Miami and replaced them with Lamar, Cal State-Fullerton and Southwest Missouri State. Coach Jerry Pettibone will have a chance to get his newly installed wishbone attack into gear, led by offensive guard Ted Karamanos.

In college football, no team has a greater winning tradition over the past four decades than the Oklahoma Sooners. And this year's team, under Playboy Coach of the Year Barry Switzer, is once again poised to claim the national championship. The offensive machine, much of it returning from last year's team, which amassed an incredible 5210 total yards, is led by option quarterback extraordinaire Jamelle Holieway. Playing behind him is freshman redshirl Charles Thompson. As good as Holieway is, Thompson may someday be better. Then there is the best collegiate tight end in the nation, Playboy All-America Keith Jackson. If there is any chink in the armor, it is in the defensive line, the one place on this team not two and three quality players deep. Unless a very strange combination of injuries and bad karma enters the picture, the Sooners will not be beaten.

Only with teams such as Nebraska, where the third team is nearly as good as the first, could the expectation of an improved offensive line exist when four out of five of last year's starters have departed. Coach Tom Osborne will feature the running game with I-back Keith Jones and junior quarterback Steve Taylor. There are several good receivers available for the Cornhuskers' occasional flirtation with the forward pass, including wingback Hendley Hawkins, a converted quarterback. The defensive line is led by Playboy All-America Broderick Thomas, who contends that the man who lines up next to him, defensive tackle Neil Smith, may be even better than he is. The Cornhuskers are slightly less talented than the Sooners at the skill positions this year and have a tougher nonconference schedule.

After its fourth loss in the first four weeks last year, Colorado appeared on the brink of a disasterous season. Then the defense and coach Bill McCartney's wishbone offense came alive. Colorado won six of its next seven games, including a spectacular 20--10 victory over Nebraska. Sixteen starters return from that team, including Playboy All-America defensive tackle Curt Koch. The biggest problem Colorado has is that it is in the same conference as Oklahoma and Nebraska.

Despite tailback Thurman Thomas' knee surgery in the pre-season, Oklahoma State managed to go 6--5 last year. Thomas should return to full strength, and sophomore Mike Gundy looks solid at quarterback. The offense will score points, but the defense, thin in the secondary, will determine the success of the season.

It isn't that Iowa State doesn't have a pretty good football team. It's just that it's not good enough to get out of the middle of the pack in the Big Eight. Iowa State does have massive tackle Keith Sims (6'3", 309 pounds) back on the offensive line. And the opposition will have trouble tackling the extremely quick sophomore tailback Michael Brown. The Cyclones need more blue-chippers, though, to break the cycle of being also-rans.

When you've won only three games the previous season and your returning talent does not appear to offer significant improvement over last year, you change your game plan. That's what coach Woody Widenhofer has in mind with the new flex-bone, triple-option offense he's installing at Missouri this season. The Tigers, formerly a Big Eight power, seem to be losing too many recruiting battles.

Last year, Kansas State fans expected to see the air filled with passes; but by season's end, it was the running of tailback Tony Jordan that netted the most results. KSU should get some improved passing offense out of junior college--transfer quarterback Gary Swim, and Jordan is back. But the team doesn't have enough talent to beat most opponents on its schedule.

Kansas returns 15 starters from last year's team. The only problem is that last year's team averaged only 73.3 rushing yards and seven points per game. With the quarterback position open and the quality of both the offensive and defensive lines uncertain, the prospects for second-year coach Bob Valesente and the Jay-hawks do not appear very bright.

The Arkansas Razorbacks will be strong again this year in the S.W.C. The defense will be anchored by Tony Cherico, a small (238 pounds) but extremely quick nose guard. Coach Ken Hatfield needs a fullback and hopes that running back James Rouse is fully recovered from last year's leg injury. He's also counting on offensive guard Freddie Childress, who played at 350 pounds last season, to slim down to a trim 320. Even with all the talent at hand, a tougher schedule will make an improvement on last year's 9--3 record difficult.

The big blow to Texas A&M's planned assault on the Southwest Conference and, perhaps, the national championship this year came when quarterback Kevin Murray decided to forgo his last year of college eligibility to turn pro. Murray's backup, Craig Stump, will try to fill the slot. The Aggies have also lost some of the key defenders who helped take them to the Cotton Bowl the past two years. With coach Jackie Sherrill signing the best recruiting class in the nation, the outlook is extremely promising for the Aggies over the next year or two. Right now, though, the quarterback transition may be enough to stop them just short of the S.VV.C. championship.

