The Sunshine Girls

Body Heat. You know it when you see it: the kind of temperature that brings a sheen of sweat to the curves we admire most. Sweat is the body's way of taking a shower from the inside out. It moves down your skin like a lover's lips. Sweat is the taste of salt on the rim of a glass filled with south-of-the-border-fever dreams. Summer, of course, is that time when all women look like Playmates and all Playmates look like goddesses. We love the beach, where we watch lithe turn to languorous. We love the wisp of cloth, the way the need for ventilation produces designs that cause the very breath to catch in our throats. The images of midwinter fantasies take shape and move through waves of heat. We invited Playmates Lynne Austin (opposite), Anna Clark (above left and right), Brandi Brandt (above center), Sharry Konopski and Pamela Stein (overleaf) to participate in a sunshine-expression session. Forget those wintertime swimsuit issues. Forget swimwear catalogs. Welcome to the tan for all seasons.