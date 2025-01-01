Cold Weather Classics

Part Two

The outer jacket is the cornerstone of this fall and winter's casualwear. Functional details such as hoods, deep collars and oversized pockets abound, with tailored shearlings, suedes and polished-leather styles that project a look of rugged individualism being the most popular choices. Patterned sweaters will be layered with shirts and mufflers for warmth and dash, and rich autumn hues will be punctuated with flashes of bright colors. Our model at right is wearing a wise mixture of fashion tones and textures. His outfit consists of a wool stadium coat with a hood, flap patch pockets, toggle buttons and an embroidered emblem, $510, worn over a wool knit placket-front pullover with a polo collar, $165, and reverse-pleated wool plaid slacks, $160, all by Byblos; plus a wool/acrylic rib-knit mock turtleneck, by Olivier Strelli, $150; and a cashmere plaid scarf with braided-fringe ends, from Polo/Ralph Lauren Scarfs, $135.

Left: Suede gunnel jacket, $815, cashwool knit pullover, $185, and tweed slacks, $80, all by Nancy Heller; plus rayon/cotton shirt, from Basco by Gene Pressman and Lance Karesh, $75. The sweaters and mufflers at right (following the numbers): 1. Wool hand-knit cardigan, by Robert Stock, $125.2. Cashmere/wool knit polo-collar sweater, from Mila Schön Uomo, $425. 3. Fairisle Shetland crew-neck sweater, by Cesarani, about $100. 4. Shetland sweater with center cable design, by Jeffrey Banks, $150. 5. Wool Jacquard crew-neck sweater, by Bill Ditfort Designs, $140. 6. Wool flat-knit turtleneck sweater, from Hugo Boss Knitwear, $175. 7. Alpaca/silk/mohair/cotton hand-woven muffler, by Susan Horton, $110. 8. Cashmere/wool tartan-plaid muffler, from Polo/Ralph Lauren Scarfs, $135. 9. Cashmere/wool herringbone muffler, by Peter Barton, $52. 10. Cotton/rayon hand-woven bouclé muffler, by Judith Rose for Michael Farrell, $40.11. Wool geometric-pattern muffler, from String Beans by Superba, $22.50.

This year's fall and winter fashion forecast: very cool and very casual. Left: Lambskin field jacket with interknit collar and cuffs, Expedition by Robert Comstock, $550; sueded-sheepskin shirt, $320, and wool-tweed checked slacks with overplaid, $120, both from British Khaki by Robert Lighton; rayon shirt, from Basco, $60; and plaited kangaroo belt, by Australian Outback Collection, $60. Right: Leather parka with removable wool hood lining, from Ideas from Massimo Osti, by C.P. Company of Italy, $950; wool hand-knit crew-neck sweater, $320, and cotton-plaid sport shirt, $115, both by Joseph Abboud; plus corduroy slacks, from Heartland Company Ltd., $85.