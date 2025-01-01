Ten-Point Spread

Food And Football go together like burgers and fries. Like strikes and negotiation. Think tail-gate picnics at the stadium, pretzels and beer at the sports bar. And come Super Bowl Sunday, the symbiosis is manifest in what is rapidly becoming an international secular festival. Brits stay up past midnight to cheer the likes of Eric Dickerson and John Elway while downing bitter and bangers (those are beer and sausages, mate). Amateur linebackers in Munich tune in to pick up pointers from Lawrence Taylor and Mike Singletary, all the while snaffling up indigenous munchies and brews with umlauts in their names.

Just like home. You're inviting some people over, right? It's the game, after all. But with all the hype, interviews, music videos, predictions and, oh, the game itself, there's a lot of time to fill. Especially when the Super Bowl proves to be a yawner and those one-day fans who otherwise couldn't care less about leather spheroids are looking for diversion. As host, you should be prepared with more than corn chips and clam dip.

What you need is a touch of class, a gastronomic spin here and there, but hearty fare, not nouvelle wimpery. What you don't need is to be sweating over the skillets when some player scoots 101 yards with the opening kick. So what we have here are dishes that can be prepared completely or in part in the morning or the day before the ceremonial coin flip. Some are fiery, some mild, some cold, some hot. None of them takes more than 45 minutes to put together, and even the drinks are made ahead. Most of the recipes serve four to six diners but can be doubled or tripled easily. Lay out plates, napkins, condiments, silverware and any other necessities and invite all to help themselves. You want to watch the game, too.

[recipe_title]Superhero[/recipe_title]

Call it a hoagie, a wedge, a sub or a zep, the hero is the quintessential football sandwich. The mandatory loaf of fat, fresh Italian bread even looks a little like the object those 22 large men are fighting over. Get yours straight from the bakery, if possible, not the supermarket. Makes 2 sandwiches serving 4 to 8.

[recipe]2 large loaves Italian bread, preferably with sesame seeds[/recipe]

[recipe]10 tablespoons olive oil[/recipe]

[recipe]4 tablespoons red-wine vinegar[/recipe]

[recipe]1/2 teaspoon oregano[/recipe]

[recipe]1/2 lb. imported prosciutto, thinly sliced[/recipe]

[recipe]1/2 lb. smoked turkey, sliced[/recipe]

[recipe]1/4 lb. provolone, sliced[/recipe]

[recipe]7-oz. jar roasted peppers, packed in oil 1 large red onion[/recipe]

[recipe]24 pitted black or green olives[/recipe]

[recipe]Salt and pepper, to taste[/recipe]

Split loaves lengthwise. Pull out some of the soft center bread to cradle the fillings and catch the oil and vinegar.

Over each of the 2 bottom halves of bread, drizzle 3 tablespoons oil and 1 tablespoon vinegar and sprinkle with oregano. Lay in slices of prosciutto, turkey and cheese, dividing each evenly between 2 loaves. Drain roasted peppers, slice into thin strips and arrange equally over both sandwiches. Peel and thinly slice red onion. Separate into rings and arrange them over roasted peppers. Chop olives and scatter them over tops. Drizzle remaining oil and vinegar over fillings. (Mustard, mayo or both can replace oil and vinegar.) Add salt and pepper, if desired. Wrap tightly and refrigerate until ready to eat. Slice into negotiable sections and serve.

[recipe_title]Crab Claws And Beer Shrimp With Two Sauces[/recipe_title]

Buy crab claws already cooked and raw shrimps in their shells. A pound of either feeds 2 to 4 people, depending on their appetites. Buy good-sized shrimps, about 24 to 30 to a pound.

[recipe]1 lb. cooked crab claws[/recipe]

[recipe]1 lb. raw shrimps in their shells[/recipe]

[recipe]1 large clove garlic[/recipe]

[recipe]2 small ribs celery, with leaves[/recipe]

[recipe]1/4 teaspoon dried hot-pepper flakes[/recipe]

[recipe]1 bay leaf[/recipe]

[recipe]12 whole peppercorns[/recipe]

[recipe]6 whole allspice[/recipe]

[recipe]Beer to cover[/recipe]

Peel garlic but leave it whole. Coarsely chop celery. Place all ingredients except crab claws (which will be served as is) in large saucepan. Bring to boil, remove from heat and let shrimps stand in liquid for 2 minutes. Drain. Serve hot on platter with cold crab claws. Guests peel their own shrimps, dipping into the following sauces.

