The Girl Who Took Lessons

Karen Vaughan looked at her watch. "Oh, my goodness, I'm late," she exclaimed, for all the world like the White Rabbit. Her fork clattered on her plate as she got up from the table. Two quick strides took her to her husband. She pecked him on the cheek. "I've got to run, Mike. Have fun with the dishes. See you a little past ten."

He was still eating. By the time he'd swallowed the bite of chicken breast he'd been chewing, Karen was almost out the door. "What is it tonight?" he called after her. "The cake-decorating class?"

She frowned at him for forgetting. "No, that's Tuesdays. Tonight it's law for nonlawyers."

"Oh, that's right. Sorry." The apology, he feared, went for nought; Karen's heels were already clicking on the stairs as she headed for the garage. Sighing, he finished dinner. He didn't feel especially guilty about not being able to keep track of all his wife's classes. He wondered how she managed herself.

He squirted Ivory Liquid onto a sponge and attacked the dishes in the sink. When they were done, he settled into the rocking chair with the latest Tom Clancy thriller. His hobbies were books and tropical fish, both of which kept him close to the condo. After spending the first couple of years of their marriage wondering just what Karen's hobbies were, he'd decided her main one was taking lessons. Nothing that had happened since had made him want to change his mind.

Horseback riding, French cuisine, spreadsheets --; what it was didn't matter, Mike thought in the couple of minutes before the novel engrossed him. If UCLA Extension or a local junior college or anybody else offered a course that piqued her interest, Karen would sign up for it. Once in a while, she'd sign him up, too. He'd learned to waltz that way. He didn't suppose it had done him any lasting harm.

Tonight's (continued on page 149)Lessons(continued from page 116) chicken breasts, sautéed in a white-wine sauce with fresh basil, garlic and onions, were a legacy of the French-cooking class. That was one that had left behind some lasting good. So had the spreadsheet course, which helped Karen get a promotion at the accounting firm for which she worked. But she hadn't even looked at the épée in the hall closet for at least three years. That was all right with him. They could afford it, and he'd come to look forward to his early-evening privacy. He started turning pages in his page turner, and the barking thunder of assault rifles made him stop worrying about his wife's classes.

He jumped at the noise of Karen's key in the dead bolt. By the time she got in, though, he was back to the real world. He got up and gave her a hug. "How'd it go?"

"All right, I guess. We're going to get a quiz next week. God knows when I'll have time to study." She said that whenever she had any kind of test coming up. She always did fine.

While she was talking, she hung her jacket in the closet. Then she walked down the hall to the bathroom, shedding more clothes as she went. By the time she got to the shower door, she was naked.

As he always did, Mike followed appreciatively, picking up after her. He liked to look at her. She was a natural blonde and not a pound --; well, not five pounds --; heavier than the day they got married. He wished he could say the same.

He took off his own clothes while she was getting clean and scratched at the thick black hair on his chest and stomach. He sighed. Yes, he was an increasingly well-fed bear these days.

"Your turn," Karen said, emerging pink and glowing.

She was wearing a teddy instead of pajamas when he went back into the bedroom. "Hi there," he said, grinning. After a decade of living together, they did a lot of their communicating without words. She turned off the light as he hurried toward the bed.

Afterward, drifting toward sleep, he had a thought that had occurred to him before: She made love like an accountant. He'd never said that to her, for fear of hurting her feelings, but he meant it as a compliment. She was as competent and orderly in bed as out, and if there were few surprises, there were also few disappointments. "No, indeed," he muttered.

"What?" Karen asked. Only a long, slow breath answered her.

•

Their days went on in that regular fashion, except for the occasional Tuesday when Karen came home with bits of icing in her hair. But the magnificent chocolate cake she did up for Mike's birthday showed she had really gotten something out of that class.

Then, out of the blue, her firm decided to send her to Chicago for three weeks. "We just got a big multinational for a client," she explained to Mike, "and fighting off a take-over bid has left their taxes screwed up."

"And your people want you to help straighten things out?" he said. "That's a feather in your cap."

"I'll just be part of a team, you know."