There are only five starters returning from the Baylor powerhouse that went 9-3 last year and beat Colorado in the Blue-bonnet Bowl. Coach Grant Teaff is particularly concerned about developing a quarterback or two. But Baylor's over-all talent is good, and the nonconference schedule is soft. The Baylor Bears will be respectable even in a rebuilding year.

The bumper stickers in Lubbock, Texas, read I LIKE SPIKE, even though Spike Dykes, Texas Tech's new coach, hasn't won a game. Dykes took over after David McWilliams headed for Texas, two weeks before Tech's Independence Bowl game with Mississippi (Ole Miss won 20--17). Dykes should remain popular this season, since Tech returns 17 starters from last year's 7--5 team. Tech's tiniest asset, Tyrone Thurman--at 5'3" and 130 pounds the nation's smallest Division 1 player--will try to improve his 13.5 punt-return average, fifth best in the country last year.

David McYVilliams, installed this spring as Texas' coach, played center with the Longhorns' 1963 national champions and served as an assistant coach under Darrell Royal and Fred Akers. Unfortunately for McWilliams, the football talent at Texas is a lot thinner now than in the old days. McWilliams will call for a wide-open style of play, trying to establish the pass first, then the run. There is little experience in the offensive line and unresolved problems at defensive tackle.

Jack Pardcc has a long history of courage combined with a gambling spirit. He not only beat cancer during his playing days as a linebacker for the Los Angeles Rams, he returned for seven more N.F.L. seasons to finish out a 14-year pro career. Then he did some coaching-job gambling. First, he took over the reins for the Florida Blazers in the old World Football League. Next, he moved to the then-anemic Chicago Bears. After a stint with the Redskins, he rolled the dice as head coach of the U.S.F.L. Houston Gamblers. Now Pardee is at it again, accepting the job of head coach of the 1--10 Houston Cougars. Houston has little offense and only a little more defense; but given a year or two, Pardee will probably find a way to turn it into a winner.

Texas Christian returns more starters (28) than there are available positions because of redshirts and players recovering from injuries. And yet coach Jim Wacker has plenty of cause for concern. The Horned Frogs finished 3--8 the past two years. Their defense was the worst in the S.W.C. last year. This year's nonconference schedule is tougher than last year's. In TCU's case, experience will not win out.

In the midst of the scandal at SMU and hints that the N.C.A.A. was investigating five other Southwest Conference football programs, the folks at Rice were wondering if maybe the reason they hadn't fared better in the Texas football wars was that they weren't cheating. But the fact is that Baylor and Arkansas, both top S.W.C. contenders, have escaped charges. Under coach Jerry Berndt, the football fortunes at Rice are actually on the upswing. Just keep in mind that the swing started way down yonder.

For the past few years, the Pac 10, top to bottom, has been the strongest college football conference in the nation--especially if you ask any of the teams in the Big Ten. And now UCLA appears to be ready to lay claim to the conference championship. Not that UCLA hasn't done well in recent years: top-20 finishes and a bowl victory in each of the past five years. Coach Terry Donahue has recruited an amazing array of football talent and has sprinkled it with an Oklahoma transfer quarterback, Troy Aikman and two players picked up from the temporarily canceled SMU program. Aikman has tremendous potential, and former SMU offensive tackle David Richards, at 6'5" and 305 pounds, will reinforce an already impressive front line. Then consider Playboy All-Americas Gaston Green, a leading Heisman-candidate running back, and linebacker Ken Norton, Jr. In fact, the Bruins are strong everywhere except in the defensive secondary.

Coach Don James always seems to be able to put together a Washington team that at one point or another during the season looks like the number-one team in the country. This year's Huskies squad may be a little thin on the defensive line and doesn't possess the kicking talent usually associated with James's teams, but there is still enough talent for it to make a run at the top rankings. The main man for Washington is quarterback Chris Chandler. Chandler, who completed 58 percent of his passes last year, is another candidate in the race for the Heisinan and a blue-chip pro prospect.

Speed was an important ingredient in the Arizona State 10--1--1 record last season. Some of the speed is back, but not quarterback Jeff Van Raaphorst. Daniel Ford, John Walker and Paul Justin are the leading candidates for the job, but Ford is better suited for an option offense and Walker has an arm problem. Whoever the quarterback is, his job will be to throw the ball to wide-out Aaron Cox. Playboy All-America Randall McDaniel will lead the offensive rush.

