The Dead Man's Eyes

On a crisp afternoon of high winds late in the summer of 2017 Frazier murdered his wife's lover, a foolish deed that he immediately regretted. To murder anyone was stupid when there were so many more effective alternatives available; but even so, if murder was what he had to do, why murder the lover? Two levels of guilt attached there: not only the taking of a life but the taking of an irrelevant life. If you had to kill someone, he told himself immediately afterward, then you should have killed her. She was the onewho had committed the crime against the marriage, after all. Poor Hurwitt had been only a means, a tool, virtually an innocent bystander. Yes, kill her, not him. Kill yourself, even. But Hurwitt was the one he had killed, a dumb thing to do and done in a dumb manner, besides.

It had all happened quickly, without premeditation. Frazier was attending a meeting of the museum trustees to discuss expanding the Hall of Mammals. There was a recess; and because the day was so cool, the air so crystalline and bracing, he stepped out onto the balcony that connected the old building with the Pilgersen extension for a quick breather. Then the sleek bronze door of the Pilgersen opened far down the way and a dark-haired man in a grubby blue-gray lab coat appeared. Frazier saw at once, by the rigid set of his high shoulders and the way his long hair fluttered in the wind, that it was Hurwitt.

He wants to see me, Frazier thought. He knows I'm attending the meeting today and he's come out here to stage the confrontation at last, to tell me that he loves my famous and beautiful wife, to ask me bluntly to clear off and let him have her all to himself.

Frazier's pulse began to quicken; his face grew hot. Even while he was thinking that it was oddly old fashioned to talk of letting Hurwitt have Marianne, that, in fact, Hurwitt had probably already had her in every conceivable way, and vice versa, but that if now he had some idea of setting up housekeeping with her--unbelievable, unthinkable!--this was hardly the appropriate place to discuss it with him, another and more primordial area of his brain was calling forth torrents of adrenaline and preparing him for mortal combat.

But no: Hurwitt didn't seem to have ventured onto the balcony for any man-to-man conference with his lover's husband. Evidently, he was simply taking the short cut from his lab in the Pilgersen to the fourth-floor cafeteria in the old building. He walked with his head down, his brows knitted, as though pondering some abstruse detail of trilobite anatomy, and he took no notice of Frazier at all.

"Hurwitt?" Frazier said finally when the man was virtually abreast of him.

Caught by surprise, Hurwitt looked up, blinking. He appeared for a moment not to recognize Frazier. For that moment, he was frozen in mid-blink, his unkempt hair a dark halo about him, his awkward, rangy body off balance between strides, his peculiar glinting eyes flashing like yellow beacons. In fury, Frazier imagined this man's bony nakedness, pale and gaunt, probably with sparse ropy strands of black hair sprouting on a white chest, imagined those long arms wrapped around Marianne, imagined those huge knobby fingers cupping her breasts, imagined that thin-lipped wide mouth covering hers, imagined the grubby lab coat lying crumpled at the foot of the bed and her silken orange wrap beside it. That was what sent Frazier over the brink, not the infidelities themselves, not the thought of the sweaty embraces--there was plenty of that in each of her films, and it had never meant a thing to him, for he knew it was only well-paid make-believe--and not the rawboned look of the man or his uncouth stride or even the manic glint of those strange off-color eyes, those eerie topaz eyes, but the lab coat, stained and worn, with a button missing and a pocket flap dangling, lying beside Marianne's discarded silk. For her to take such a lover, a pathetic, dreary poker of fossils, a hollow-chested laboratory drudge--no, no, no----

"Hello, Loren," Hurwitt said. He smiled amiably; he offered his hand. His eyes, though, narrowed and seemed almost to glow. It must be those weird eyes, Frazier thought, that Marianne has fallen in love with. "What a surprise, running into you out here."

And stood there smiling, and stood there holding out his hand, and stood there with his frayed lab coat flapping in the breeze.

Suddenly, Frazier was unable to bear the thought of sharing the world with this man an instant longer. He watched himself as though from a point just behind his own right ear as he went rushing forward, seized not Hurwitt's hand but his wrist, and pushed rather than pulled, guiding him swiftly backward toward the parapet and tipping him up and over. It took, perhaps, a quarter of a second. Hurwitt, gaping, astonished, rose as though floating, hovered for an instant, began to descend. Frazier had one last look at his eyes, bright as glass, staring straight into his own, photographing his assailant's face; and then he went plummeting downward.

