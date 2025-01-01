Kathy Goes Hollywood

In April 1984, Kathy Shower made her debut on our cover. A year later, our April Shower became Miss May, and during her reign as Playboy's Playmate of the Year 1986, she co-starred on TV's Santa Barbara. Last year, she shot up the big screen in Commando Squad; this year brings a new action flick, The Further Adventures of Tennessee Buck, and a wild comedy, Frankenstein General Hospital, in which Kathy stars as "Dr. Alice Singleton, shrink." Before she flew to Africa to shoot her fourth movie, Pray to the Moon, we persuaded her to stop off in Jamaica to relax and refresh the memories of Playboy readers who first fell in love with her four years ago. When we first met her, Kathy's acting career had been limited to commercials, TV bit parts (sometimes it seemed to her that she specialized in falling out of moving cars) and a role in a Broadway show she demurely called The Best Little Blankhouse in Texas. Now that her vehicular-vixen days are over, Kathy steers clear of the fast lane. In Ocho Rios, she idles in a cool Caribbean breeze. Kathy can't sit still for long. Faster than you can say piña colada, she takes a walk off the end of a short pier, dives into the crystalline waters of Ocho Rios and emerges, gleaming, looking like Venus in a mythic wet-T contest. Soon she will be 5000 miles from here, starting a series of 14-hour days on location in South Africa. For now, she is content to while away the day working on an allover tan. Kathy may hate to waste time, but on this trip, she's willing to let the day ebb. By nightfall, she will be stretched out on the sand, contemplating the setting sun--and memorizing her lines.