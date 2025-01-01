Laura Richmond, Miss September, 1988

Dear Playboy--I'm a Texan who found her way to L.A.'s Occidental College, where I study English and talk "bunny." A couple of years ago, my best friend and I started using bunny to describe everyone--"dumb bunny," "fashion bunny," etc. Then my boyfriend and I started calling each other bunny in that cutesy way couples have. When we broke up, I told everyone I was no longer a love bunny but a Playboy bunny. Friends gave me Rabbit Head pins, clothes, cigarette lighters--everything. Which led me to wonder what it would be like to pose for Playboy....

Dear Playboy Readers--Hi. Guess what? I'm a Playmate. My letter-writing habit paid off. Writing may be a silent way to get results, but so far, it has gotten me an internship with Kerrang!--a London rock-and-roll magazine--a long-distance love affair and my current gig as Miss September. I've recently joined forces with a Hollywood performance-art troupe, Torture Chorus, and am learning to translate my literary fantasies into body language.

Now I'm such an active participant in real life, I'm too busy to keep up with my correspondence. People used to tell me I should try my hand at acting. I thought, What a cliché. But Torture Chorus has challenged me--a writer never has to come face to face with her audience! Still, it's a kick to interact with audiences. I used to be intimidated by the kind of people who run around getting things done, but I've learned this: I may be a little more passive, more silent than most, but I still get things done. And now that something as silly as my obsession with a bunny has led to the result you see here, I dare anyone to tell me that daydreaming is wasting time.

Playmate Data Sheet

Name: Laura Richmond

Bust 36

Waist: 24-1/2

Hips: 34

Height: 5'3"

Weight: 105

Birth Date: 8/23/66

Birthplace: Fort Dix, N.J.

Ambitions: I want a Job! One that is so exciting that I can want to show up everyday

Turn-Ons: Mass-transit systems, piggyback rides, getting letters, Constellations

Turn-offs: Disorganization, the sound of people chewing their food, liver

Fave Films: 101 Dalmatians, Death Race 2000, Gone with the wind

Redheads Are: Tormented as Children and therefore deserving of all adulthood pleasure.

Dream Date: On matching motorcycles we ride to the best restaurant in town, then to the hottest underground club, and wind up in the mountains looking at the stars....

Can you pick me out of this mural? It's on a wall just off Hollywood Boulevard. I may not be a movie star, but there's raw talent in me--it's up to me to isolate it and put it to work.

I spend a lot of time writing, emptying my head into my journal. writing is like sex--fantasies can make it better On stage, in my journal or in bed, I tap into my fantasies.

When it comes to making love, I like guys who show me new things--unpredictable guys. Perhaps that's why I'm drawn to rock-and-rollers. Catch them after a show, when their egos are satisfied. That's when you may get something new.