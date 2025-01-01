Charlie Sheen Plays Ball

If the movie business were a baseball team, Charlie Sheen would probably be its most valuable player. Fresh from roles in Platoon and Wall Street, Sheen has also laced up his spikes for Orion Pictures' Eight Men Out, Hollywood's version of the 1919 Chicago White Sox baseball scandal. If Sheen looks like a natural in these baseball-inspired outfits, it's because the former Santa Monica High shortstop considers America's pastime his first love. Judging by looks; from the comfort of casuals to more formal wear; these fashions and Sheen are batting 1.000.