[recipe_title]Catsup-Horseradish[/recipe_title]

[recipe]1 cup catsup[/recipe]

[recipe]1/2 cup bottled horseradish[/recipe]

[recipe]1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce[/recipe]

[recipe]3 scallions, minced[/recipe]

[recipe]1 tablespoon lemon juice[/recipe]

Put all ingredients in bowl. Stir thoroughly. Adjust seasonings to taste. For spicier sauce, add a few drops of Tabasco sauce or a pinch of dried hot-pepper flakes. Cover and chill for several hours or overnight.

[recipe_title]Aïoli (Garlic Mayonnaise)[/recipe_title]

[recipe]5 cloves garlic[/recipe]

[recipe]1 cup homemade or store-bought mayonnaise[/recipe]

[recipe]Juice of 1/2 lemon[/recipe]

[recipe]Paprika, for garnish[/recipe]

Peel and mince garlic. Put it in blender and process 15 seconds. Add mayo; blend. Add lemon juice; blend. Scoop and scrape into bowl and sprinkle with paprika. Goes well with broiled or roasted fowl and pork, as well as shrimps.

[recipe_title]Chicken And Peppers Injalapeño Pesto[/recipe_title]

This is a cross-cultural twist on traditional recipes. The Italian basil-and-pignoli pesto sauce takes on added punch with the addition of minced Mexican hot peppers. All ingredients can be prepared the day before, then heated together 5 minutes before serving. If you desire, the results can be poured over cooked rice or pasta, stretching it to feed extra guests. On its own, it serves 4.

[recipe]1–1-1/2 lbs. skinless, boneless chicken breasts[/recipe]

[recipe]3 large sweet red peppers[/recipe]

[recipe]3 fresh or bottled jalapeño peppers[/recipe]

[recipe]1 cup pesto (available in many supermarkets and specialty food stores)[/recipe]

[recipe]3 tablespoons olive oil[/recipe]

[recipe]4 tablespoons freshly grated parmesan or romano cheese[/recipe]

[recipe]Salt and pepper, to taste[/recipe]

Trim chicken breasts of any vestiges of skin, cartilage and connecting tissue. Fill saucepan with enough water to cover chicken when added. Bring to boil. Add chicken. Cook at a low boil for 5 minutes. Drain chicken and cut into long strips or chunks. Set aside.

Cut red peppers in half lengthwise and remove stems, seeds and soft inner ribs. Slice peppers lengthwise into narrow strips; set aside.

Using rubber gloves, cut jalapeños open and remove stems, seeds and inner ribs. Chop peppers and place them in blender. Mince. Add pesto and blend thoroughly. Pour into bowl and set aside. (If desired, preparations to this point can be made up to 24 hours in advance. Simply cover ingredients tightly and refrigerate. Allow them to come to room temperature before final assembly.)

Heat oil in large skillet over medium-high heat. Add sweet-pepper strips. Toss and stir continuously for 3 minutes or until they start to get limp. Add chicken strips and continue stir-frying for 2 minutes more, or until meat is heated through. Turn heat down to low and pour jalapeñopesto mixture over chicken and peppers. Toss until well coated. Pour it all into serving dish and sprinkle with cheese, salt and pepper to taste.

[recipe_title]Marinated Flank Steak[/recipe_title]

The choice is whether to serve the steak hot or cold. It's good either way. To serve it cold, marinate and cook the day before the game. The sliced meat can be heaped on pumpernickel or warmed onion rolls or eaten straight. An average flank steak weighs 1-1/2 to 2 pounds and serves 3 or 4. (continued on page 170) [recipe]For the marinade:[/recipe_title]

[recipe]1 cup olive oil[/recipe]

[recipe]1/2 cup red-wine vinegar[/recipe]

[recipe]1 tablespoon Dijon mustard[/recipe]

[recipe]1 small onion, chopped[/recipe]

[recipe]1 bay leaf[/recipe]

[recipe]1 teaspoon thyme[/recipe]

[recipe]1 teaspoon basil[/recipe]

[recipe]1 teaspoon rosemary[/recipe]

[recipe]Salt and pepper, to taste[/recipe]

[recipe]Cherry tomatoes and parsley sprigs, for garnish[/recipe]

Combine all ingredients except garnish in bowl and whisk until smooth. Score steak lightly crosswise on both sides. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Place steak on platter and pour marinade over it. Cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours, turning meat in marinade 2 or 3 times.