At Arizona, they don't say that former coach Larry Smith quit to take the head coachingjob at USC, they say he defected. Arizona fans, excited about the Wildcats' 9--3 finish last year, were stung by Smith's departure. Arizona promptly hired away Hawaii's charismatic coach, Dick Tomcy. Tomey finds himself with that most common of problems: no quarterback. There are some talented players, however, such as defensive back Chuck Cecil.

Stanford's offense will revolve this season around Playboy All-America running back Brad Muster. According to coach Jack Elway, not a loose guy with a compliment, "Muster can do it all." Stanford also has wide receiver Jeff James, who is being compared to some of the great Cardinals receivers of the past. Quarter-back Greg Ennis will try to replace John Paye. If the chemistry is right between Ennis and the rest of the offense, Stanford will again be formidable.

Arizona's loss is Southern California's gain. New head coach Larry Smith couldn't resist the chance to put Trojan football back on the national-ratings map. Smith has instilled a lot of enthusiasm, and there are some first-rate football players returning this season. The best of the Trojans is Playboy All-America linebacker Marcus Cotton. Just about everybody who played against Cotton last year thought he was the best in the country at his position. USC also returns quarterback Rodney Peete and offensive tackle Dave Cardigan, the latest in the long line of great USC linemen. Smith thinks that the Trojans need more speed and that the offensive line, except for Cardigan, needs improvement. With five of its first seven games on the road, USC needs a quick start to have a successful season.

The problem with being in the Pac 10 is that you can have a pretty good team and get absolutely lost in the shuffle. The Oregon State Beavers, under Coach Dave Kiagthorpe, improve each year and still wind up 3--8. Kiagthorpe, not satisfied until the numbers improve, fired two coaches at the end of last season and helped coach the offensive line himself this past spring. He is determined that the Beavers will score more points this year and will do a better job of protecting quarterback Erik Wilhelm. With any kind of year, Wilhelm will have broken all the quarterbacking records at OSU.

Oregon has to do something about the guy who makes up the schedules. Its opening seven games are against Colorado, Ohio State, San Diego State, Washington, USC, UCLA and Stanford. Those teams had a combined record of 54--29--2 last year, and all figure to be nearly as good or better this year. Coach Rich Brooks lost quarterback Chris Miller to the pros, along with 11 other starters from last year. Bill Musgrave, a redshirt freshman, and Pete Nelson, a backup last year, will try to fill Miller's shoes.

New California head coach Bruce Snyder is planning a three-receiver, wide-open brand of football for this season. The pressure will be on sophomore quarterback Troy Taylor to make the plan succeed. Taylor, who completed 57 percent of his passes before he broke his jaw in the next-to-last game of last season, unseated three-year quarterback Brian Bedford, who has been moved to wide receiver. Bedford is a good enough athlete to make the switch work. The defense will have to improve to make the new offensive strategy flourish.

Last year, coach Dennis Erickson turned Wyoming's fortunes around, and so Washington State promptly hired away the native son to work his magic for the Cougars. Erickson's formula is simple: Pass, and if that doesn't work, pass some more. He has the perfect trigger man for his brand of football: Timm Rosenbach, a converted javelin thrower. Brian Fofde, at linebacker, will try to lead a defense that has some significant weaknesses.

In coach Denny Stolz's first season at San Diego State last year, his team won its first ever Western Athletic Conference championship. Stolz was helped by star quarterback Todd Santos, who's back this year and likely to lead the Aztecs to another W.A.C. title. He'll also have a shot at becoming only the fourth passer in N.C.A.A. history to exceed 10,000 career yards.

Last year, Brigham Young found out for the first time since 1975 what it feels like not to win the Western Athletic Conference championship. Last season was also the first time in recent memory that BYU did not have a quarterback who measured up to its usual flame throwers (Jim McMahon, Steve Young, Robbie Bosco). Coach La Veil Edwards doesn't have Mr. Right at Q.B. this season, either.

While the Air Force football team is marked by the discipline and effort that also characterize the other Service academies', its one major difference has been more talent. Coach Fisher DeBerry has coached Air Force to a four-year record of 26-10. This season will be more of a challenge than usual. Only two starters return on defense, though one of them, defensive tackle Chad Hcnnings, is outstanding.

Last season, Wyoming pulled itself up to a respectable 6-6 record. With 15 starters returning, the prospects for this year looked bright. Then, after only one season, coach Dennis Erickson left for Washington State. Cowboys athletic director Paul Roach now finds himself doubling as football coach. Roach will stay with the basic passing game that was effective last year.

When you're Hawaii, the world comes to you. Hawaii will benefit from nine home games this season. However, the quality of the opposition is tougher than last year, and unless opponents get lulled to sleep by the swaying palm trees, Hawaii will have trouble winning more games than it loses. Al Noga is a terror at defensive tackle.