"All the same...."

"I know," she said, "but three weeks! All my classes will go to hell. And," she added, as if suddenly remembering, "I'll miss you."

Typical, thought Mike. But he wasn't too annoyed. He knew Karen was like that. "I'll miss you, too," he said, and meant it; they hadn't been apart for more than a couple of days at a time since they'd been married.

The next Monday morning, he made one of love's ultimate sacrifices --; he took half a day off from his engineering job to drive her to Lax through rush-hour traffic. They kissed in the unloading zone till the fellow in the car in back of them leaned on his horn. Then Karen scooped her bags out of the trunk and dashed into the terminal.

While she was away, Mike did a lot of the things men do when apart from their wives. He worked late several times; going home seemed less attractive without anyone to go home to. He rediscovered all the reasons he didn't like fast food or frozen entrees. He got horny and rented Behind the Green Door, only to find that few things were lonelier than watching a dirty movie by himself.

He talked with Karen every two or three days. Sometimes he'd call, sometimes she would. She called one of the nights he stayed late at the office and, when he called her the next day, accused him of having been out with a floozy. "'Bimbo' is the Eighties word," he told her. They both laughed.

Just when he was eagerly looking forward to having her home, she let him know she'd have to stay another two weeks. "I'm sorry," she said, "but the situation here is so complicated that if we don't straighten it out now, once and for all, we'll have to keep messing with it for the next five years."

"What am I supposed to do, pitch a fit?" He felt like it. "I'll see you in two weeks." From his tone of voice, she might have been talking about the 21st Century --; and the late 21st Century, at that.

•

Another thing for a man to do is hug his wife silly when she finally gets off the plane. Mike did it.

"Well," Karen said once she had her breath back. "Hello."

He looked at his watch. "Come on," he said, herding her toward the baggage claim. "I made reservations at that Szechwan place we go to, assuming your flight would be an hour late. And since you were only forty minutes late --; --;"

"We have a chance to get stuck on the freeway instead," Karen finished for him. "Sounds good. Let's do it."

"No, let's have dinner first," he said. She snorted.

The world --; even traffic --; was a lot easier to handle after spicy pork and a couple of cold Tsing-Tao beers. Mike said so, adding, "The company doesn't hurt, either." Karen was looking out the window. She didn't seem to have heard him.

When they got back to the condo, she frowned for a few seconds. Then her face cleared. She pointed to Mike's fish tanks. "I've been gone too long. I hear all the pumps and filters and things bubbling away. I'll have to get used to screening them out again."

"You've been gone too long." Mike set down her suitcases. He hugged her again. "That says it all." His right hand cupped her left buttock. "Almost all."

She drew away from him. "Let me get cleaned up first. I've been in cars and a plane and airports all day long, and I feel really grubby."

"Sure." They walked to the bedroom together. He took off his clothes while she was getting out of hers. He flopped down on the bed. "After five weeks, I can probably stand waiting just about another fifteen minutes."

"OK," she said. She went into the bathroom. He listened to the shower running, then to the blow drier's electric whine. When she came back, one of her eyebrows quirked. "From the look of you, I'd say you could just barely wait."

She got down on the bed beside him. After a while, Mike noticed that long abstinence wasn't the only thing cranking his excitement to a pitch he hadn't felt since their honeymoon and maybe not then. Every time, every place she touched him, her caress seemed a sugared flame. And he had all he could do not to explode the instant she took him in her mouth. Snakes wished for tongues like that, he thought dizzily.

When at last he entered her, it was like sliding into heated honey. Again, he thought he would come at once. But her smooth yet irresistible motion under him urged him on to a peak of pleasure, and then to a place past that. Like a thunderclap, his climax left him stunned.

"My God," he gasped, stunned still, "you've been taking lessons!"

From only a few inches away, he watched her face change. For a moment, he did not know what the change meant. Of all the expressions she might put on, calculation was the last he expected right now. Then she answered him. "Yes," she said, "I have...."

The law-for-nonlawyers course did not go to waste. A couple of months later, she did their divorce herself.