My God, Frazier thought, peering over the edge. Hurwitt lay face down in the courtyard stories below, arms and legs splayed, lab coat billowing about him.

•

He was at the airport an hour later, with a light suitcase that carried no more than a few days' change of clothing and a few cosmetic items. He flew first to Dallas, endured a 90-minute layover, went on to San Francisco, doubled back to Calgary as darkness descended and caught a midnight special to Mexico City, where he checked into a hotel using the legal commercial alias that he employed when doing business in Macao, Singapore and Hong Kong. Standing on the terrace of a tower 30 stories above the Zona Rosa, he inhaled musky smog, listened to the squeals of traffic and the faint sounds of far-off drums, watched flares of green lightning in the choking sky above Popocatepetl and wondered whether he should jump. Ultimately, he decided against it. He wanted to share nothing whatever with Hurwitt, not even the manner of his death. And suicide would be an overreaction, anyway. First he had to find out how much trouble he was really in.

The hotel had InfoLog. He dialed in and was told that queries were billed at 5,000,000 pesos an hour, prorated. Vaguely, he wondered whether that was as expensive as it sounded. The peso was practically worthless, wasn't it? What would that be in dollars--100 bucks, 500, maybe? Nothing.

"I want Harvard Legal," he told the screen. "Criminology. Forensics. Technical. Evidence technology." Grimly, he menued down and down until he was near what he wanted. "Eyeflash," he said. "Theory, techniques. Methods of detail recovery. Acceptance as evidence. Reliability of record. Frequency of reversal on appeal. Supreme Court rulings, if any."

Back to him, in surreal fragments, which, at an extra charge of 3,000,000 pesos per hour, prorated, he had printed out for him, came blurts of information:

Perceptual pathways in outer brain layers ... broad-scale optical architecture ... images imprinted on striate cortex or primary visual cortex ... inferior temporal neurons ... cf. McDermott and Brunetti, 2007 ... utilization of lateral geniculate body as storage for visual data ... inferior temporal cortex ... uptake of radioactive glucose ... downloading ... degrading of signal ... degeneration period ... Pilsudski signal-enhancement filter ... "Nevada vs. Bense," 2011 ... hippocampus simulation ... amygdala ... acetylcholine ... U.S. Supreme Court, 23 March 2012 ... cf. Gross and Bernstein, 13 Aug 2003 ... Mishkin ... Appenzeller....

Enough. He shuffled the print-outs in a kind of hard-edged stupor until dawn; and then, after a hazy calculation of time-zone differentials, he called his lawyer in New York. It took four bounces, but the telephone tracked him down in the commute, driving in from Connecticut.

Frazier keyed in the privacy filter. All the lawyer would know was that some client was calling; the screen image would be a blur; the voice would be rendered universal, generalized, unidentifiable. It was more for the lawyer's protection than for Frazier's: There had been nasty twists in jurisprudence lately, and lawyers were less and less willing to run the risk of being named accomplices after the fact. Immediately came a query about the billing. "Bill to my hotel room," Frazier replied, and the screen gave him a go-ahead.

"Let's say I'm responsible for causing a fatal injury and the victim had a good opportunity to see me as the act was occurring. What are the chances that they can recover eyeflash pictures?"

"Depends on how much damage was received in the process of the death. How did it happen?"

"Privileged communication?"

"Sorry. No."

"Even under filter?"

"Even. If the mode of death was unique or even highly distinctive and unusual, how can I help but draw the right conclusion? And then I'll know more than I want to know."

"It wasn't unique," Frazier said, "or distinctive, or unusual. But I still won't go into details. I can tell you that the injury wasn't the sort that would cause specific brain trauma. I mean, nothing like a bullet between the eyes, or falling into a vat of acid, or--"

"All right. I follow. This takes place in a major city?"

"Major, yes."

"In Missouri, Alabama or Kentucky?"

"None of those," said Frazier. "It took place in a state where eyeflash recovery is legal. No question of that."

"And the body? How long after death do you estimate it would have been found?"

"Within minutes, I'd say."

"And when was that?"

Frazier hesitated. "Within the past twenty-four hours."

"Then there's almost total likelihood that there's a readily recoverable photograph in the victim's brain of whatever he saw at the moment of death. Beyond much doubt, it's already been recovered. Are you sure he was looking at you as he died?"

"Straight at me."