At Texas-El Paso, the wins have been so scarce over the past decade that last season's four-win debut by new coach Bob Stull was seen as a tremendous success. Stull needs a new quarterback, but young players such as Eddie Dixon, who broke all of Herschel Walker's high school rushing records in Georgia, promise to keep the Miners competitive.

After a rebuilding program that last year brought Colorado State its first winning season since 1980, coach Leon Fuller has another rebuilding job at hand. Career passing leader Kelly Stouffer and career rushing leader Steve Bartalo are gone. The best of the returnees are offensive lineman Doug Fiala and safety Ron Cortell.

At New Mexico, it's another case of a new coach's trying to improve a weak football program. Coach Mike Sheppard has some talent returning on offense, but the Lobos' defense, which allowed an average of more than four touchdowns per game last season, must improve if New Mexico is to compete with its stronger opponents.

Utah suffered through a dismal 2-9 season last year, a bitter disappointment after its 8-4 campaign in 1985. Coach Jim Fassel will install a 4-3 defense and promote senior Chris Mendonca to the quarterback job to help turn things around.

San Jose State has the three most important players returning from the offensive machine that averaged better than 33 points per game last year: quarterback Mike Perez, who led the nation in offense; tailback Kenny Jackson, who rushed for more than 1000 yards and caught more than 50 passes; and wide receiver Guy Liggins, who caught 80 passes for the season. The Spartans are the odds-on favorite to repeat as Pacific Coast Athletic Association champions.

Last season, Fresno State was only a step away from the P.C.A.A. championship. It posted a 9-2 over-all record and went 6-1 in the conference, losing to San Jose State by four points. But Fresno has lost 17 starters from that team, including quarterback Kevin Sweeney, the all-time Division I passing leader. Jim Sweeney, whose teams have won 70 percent of their games in his ten years as head coach, will have difficulty competing for the title this year.

Nevada-Las Vegas will show a new offensive scheme designed by second-year coach Wayne Nunnely. It's basically a short passing game designed to get the ball into the hands of wide receiver George Thomas, who has excellent ability to run the ball after he catches it. The defense is established only at the linebacker positions and at the secondary position held by Charles Dimry.

At Cal State-Long Beach, the question this season was not how good the team would be but whether or not there would even be a team. University president Stephen Horn issued an ultimatum to the community to raise $300,000 by December 31, 1986, or see the football program dropped. In the midst of the turmoil, coach Mike Sheppard and five assistants quit for more securejobs at New Mexico. Then the Long Beach community responded by raising the cash, the program was continued and a new coach, Larry Rcisbig, was hired. Can the football season be anything but anticlimactic?

The University of the Pacific, according to Bob Cope, has its most talented team in his five years as head coach. It is also a very young and inexperienced team. A murderous early schedule featuring California, Arizona State and Washington will give the youths their baptism under fire.

When a team has won only two games in its past two seasons, as New Mexico State has, the coach can afford to take chances. So coach Mike Knoll has switched three-year starting quarterback Jim Miller to free safety to make room for sophomore quarterback Phil Vinson. Knoll hasn't figured out what to do with a defense that allowed opponents an average of 38 points per game last season.

Utah State managed to win three games last year while having the least productive offense in major college football (192 total yards average per game). Now coach Chuck Shelton has to find a new quarterback, fill several holes on defense and contemplate the prospect of playing Nebraska in the first game of the season. Only huge (6'6", 310 pounds) defensive tackle Gary Hulsey appears ready for the task.

Cal State-Fullerton may not get many wins this season, but it will accumulate lots of frequent-flier miles. The Titans, a travel agent's dream, play away games at Hawaii, LSU, Florida and Northern Illinois in addition to their regular conference schedule. Cal State's defense allowed opponents an average of four touchdowns per game last year. Let's hope the Titans are good packers.

Top 20 Teams

1. Oklahoma.......11--0

2. Auburn............10--1

3. Clemson...........10--1

4. Michigan...........9--2

5. Florida State.........9--2

6. Nebraska...........9--2

7. Louisiana State......8--3

8. Mississipp..........8--3

9. UCLA...............8--3

10. Ohio State..........8--3

11. Miami..............8--3

12. Washington.........8--3

13. Arkansas............9--3

14. Texas A&M..........8--3

15. Arizona State........8--3

16. Colorado............8--3

17. Penn State...........7--4

18. Syracuse............7--4

19. Boston College.......7--4

20. San Jose State.......9--2

Possible Breakthroughs:Tennessee (8--4), Pittsburgh (7--4), Arizona (7--4), Georgia (7--4), Air Force (8--4), Georgia Tech (7--4), Maryland (7--4), South Carolina (7--4), Iowa (7--5), Stanford (7--4), Brigham Young (8--4), San Diego State (9--3).

