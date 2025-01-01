Playboy's Playmate Review

Who do You think should be Playmate of the year?

It's That time of year again—time to go on record in support of your favorite Playmate of 1987. All you have to do to participate in this annual extravaganza is pick up the phone, dial 11 numbers and give our friendly computer your input. Each Playmate—from Miss January, Luann Lee, to Miss December, India Allen—has her own 900 number. Whether your fave is Luann, India, Brandi, Marina (we had some great names this past year) or one of our more traditionally named beauties, you can be sure that she'll love you for calling. Each call will be acknowledged and logged by our computer, which will then inform your favorite Playmate of your support. This year, you'll have more than a month to get in on the action: The phone lines will be open 24 hours a day, from ten P.M. E.S.T. November 18 until ten P.M. E.S.T. December 20. The cost is just 50 cents per call, a major bargain. Calls from outside the 50 states, Canada, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico will be charged the regular long-distance rates. But don't let that stop you if you happen to be partying in Hong Kong or Sao Paulo—the international operator will be greatly entertained by your message, and the Playmate of your choice will be duly impressed. Remember: This year, we're expecting upwards of 100,000 calls, so cast your vote early. Now look at the pictures on the pages that follow, make your choice for Playmate of the Year and call us. The ladies are waiting.

Take A Chance on talking with your Favorite Playmate

As an extra added attraction, when you call in, you may get to while away the time with the Playmate of your dreams. Each day during our phone-in period, at least one of 1987's centerfold stars will answer randomly selected calls. So if Lady Luck smiles, you may find yourself talking person to person with one of the 12 loveliest women on earth. Reach out and touch a Playmate—and one day you can tell your grandchildren.