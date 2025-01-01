Women of the Top 10 Party Colleges

so what if they're not ivy leaguers? they still get terrific grades in our book

This time, David Chan had his work cut out for him. It was just a year ago that Playboy's veteran Contributing Photographer victoriously returned from the Northeast with his latest campus pictorial, the scintillating Women of the Ivy League Revisited(October 1986). But this next assignment was going to be even tougher: to seek out and uncover ladies from the top ten colleges listed in Playboy's Top 40 Party Colleges (January 1987). "These aren't your ordinary schools," warned college-party expert Wayne Duvall, who'd compiled the survey for us. "It's a jungle out there in Partyland. I just hope your toga's intact." Undaunted, Chan hit the road. Crossing the continent--and we're talking Vermont to Southern California--his intrepid crew followed the party-campus trail for four months, sandwiching photo sessions between frat-house luaus and campus-wide blowout bashes. And the results? Well, turn the page and see why Chan earned an A plus on his report card and an egg in his beer. Ah, the beauty of higher education.