"My guess is there's probably a warrant out for you already. If you want me to represent you, kill the privacy filter so I can confirm who you are, and we'll discuss our options."

"Later," Frazier said. "I think I'd rather try to make a run for it."

"But the chances of your getting away with--"

"This is something I need to do," said Frazier. "I'll talk to you some other time."

•

He was almost certainly cooked. He knew that. He had wasted critical time running frantically back and forth across the continent yesterday, when he should have been transferring funds, setting up secure refuges and such. The only question now was whether they were already looking for him, in which case there'd be blocks on his accounts everywhere, a passport screen at every airport, worldwide interdicts of all sorts. But if that were so, they would already have traced him to this hotel. Evidently, they hadn't, which meant that they hadn't yet uncovered the Southeast Asia trading alias and put interdicts on that. Well, it was just a lousy manslaughter case, or second-degree at worst: They had more serious things to worry about, he supposed.

Checking out of the hotel without bothering about breakfast, he headed for the airport and used his corporate credit card to buy himself a flight to Belize. There he bought a ticket to Suriname, and just before his plane was due to leave, he tried his personal card in the cash disburser and was pleasantly surprised to find that it hadn't yet been yanked. He withdrew the maximum. Of course, now there was evidence that Loren Frazier had been in Belize that day, but he wasn't traveling as Frazier, and he'd be in Suriname before long, and by the time they traced him there, assuming that they could, he'd be somewhere else, under some other name entirely. Maybe if he kept dodging for six or eight months, he'd scramble his trail so thoroughly that they'd never be able to find him. Did they pursue you forever? he wondered. A time must come when they file and forget. Of course, he might not want to keep running forever, either. Already, he missed Marianne. Despite what she had done.

He spent three days in Suriname at a little pastel-green Dutch hotel at the edge of Paramaribo, eating spicy noodle dishes and waiting to be arrested. Nobody bothered him. He used a cash machine again, keying up one of his corporate accounts and transferring a bundle of money into the account of Andreas Schmidt of Zurich, which was a name he had used seven years before for some export-import maneuvers involving Zimbabwe and somehow, he knew not why, had kept alive for eventualities unknown. This was an eventuality now. When he checked the Schmidt account, he found that there was money in it already, significant money, and that his Swiss passport had not yet expired. He requested the Swiss chargé d'affaires in Guyana to prepare a duplicate for him. A quick boat trip up the Marowijne River took him to St. Laurent on the French Guiana side of the river, where he was able to hire a driver to take him to Cayenne, and from there he flew to Georgetown in Guyana. A smiling proxy lawyer named Chatterji obligingly picked up his passport for him from the Swiss, and under the name of Schmidt, he went on to Buenos Aires. There he destroyed all his Frazier documentation. He resisted the temptation to find out whether there was a Frazier interdict out yet. No sense handing them a trail extending to Buenos Aires just to gratify his curiosity. If they weren't yet looking for him because he had murdered Hurwitt, they'd be looking for him on a simple missing-persons hook by this time. One way or another, it was best to forget about his previous identity and operate as Schmidt from here on.

This is almost fun, he thought.

But he missed his wife terribly.

•

While sitting in sidewalk cafés on the broad Avenida Nueve de Julio, feasting on huge parrilladas sluiced down by carafe after carafe of red wine, he brooded obsessivelyon Marianne's affair. It made no sense. The world-famous actress and the awkward, rawboned paleontologist: Why? How was it possible? She had been making a commercial at the museum--Frazier, in fact, had helped set the business up in his capacity as a member of the board of trustees--and Hurwitt, who was the head of the department of invertebrate paleontology, or some such thing, had volunteered to serve as the technical consultant. Very kind of him, everyone said. Taking time away from his scientific work. He seemed so bland, so juiceless: who could suspect him of harboring lust for the glamorous film personality? Nobody would have imagined it. But things must have started almost at once. Some chemistry between them, beyond all understanding. People began to notice and then to give Frazier strange little knowing looks. Eventually, even he caught on. A truly loving husband is generally just about the last one to know, because he will always put the best possible interpretation on the data. But after a time, the accumulation of data becomes impossible to overlook or deny or reason away. There are always small changes when something like that has begun: They start to read books of a kind they've never read before; they talk of different things; they may even show some new moves in bed. Then comes the real carelessness, the seemingly unconscious slips that scream the actual nature of the situation. Frazier was forced finally to an acceptance of the truth. It tore at his heart. There was no room in their marriage for such stuff. Despite his money, despite his power, he had never gone in for the casual morality of the intercontinental set, and neither, so he thought, had Marianne. This was the second marriage for both of them: the one that was supposed to carry them happily on to the finish. And now look.

