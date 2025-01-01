Ok, men, it's time for renewal of those grand academic traditions--beer blasts, touch football and the replenishing of your wardrobe. The last, unfortunately, may prove the toughest of the three in which to stand out. Nothing defeats style faster than seeing your choice of clothes on other men's backs--all from the same varsity shop. A limited budget and limited access to urban hubs can pose a definite challenge to the man who wants to look sharp on campus. Not to worry--there's a creative solution just steps away: your phone. Catalog companies are the, well, tailor-made answer to your needs--and they can provide some of the very best fashions. So this year, our back-to-campus roundup focuses on mail-order styles--13 top catalog companies that give great phone (all have 800 numbers and they're listed on page 156), along with savvy tips on colors, fabrics, etc. Furthermore, prices in many of the catalogs are often comparable to--and sometimes lower than--retail outlets. Our own mini-catalog, on these pages, is a male-order collection of mail-order styles sure to send the bank card of even the biggest B.M.O.C. into meltdown.