Preheat broiler. Lift steak from platter and allow marinade to drain. Reserve marinade. Place steak on broiler pan and put it about 4 ins. under broiler. After cooking for 4 minutes, turn steak and brush on some marinade. Broil 4 more minutes. Make an incision to see if steak has reached desired doneness. If not, turn and baste again. It won't take more than another 2 or 3 minutes. Remove steak to cutting board and allow to rest for 5 minutes. Then, using sharp knife held at 45-degree angle to board, slice steak in very thin strips crosswise. Serve immediately on platter with a few cherry tomatoes and parsley sprigs for garnish. Or, if you plan to serve it cold, cover and refrigerate until a break in the endless pregame show.

[recipe_title]Chilled Fusilli With Olives, Tomatoes And Prosciutto[/recipe_title]

Make this up to 24 hours ahead. Imported olives and prosciutto are preferable to domestic, but plain cooked ham can be substituted. If you have time to make your own mayo, fine, but a good-quality store brand suffices. No need for salt, except in the pasta water—the olives, capers and prosciutto provide enough. Serves 4 to 6.

[recipe]2 large ripe tomatoes[/recipe]

[recipe]1/2 cup pitted green olives[/recipe]

[recipe]1/2 cup pitted black olives[/recipe]

[recipe]1/2 lb. prosciutto, in two thick slices[/recipe]

[recipe]1/2 red onion[/recipe]

[recipe]3 tablespoons fresh basil leaves, or 1 teaspoon dried[/recipe]

[recipe]2 teaspoons salt[/recipe]

[recipe]1/2 lb. fusilli (spiral pasta)[/recipe]

[recipe]1 tablespoon olive oil[/recipe]

[recipe]1 tablespoon vinegar[/recipe]

[recipe]1/2 cup mayonnaise[/recipe]

[recipe]Juice of one lemon[/recipe]

[recipe]2 tablespoons capers[/recipe]

Bring water for pasta to boil. Core tomatoes and cut into chunks. Slice olives. Remove excess fat from prosciutto and cut meat into thin strips. Peel and chop onion. Cut out stems of basil leaves and chop. Put tomatoes, olives, prosciutto, onion and basil in large mixing bowl.

Add salt to boiling water, then add fusilli. Cook according to package directions, usually about 12 minutes. Drain pasta in colander and rinse under cold running water. Pour pasta into large serving bowl. Add oil and vinegar and toss to coat.

Add prepared vegetables, mayonnaise and lemon juice. Toss thoroughly. Sprinkle capers over top. Cover and refrigerate for at least one hour. Toss before serving.

[recipe_title]Lentil And Tomato Salad[/recipe_title]

This is a lot tastier and more colorful than it sounds and can be made 24 hours before kickoff. Serves 4 to 6.

[recipe]1/2 lb. dried lentils[/recipe]

[recipe]4 tablespoons olive oil[/recipe]

[recipe]1 cup onion, chopped[/recipe]

[recipe]1 tablespoon garlic, minced[/recipe]

[recipe]2 cups canned crushed tomatoes[/recipe]

[recipe]1 cup beef broth[/recipe]

[recipe]1 teaspoon oregano[/recipe]

[recipe]1 teaspoon dried basil[/recipe]

[recipe]1 bay leaf[/recipe]

[recipe]Salt and pepper, to taste[/recipe]

[recipe]1 bunch scallions, chopped[/recipe]

[recipe]1/4 cup parsley, chopped[/recipe]

[recipe]1 large sweet red pepper, cored, seeded and diced[/recipe]

[recipe]2 tablespoons red-wine vinegar[/recipe]

[recipe]Juice of one lemon[/recipe]

Wash and drain lentils. In large saucepan, heat 1 tablespoon olive oil. Cook onion and garlic over medium heat, stirring until soft, not browned. Add lentils, tomatoes, beef broth, oregano, basil, bay leaf and salt and pepper to taste. Bring to boil, then lower to simmer. Cook, covered, for 40 minutes, or until tender, not mushy.

While lentils are cooking, prepare scallions, parsley and red pepper. Put them in bowl, cover and refrigerate. When lentil mixture is done, pour it into serving dish. Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours. To serve, combine vegetables with lentils. Stir in vinegar and remaining 3 tablespoons oil. Add lemon juice and, if desired, more salt and pepper. Remove bay leaf. Toss thoroughly and serve.

[recipe_title]Chili Confetti Rice[/recipe_title]

A hot dish in both senses of the word. All the chopping can be done ahead and each of the ingredients kept in separate plastic bags in the fridge. The actual cooking takes only 20 minutes, and the rice can stay in the covered pan for as long as 30 minutes while other dishes are being assembled. Serves 4 to 6.