"Sñor? Another carafe?"

"No," he said. "Yes. Yes." He stared at his plate. It was full of sausages, sweetbreads, grilled steak. Where had all that come from? He was sure he had eaten everything. It must have grown back. Moodily, he stabbed a plump blood sausage and ate without noticing. Took a drink. They mixed the wine with Seltzer water here, half and half. Maybe it helped you put away those tons of meat more easily.

Afterward, strolling along the narrow, glittering Calle Florida, with the stylish evening promenade flowing past him on both sides, he caught sight of Marianne coming out of a jeweler's shop. She wore Gaucho leathers, emerald earrings, skintight trousers of gold brocade. He grunted as though he had been struck and (continued on page 138)Dead man's eyes(continued from page 62) pressed his elbows against his sides as one might do if expecting a second blow. Then an elegant young Argentinean uncoiled himself from a curbside table and trotted quickly toward her, and they laughed and embraced and ran off arm in arm, sweeping right past him without even a glance. He remembered now: Women all over the world were wearing Marianne's face this season. This one, in fact, was too tall by half a head. But he would have to be prepared for such incidents wherever he went. Mariannes everywhere, bludgeoning him with their beauty and never even knowing what they had done. He found himself wishing that the one who had been sleeping with that museum man was just another Marianne clone, that the real one was at home now, waiting for him, wondering, wondering.

•

In Montreal six weeks later, using a privacy filter and one of his corporate cards, he risked putting through a call to his apartment and discovered that there was an interdict on his line. When he tried the office number, an android mask appeared on the screen, and the was blandly told that Mr. Frazier was unavailable. The android didn't know when Mr. Frazier would be available. Frazier asked for Markman, his executive assistant, and a moment later, a bleak, harried, barely recognizable face looked out at him. Frazier explained that he was a representative of the Bucharest account, calling about a highly sensitive matter. "Don't you know?" Markman said. "Mr. Frazier's disappeared. The police are looking for him." Frazier asked why, and Markman's face dissolved in an agony of shame, bewilderment, protective zeal. "There's a criminal charge against him," Markman whispered, nearly in tears.

He called his lawyer next and said, "I'm calling about the Frazier case. I don't want to kill the filter, but I imagine you won't have much trouble figuring out who I am."

"I imagine I won't. Just don't tell me where you are, OK?"

The situation was about as he expected. They had recovered the murder prints from the dead man's eyes: a nice shot, embedded deep in the cortical tissue, Frazier looming up against Hurwitt, nose to nose, a quick cut to the hand reaching for Hurwitt's arm, a wild free-form pan to the sky as Frazier lifted Hurwitt up and over the parapet. "Pardon me for saying this, but you looked absolutely deranged," the lawyer told him. "The prints were on all the networks the next day. Your eyes--it was really scary. I'm absolutely sure we could get impairment of faculties, maybe even crime of passion. Suspended sentence, but, of course, there'd be rehabilitation. I don't see any way around that, and it could last a year or two, and you might not be as effective in your profession afterward, but considering the circumstances--"

"How's my wife?" Frazier said. "Do you know anything about what she's been doing?"

"Well, of course, I don't represent her, you realize. But she does get in the news. She's said to be traveling."

"Where?"

"I couldn't say. Look, I can try to find out, if you'd like to call back this time tomorrow. Only, I suggest that for your own good, you call me at a different number, which is--"

"For my good or for yours?" Frazier said.

"I'm trying to help," said the lawyer, sounding annoyed.

•

He took refresher courses in French, Italian and German to give himself a little extraplausibility in the Andreas Schmidt identity and cultivated a mild Teutonic accent. As long as he didn't run up against any real Swiss who wanted to gabble with him in Romansh or Schweizerdeutsch, he suspected he'd make out all right. He kept on moving--Strasbourg, Athens, Haifa, Tunis. Even though he knew that no further fund transfers were possible, there was enough money stashed under the Schmidt account to keep him going nicely for ten or 15 years, and by then, he hoped to have this thing figured out.

