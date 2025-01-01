Charge of the Elite Brigade

An Elite Model is to the beauty business what a bottle of Mouton Rothschild is to oenology: full-bodied and rare; expensive but worth it; and arguably the best. Barreling into its second decade under the keen eye of founder John Casablancas, the Elite Model agency has nosed ahead of the pack, now representing more than 400 of the world's most popular--not to mention most beautiful--cover girls. So two years ago, a California-based company called Day Dream Publishing decided to live up to its name and create a series of Calendars featuring the elite of Elite. Collaborating with the agency's president/den mother Monique Pillard and Italian photographer Marco Glaviano, Day Dream came up with the Paulina Porizkova calendar (which, before you could flip from January to June, sold out its 250,000 copies nationwide), followed by the equally hot 1988 Elite Superstars Swimsuit Calendar. And now, here's an exclusive preview of Glaviano's shoot for the 1989 calendar, which again features Elite's finest. "We're giving the hot-blooded American everything he's ever dreamed of," says Day Dream's 26-year-old president, Chip Conk. "Beauty, class, quality, and let's not forget incredible sexiness!"