The Playboy All-Americas

Offense

Kerwin Bell--Quarterback, 6'3", 210 pounds, Florida. A walk-on in his freshman year, Bell wound up becoming S.E.C. Player of the Year.

Bobby Humphrey--Running back, 6'1", 187 pounds, Alabama. Only a junior, last year he set the single-season Alabama rushing record of 1471 yards.

Brad Muster--Running back, 6'3", 226 pounds, Stanford. Offensive Player of the Yearfor the Pac 10 in 1986.

Gaston Green--Running back, 5'10", 190 pounds, UCLA. Set a school rushing record of 1405 yards.

John Phillips--Offensive guard, 6'5", 260 pounds, Clemson. Had more than 100 knockdown blocks against opponents last year.

Harry Galbreath--Offensive guard, 6'1", 267 pounds, Tennessee. Coach Johnny Majors predicts that Galbreath will be the finest offensive lineman Tennessee has ever produced.

Stacy Searels--Offensive tackle, 6'6", 270 pounds, Auburn. Provided much of the blocking for Bo Jackson and Brent Fullwood at Auburn.

Paul Gruber--Offensive guard, 6'4", 291 pounds, Wisconsin. One of the best-kept secrets in the Big Ten, Gruber is a punishing run blocker.

Randall McDaniel--Offensive guard, 6'5", 260 pounds, Arizona State. National collegiate record holder in the dead lift (620 pounds).

Wendell Davis--Wide receiver, 6'0", 189 pounds, Louisiana State. Last year third in nation in receiving, with 1244 yards.

Keith Jackson--Tight end, 6'3", 242 pounds, Oklahoma. All-America last year, with 49 catches for 1112 yards to date.

Chris Kinzer--Place kicker, 6'0", 217 pounds, Virginia Tech. Successful on 22 of 27 field-goal attempts and 27 of 27 points after touchdown.

Defense

Broderick Thomas--Defensive lineman, 6'3", 240 pounds, Nebraska. Big Eight choice as sophomore.

Curt Koch--Defensive lineman, 6'8", 270 pounds, Colorado. Mainstay of defense.

Daniel Stubbs--Defensive lineman, 6'4", 241 pounds, U of Miami. Has 29 quarterback sacks over past two seasons.

Ken Norton--Linebacker, 6'2", 220 pounds, UCLA. Led the Bruins with 106 tackles last season. Son of ex-heavyweight champ Ken Norton.

Marcus Cotton--Linebacker, 6'4", 220 pounds, Southern California. Has 39 career tackles for minus 258 yards.

Clifford Charlton--Linebacker, 6'3", 232 pounds, Florida. In '86, 23 tackles for minus yardage.

Chris Spielman--Linebacker, 6'2", 234 pounds, Ohio State. One of the best defensive players in school's history.

Billy Owens--Defensive back, 6'2", 195 pounds, Pittsburgh. Had 106 tackles, four interceptions last year.

Riccardo Ingram--Defensive back, 6'0", 195 pounds, Georgia Tech. Ferocious tackier.

Bennie Blades--Defensive back, 6'0", 217 pounds, U of Miami. Led nation with ten interceptions last year.

Deion Sanders--Defensive back, 6'1", 180 pounds, Florida State. Perhaps the best all-round athlete Florida State has ever produced.

Greg Montgomery--Punter, 6'4", 215 pounds, Michigan State. Averaged 47.9 yards per punt last season.

Tim Brown--Kick returner, 6'0", 195 pounds, Notre Dame (not pictured). Premier kick returner in nation; 25 returns for 698 yards and two T.D.s.

Playboy's College Football Coach of the Year is Barry Switzer of the U of Oklahoma. Enters 1987 as the nation's winningest coach, having posted a 14-year record of 137-25-4.

"First-year coach Elliot Uzelac at Navy may be in line for one of those above-and-beyond-the-call medals."

The East

Independents

Penn State 7--4

Pittsburgh 7--4

Syracuse 7--4

Boston College 7--4

West Virginia 6--5

Rutgers 6--5

Temple 4--7

Army 4--7

Navy 2--9

IVY League

Pennsylvania 9--1

Cornell 7--3

Brown 6--4

Harvard 5--5

Dartmouth 5--5

Princeton 3--7

Yale 3--7

Columbia 1--9