[recipe]1 sweet red pepper[/recipe]

[recipe]2 fresh ears corn, or 1 cup frozen corn kernels[/recipe]

[recipe]1 small onion[/recipe]

[recipe]3 tablespoons butter[/recipe]

[recipe]1 cup raw rice[/recipe]

[recipe]2 tablespoons chili powder[/recipe]

[recipe]1-1/2 cups chicken broth[/recipe]

[recipe]1 cup frozen peas[/recipe]

Quarter red pepper. Remove seeds, core and soft inner ribs. Cut quarters into strips, then into cubes. Husk corn. With sharp knife, cut kernels from cobs. There will be about one cup. Peel onion and coarsely chop.

Melt butter in saucepan over medium heat. Add onion and cook until soft, stirring. Add rice and toss and stir until all grains are coated in butter. Add pepper cubes and corn kernels. (If using frozen corn, keep it aside and add later with frozen peas.) Stir until coated. Add chili powder and chicken broth. Stir. Bring to boil and immediately lower to simmer. Cover tightly and cook for 17 minutes.

While rice and vegetables cook, remove peas from carton and run hot water over them until all are separated. Set aside. (If using frozen corn, repeat process and add to peas.) When rice mixture is done, stir in peas and corn, and fluff rice. Remove from heat and serve.

[recipe_title]Bellini[/recipe_title]

The hottest brunch drink since blue-hued margaritas is an import from Harry's Bar in Venice, one of Hemingway's favored haunts. Our version couldn't be simpler to put together.

[recipe]1 bottle champagne or other dry white sparkling wine[/recipe]

[recipe]4 peaches[/recipe]

[recipe]1 tablespoon sugar[/recipe]

[recipe]Mint leaves, optional[/recipe]

Chill champagne. Peel and pit peaches. Purée in blender or food processor. Pour into serving bowl and add champagne. Stir gently but thoroughly. Add sugar only after tasting. Float some mint leaves on top, if you have them. Ladle into punch cups or wineglasses. Serves 4 to 6.

[recipe_title]White Sangria[/recipe_title]

This variation on the Iberian red-wine stand-by has only recently started appearing in Spanish restaurants. It must be made ahead and goes fast, so plan accordingly. No need to be rigid about the fruits used. Lemon can be substituted for the limes, peaches for the apple, or add red or white seedless grapes. Serves 6 to 8.

[recipe]2 bottles dry white wine[/recipe]

[recipe]1/4 cup Grand Marnier, Cointreau or similar orange-based liqueur[/recipe]

[recipe]1/4 cup vodka[/recipe]

[recipe]1 red apple[/recipe]

[recipe]1 orange[/recipe]

[recipe]2 limes[/recipe]

[recipe]Sugar, to taste[/recipe]

[recipe]Club soda, optional[/recipe]

Wash but do not peel fruits. Core apple and cut in half lengthwise. Slice halves into thin wedges. Cut orange and limes in half lengthwise and halves into crosswise slices. Combine all ingredients except club soda in large pitcher or bowl. Stir, cover and refrigerate for at least four hours, or overnight. Taste for sweetness and, if necessary, add sugar a tablespoon at a time until correct. If using club soda, add it a cup at a time to achieve the desired taste. Serve in stemmed wineglass over ice cubes.

[recipe_title]Pepper Vodka Martinis[/recipe_title]

The game starts during the cocktail hour, so what better way to toast the first touchdown than with America's classic belly warmer? The flavoring of the vodka is begun at least two days before drinking.

[recipe]1 liter vodka[/recipe]

[recipe]2 tablespoons whole black peppercorns[/recipe]

[recipe]Dry vermouth, to taste[/recipe]

[recipe]Lemon twist[/recipe]

[recipe]Chili pepper, optional[/recipe]

Pour peppercorns into vodka and replace bottle cap. Let stand for 48 hours, shaking bottle occasionally. When ready to use, pour vodka through strainer into carafe or cocktail shaker. Discard peppercorns. Add dry vermouth to squat glass filled with ice. Fill 'er up with vodka (which will have a smoky color) and add lemon twist, To add another coal to the fire, cut fresh chili pepper in half and put it in with peppercorns. Strain it out and discard with peppercorns. Or use chili pepper alone, remembering to use gloves when cutting it.

None of this means you can't have the conventional noshes on hand. Place baskets of chips and pretzels within easy reach of chairs. Fill an ice chest with three or four kinds of beers and wine coolers. And make sure there's a soft friend to help clean up when everyone else has left.

One last tip: Take the N.F.C. champ and give the points. Trust me.