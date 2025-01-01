Getting Real
March, 1988
Pesto change-o! The day the Yuppies died, a joke began to circulate amid the rubble of Wall Street. It cheekily pointed out the difference between pigeons and young stock-brokers: A pigeon could still make a deposit on a BMW. This was come-Yuppance, providing perhaps the only grin on the otherwise ashen face of new fiscal reality. Indeed, some considered the market crash just deserts--sans cappuccino or something chocolate and flourless. It was the end of a soulless, self-involved era that canonized robber barons (Ivan Boesky) and clown potentates (Donald Trump), plagiarists (Joe Biden) and Kennedy impersonators (Gary Hart). It was a remorseless time driven by strident status seekers; call it the So Sue Me Decade.
Yuppies never got any real respect--not even from other Yuppies, all of whom were loath to hear themselves so labeled. The packaging was odious from the start: running shoes padding along beneath pinstripes, cellular phones twitching inside Porsche 911s, fusilli spooled to the beat of Vivaldi. Yuppies were smug, post-teenage poseurs, unashamedly pretentious, completely unaware of how geeky they looked in their Walkman headsets. They drooled over the mergers and take-overs that ruined small business and eviscerated the American dream as we knew it. They lost sight of quality and time and quality time, confused living well with living fast. But, damn, could they sniff out good Thai food!
The shitake hit the fan last October 19--not Black, but certainly Gray Monday. Yuppies are now Puppies (poor urban professionals, natch) and, thus, lives are being re-evaluated. Priorities have taken an honest turn. The obit for Reaganomics spells the end of ultimate plastic, those twin killers--debt and deficit. Easy money has given way to labor, conscience and simpler rewards. Quality is job one. Even mashed potatoes are beginning to look good again. Indeed, not all is lost--just gross habits and brand names. To help make your way in a confusing time, we offer the accompanying chart, a sure sign that as the text of one era ends, the style of another begins.
Then, on the ensuing pages, we present the enlightened instruction of two gifted thinkers. Financial strategist John D. Spooner imparts cut-to-the-quick wisdom for getting on. Historian Arthur M. Schlesinger, Jr., in a feisty special interview, forecasts the end of smug conservatism and the resurrection of idealism for the next generation. Enjoy and take heart.
Life after Yuppies
heed the commandments, a trendproof guide to the new simplicity
Yup
Post-yup
Perrier..........Coke classic
Home as showcase..........Home as home
Arugula ..........Iceberg lettuce
Cybill Shepherd ..........Jami Gertz
Suspenders..........Pocket square
BMW..........Anything else
Kiwi..........Banana
Banana Republic..........Sears
Bryant Gumbel..........Larry King
Neiman-Marcus..........Macy's
Quality time.........Time
Personal Quotron..........Personal bookie
Tarragon balsamic.vinegar..........Lemon juice
Cellular phone..........Satellite pager
Satellite dishes..........Pyrex dishes
Career path..........Career
Investment bankers..........Savings accounts
Money magazine.......... Inc. magazine
L.A. Law .......... Washington Week in Review
Stocks..........Zero coupon bonds
Biblical names..........Common names
Garrison Keillor..........Elmore Leonard
Créme fraîche ..........Sour cream
Valium..........Bourbon
Andrew Lloyd Webber..........Cole Porter
Three-name names..........Two-name names
Tanning bed..........Fireplace
Shar-Pei..........Spuds Mackenzie
StairMaster..........Walking to work
Squash..........Fishing
Making a killing..........Making a living
Tapas .......... Dim sum
David Letterman..........David Letterman
Reeboks..........Converse high-tops
Tofu..........Steak
Blackened fish..........Cheeseburgers
Alex Keaton..........Slap Maxwell
Gentrification..........Rehabbing
White chocolate..........Frozen Snickers
AIDS panic..........Flirting
George Winston..........Ray Charles
Thirtysomething .......... The Tracey Ullman Show
State of the art..........State of the nation
Jane Pauley..........Lesley Stahl
Jane Fonda..........Playmate of the Month
Divorce..........Monogamy
Parenting..........Raising children
AmEx Platinum Card..........Airline Visa cards
Cocaine..........Sugar
Cheers .......... Frank's Place