He saw Mariannes in Tel Aviv, in Heraklion on Crete and in Sidi Bou Said, just outside Tunis. They were all clones, of course. He recognized that after just a quick, queasy instant. Still, seeing that delicate high-bridged nose once again, those splendid amethyst eyes, those tight auburn ringlets, it was all he could do to keep himself from going up to them and throwing his arms around them, and he had to force himself each time to turn away, biting down hard on his lip.

In London, outside the Connaught, he saw the real thing. The Connaught was where they had spent their wedding trip back in '07, and he winced at the sight of its familiar grand facade, and winced even more when Marianne came out, young and radiant, wearing a shimmering silver cloud. Dazzling light streamed from her. He had no doubt that this was no trendy clone but the true Marianne: She moved in that easy, confident way, with that regal joy in her own beauty, that no cosmetic surgeon could ever impart, even to the most intent imitator. The pavement itself seemed to do her homage. But then Frazier saw that the man on whose arm she walked was himself, young and radiant, too, the Loren Frazier of that honeymoon journey of ten years back, his hair dark and thick, his love of life and success and his magnificent new wife cloaking him like an imperial mantle; and Frazier realized that he must merely be hallucinating, that the breakdown had moved on to a new and more serious stage. He stood gaping while Mr. and Mrs. Frazier swept through him like the phantoms they were and away in the direction of Grosvenor Square, and then he staggered and nearly fell. To the Connaught doorman, he admitted that he was unwell, and because he was well-dressed and spoke with a hint of an accent and was able to find a 20-sovereign piece in the nick of time, the doorman helped him into a cab and expressed his deepest concern. Back at his own hotel, ten minutes over on the other side of Mayfair, he had three quick gins in a row and sat shivering for an hour before the image faded from his mind.

•

"I advise you to give yourself up," the lawyer said when Frazier called him from Nairobi. "Of course, you can keep on running as long as you like. But you're wearing yourself out, and sooner or later, someone will spot you, so why keep on delaying the inevitable?"

"Have you spoken to Marianne lately?"

"She wishes you'd come back. She wants to write to you, or call you, or even come and see you, wherever you are. But I've told her you refuse to provide me with any information about your location. Is that still your position?"

"I don't want to see her or hear from her."

"She loves you."

"I'm a homicidal maniac. I might do the same thing to her that I did to Hurwitt."

"Surely, you don't really believe--"

"No," Frazier said. "Not really."

"Then let me give her an address for you, at least, and she can write to you."

"It could be a trap, couldn't it?"

"Surely, you can't possibly believe--"

"Who knows? Anything's possible."

"A postal box in Caracas, say," the lawyer suggested, "and let's say that you're in Rio, for the sake of the discussion, and I arrange an intermediary to pick up the letter and forward it care of American Express in Lima, and then on some day of your own choosing, known to nobody else, you make a quick trip in and out of Peru and--"

"And they grab me the moment I collect the letter," Frazier said. "How stupid do you think I am? You could set up forty intermediaries and I'd still have to create a trail leading to myself if I want to get the letter. Besides, I'm not in South America anymore. That was months ago."

"It was only for the sake of the dis--" the lawyer said, but Frazier was gone already.

•

He decided to change his face and settle down somewhere. The lawyer was right: All this compulsive traveling was wearing him down. But by staying in one place longer than a week or two, he was multiplying the chances of being detected as long as he went on looking like himself. He had always wanted a longer nose, anyway, and not quite so obtrusive a chin and thicker eyebrows. He fancied that he looked too Slavic, though he had no eastern European ancestry at all. All one long, rainy evening at the mellow old Addis Ababa Hilton, he sketched a face for himself that he thought looked properly Swiss: rugged, passionate, with the right mix of French elegance, German stolidity, Italian passion. Then he went downstairs and showed the print-out to the bartender, a supple little Portuguese.

"Where would you say this man comes from?" Frazier asked.

"Lisbon," the bartender replied at once. "That long jaw, those lips--unmistakably Lisbon, though perhaps his grandmother on his mother's side is of the Algarve. A man of considerable distinction, I would say. But I do not know him, Se or Schmidt. He is no one I know. You would like your dry martini, as usual?"

"Make it a double," Frazier said.

•

He had the work done in Vienna. Everyone agreed that the best people for that sort of surgery were in Geneva, but Switzerland was the one country in the world he dared not enter, so he used his Zurich banking connections to get him the names of the second-best people, who were said to be almost as good, remarkable good, he was told. That seemed high praise, indeed, Frazier thought, considering it was a Swiss talking about Austrians. The head surgeon at the Vienna clinic, though, turned out to be Swiss himself, which provided Frazier with a moment of complete terror, pretending, as he was, to be a native of Zurich. But the surgeon had been at his trade long enough to know that a man who wants his perfectly good face transformed into something entirely different does not wish to talk about his personal affairs. He was a big, cheerful extrovert named Randegger, with a distinct limp. Skiing accident, the surgeon explained. Surely, getting your leg fixed must be easier than getting your face changed, Frazier thought, but he decided that Randegger was simply waiting for the off season to undergo repair.

"This will be no problem at all," Randegger told him, studying Frazier's print-out. "I have just a few small suggestions." He went deftly to work with a light pen, broadening the cheekbones, moving the ears downward and forward, Frazier shrugged. Whatever you want, Dr. Randegger, he thought. Whatever you want. I'm putty in your hands.

It took six weeks from first cut to final healing. The results seemed fine to him--suave, convincing and authoritative face--though at the beginning, he was afraid it would all come apart if he smiled, and it was hard to get used to looking in a mirror and seeing someone else. He stayed at the clinic the entire six weeks. One of the nurses wore the Marianne face, but the body was all wrong--wide hips, startling steatopygous rump, short muscular legs. Near the end of his stay, she lured him into bed. He was sure he'd be impotent with her, but he was wrong. There was only one really bad moment, when she reared above him and he couldn't see her body at all, only her beautiful, passionate, familiar face.

Even now, he couldn't stop ruining. Belgrade, Sydney, Rabat, Barcelona, Milan: They went by in a blur of identical airports, interchangeable hotels, baffling shifts of climate. Almost everywhere he went, he saw Mariannes and sometimes was puzzled that they never recognized him, until he remembered that he had altered his face: Why should they know him now, even after the ten years of their marriage? As he traveled, he began to see another ubiquitous face, dark and Latin and pixyish, and realized that Marianne's vogue must be beginning to wane. He hoped that some of the Mariannes would soon be converting themselves to this newer look. He had never really felt at ease with all the simulacra of his wife, whom he still loved beyond all measure.

"That love, though, had become inextricably mixed with anger. He could not even now stop thinking about her incomprehensible, infuriating violation of the sanctity of their covenant. It had been the best of marriages--amiable, passionate, close, a true union on every level. He had never even thought of wanting another woman. She was everything he had wanted; and he had every reason to think that his feelings had been reciprocated. That was the worst of it, not the furtive little couplings she and Hurwitt must have enjoyed but the deeper treason, the betrayal of the hermetic seal that enclosed their perfect world.

He had overreacted, he knew. He wished he could call back the one absurd, impulsive act that had thrust him from his smooth and agreeable existence into this frantic, wearisome fugitive life. And he felt sorry for Hurwitt, who had probably been caught up in emotions beyond his depth, swept away by the astonishment of finding himself in Marianne's arms. How could he have stopped to worry at such a time about what he might be doing to someone else's marriage? How ridiculous it had been to kill him! And to stare right into Hurwitt's eyes, incontrovertibly incriminating himself, while he did it! If he needed any proof of his temporary insanity, the utter foolishness of the murder would supply it.

But there was no calling any of it back. Hurwitt was dead; he had lived on the run for--what, two years?--and Marianne was altogether lost to him. So much destruction achieved in a single crazy moment. He wondered what he would do if he ever saw Marianne again. Nothing violent, no, certainly not. He had a sudden image of himself in tears, hugging her knees, begging her forgiveness. For what? For killing her lover? For bringing all sorts of nasty mess and the wrong kind of publicity into her life? For disrupting the easy rhythms of their happy marriage? No, he thought, astonished, aghast. What do I have to be forgiven for? From her, nothing. She's the one who should go down on her knees before me. I wasn't the one who was fooling around. And then he thought, No, no, we must forgive each other. And after that, he thought, Best of all, I must take care never to have anything to do with her for the rest of my life. And that thought cut through him like a blade, like Dr. Randegger's fiery scalpel.

•

Six months later, he was walking through the cavernous, ornate lobby of the Hotel de Paris in Monte Carlo when he saw a Marianne standing in front of a huge stack of suitcases against a marble pillar no more than 20 feet front him. He was inured to Mariannes by this time, and at first, the sight of her had no impact; but then he noticed the familiar monogram on the luggage and recognized the intricate little bows of red-plush cord with which the baggage tags were tied on, and he realized that this was the true Marianne at last. Nor was this any hallucination like the Connaught one. She was visibly older, with a vertical line in her left cheek that he had never seen before. Her hair was a darker shade and somehow more ordinary in its cut, and she was dressed simply, no radiance at all. Even so, people were staring at her and whispering. Frazier swayed, gripped a nearby pillar with his suddenly clammy hand, fought back the impulse to run. He took a deep breath and went toward her, walking slowly, impressively, his carefully cultivated distinguished-looking-Swiss-businessman walk.

"Marianne?" he said.

She turned her head slightly and stared at him without any show of recognition.

"I do look different, yes," he said, smiling.

"I'm sorry, but I don't----"

A slender agile-looking man five or six years younger than she, wearing sunglasses, appeared from somewhere as though conjured out of the floor. Smoothly, he interpolated himself between Frazier and Marianne. A lover? A bodyguard? Simply part of her entourage? Pleasantly but forcefully, he presented himself to Frazier as though saying, Let's not have any trouble now, shall we?

"Listen to my voice," Frazier said. "You haven't forgotten my voice. Only the face is different."

Sunglasses came a little closer, looked a little less pleasant.

Marianne stared.

"You haven't forgotten, have you, Marianne?" Frazier said.

Sunglasses began to look definitely menacing.

"Wait a minute," Marianne said, as he glided into a nose-to-nose with Frazier. "Step back, Aurelio." She peered through the shadows. "Loren?" she said.

Frazier nodded. He went toward her. At a gesture from Marianne, Sunglasses faded away, like a genie going back into the bottle. Frazier felt strangely calm now. He could see Marianne's upper lip trembling, her nostrils flickering a little. "I thought I never wanted to see you again," he said. "But I was wrong about that. The moment I saw you and knew it was really you, I realized that I had never stopped thinking about you, never stopped wanting you. Wanting to put it all back together."

Her eyes widened. "And you think you can?"

"Maybe."

"What a damned fool you are," she said gently, almost lovingly, after a long moment.

"I know. I really messed myself up, doing what I did."

"I don't mean that," she said. "You messed us both up with that. Not to mention him, the poor bastard. But that can't be undone, can it? If you only knew how often I prayed to have it not have happened." She shook her head. "It was nothing, what he and I were doing. Nothing. Just a silly fling, for Christ's sake. How could you possibly have cared so much?"

"What?"

"To kill a man, for something like that? To wreck three lives in half a second? For that?"

"What?" he said again. "What are you telling me?"

Sunglasses suddenly was in the picture again. "We're going to miss the car to the airport, Marianne."

"Yes, Yes, All right, let's go."

Frazier watched, numb, immobile. Sunglasses beckoned and a swarm of porters materialized to carry the luggage outside. As she reached the vast doorway, Marianne turned abruptly and looked back, and in the dimness of the great lobby, her eyes suddenly seemed to shift in color, to take on the same strange topaz glint that he had imagined he had seen in Hurwitt's. Then she swung around and was gone.

•

An hour later, he went down to the consulate to turn himself in. They had a little trouble locating him in the list of wanted fugitives, but he told them to keep looking, go back a few years, and finally, they came upon his entry. He was allowed half a day to clear up his business affairs, but he said he had none to clear up, so they set about the procedure of arranging his passage to the States, while he watched like a tourist who is trying to replace a lost passport.

Going home was like returning to a foreign country that he had visited a long time before. Everything was familiar, but in an unfamiliar way. There were endless hearings, conferences, psychological examinations. His lawyers were excessively polite, as if they feared that one wrong word would cause him to detonate; but behind their silkiness, he saw the contempt that the orderly have for the self-destructive. Still, they did their job well. Eventually, he drew a suspended sentence and two years of rehabilitation, after which, they said, he would have to move to some other city, find some appropriate line of work and establish a stable new existence for himself. The rehabilitation people would help him. There would be a probation period of five years, when he'd have to report for progress conferences every week.

At the very end, one of the rehab officers came to him and told him that his lawyers had filed a petition asking the court to let him have his original face back. That startled him. For a moment, Frazier felt like a fugitive again, wearily stumbling from airport to airport, from hotel to hotel.

"No," he said. "I don't think that's a good idea at all. The man who had that face, he's somebody else. I think I'm better off keeping this one. What do you say?"

"I think so, too," said the rehab man.

"They had recovered the murder prints: a nice shot of Frazier, embedded deep in the cortical tissue."