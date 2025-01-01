Playboy's Pigskin Preview

Its time to dig out the orange slacks, matching sweater and color-coordinated stadium cushion, lay in a fresh supply of blue face paint, brush off the old hog hat and get the gorilla suit from the dry cleaner. From now until the final bowl game in January (the Hyundai Kiwi Bowl, isn't it?), you'll spend Saturday afternoons in the grandstand seats handed down from your Uncle Harry, cheering, eating and drinking your way through another glorious college football season. Of course, if you're a committed couch potato, you'll be hunkered in front of the TV set, remote in one hand, a brew in the other. It may get better than this, but not often.

So, naturally, it's time for our annual predictions on the who and what of college football. Will Joe Paterno discover Argyle socks? Will Jimmy Johnson's hair get mussed? Will Oklahoma introduce a resolution demanding that the University of Miami play in the N.F.L.? We don't know. But we do know the likely top-20 college football teams for the coming season.

1. Florida State

A two-point conversion that failed: That's all that stood between Florida State and a perfect season last year. But coach Bobby Bowden has no regrets about going for the win in FSU's 26--25 loss to Miami. That's because he has probably the most talented group of college football players in the nation, ready to make another run for the national championship this season.

There are three Playboy All-Americas on the Seminoles: cornerback Deion Sanders, the best in the nation, running back Sammie Smith, a prime candidate for the Heisman, and offensive tackle Pat Tomberlin, Bowden's pick as the best offensive lineman in the country. 10--1

2. Oklahoma

The Sooners have lost more good football players from last year's team than most other good football teams have, but Barry Switzer's gang will still be in the national-championship hunt. If Oklahoma knew how to beat Miami, it would be sitting on three consecutive national crowns.

Quarterback Jamelle Holieway returns for his final year following a knee injury that knocked him out of the final three games of last season. Sophomore Charles Thompson, who played so well as his replacement against Nebraska, is ready if needed. On the offensive line, Playboy All-America Anthony Phillips and center Bob Latham are explosive blockers. The only question on offense is a replacement for tight end Keith Jackson. Defensively, the line is solid. There will be some new but talented bodies at linebacker and in the secondary. 10--1

3. Clemson

Coach Danny Ford has 18 starters returning from last year's 10--2 team, which ended the season with a 35--10 romp over Penn State in the Florida Citrus Bowl. The Tigers rolled up 499 yards in total offense in that game, 214 yards of which came on the passing arm of quarterback Rodney Williams. If Clemson can sustain a strong passing attack to go with its always-strong running game, it will dominate the Atlantic Coast Conference and contend for the national title.

Defensively, the secondary is led by Playboy All-America Donnell Woolford, perhaps the best defensive back in the nation in man-to-man coverage. 10--1

4. Miami

Over the past five years, the University of Miami racked up a 52--9 record, won two national championships (1983 and 1987) and narrowly missed two others (1985 and 1986). And every time the Hurricanes send a star to the N.F.L., there seems to be another ready to take his place. Thus, Bernie Kosar begot Vinnie Testaverde, who begot Steve Walsh.

Jimmy Johnson has been the perfect coach for the Hurricanes. His wide-open, pro-style offense gets the attention, but his defensive game plans often deserve the credit. Just ask Oklahoma. Playboy All-America defensive end Bill Hawkins is Johnson's most consistent performer on defense. Miami's schedule opens tough, with games against Florida State and Michigan. 9--2 (continued on page 170) Pigskin Preview (continued from page 118)

5. Nebraska

You have to go all the way back to 1961 to find the last time Nebraska had a losing season (3-6-1). The arrival of coach Bob Devaney started the Huskers on a winning tradition that Tom Osborne has done nothing but enhance. Nine wins this year would make 20 consecutive seasons with at least nine victories for Nebraska. With quarterback Steve Taylor and Playboy All-America Broderick Thomas returning, the Husker string will likely go unbroken.

Thomas has been switched to outside linebacker, giving Nebraska perhaps the strongest linebacking crew in the nation. The defensive secondary, led by Mark Blazek, is also excellent. The offensive line may be a little thinner than in recent years. However, there is an abundance of running backs, including Terry Rodgers, son of Nebraska's legendary Johnny Rodgers. 9--2

6. Iowa

Iowa will be awesome in 1988. Quarterback Chuck Hartlieb, who led the Big Ten in passing efficiency and was the first Hawkeye to throw for more than 300 yards five times in one year, returns for his final season. He has an excellent target to throw to in tight end Marv Cook. Dave Haight, the Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year last season, is also back. Coach Hayden Fry is concerned about depth at running back and the lack of a proven kicker. Iowa's schedule, softer than its rivals' for the conference crown, gives the Hawkeyes a slight advantage. 9--2

7. Notre Dame

One of the great traditions of college football was resurrected last year. Notre Dame re-emerged as a national power, winning eight of its first nine games and breaking into the final top-20 rankings for the first time in seven years. The Irish owe their success not to luck but to their cocky and clever little coach, Lou Holtz. And Holtz isn't satisfied yet. "Our objective in 1988 is perfection. Anything short of that is unsatisfactory."

Notre Dame returns ten starters from last season. Mark Green, last year's leading rusher, returns at tailback, while Ricky Watters will fill Tim Brown's spot at flanker. Junior Tony Rice has a slight edge at the starting-quarterback spot over Kent Graham. The schedule is tough, as always, but the Irish do play seven home games this year. 8--3

8. West Virginia

Last year, Syracuse put an end run on the other Big East Independent competitors. This year, it may be the Mountaineers of West Virginia who push past Penn State, Pittsburgh and Boston College in the national rankings. Coach Don Nehlen has 17 starters back from last year's 6-6 team, including Major Harris, one of the nation's best freshman quarterbacks. 8--3

9. Michigan State

Michigan State had a storybook season last year. A 9-2-1 record, wins over Michigan and Ohio State, a trip to the Rose Bowl, where, lo and behold, the team actually beat Southern Cal 20--17. Coach George Perles gets the credit. He calls the MSU job "the finest coaching job in America" and backed that statement up when he turned down a $2,250,000 five-year offer to coach the Green Bay Packers.

Running back Lorenzo White is gone, but 15 other starters are back. The most imposing offensive lineman in the country is 6'6", 315-pound Playboy All-America Tony Mandarich. Quarterback Bobby McAllister will throw to outstanding wide receiver Andre Rison. The Spartan defense, best in the Big Ten last year, returns stalwarts Percy Snow at linebacker and strong safety John Miller. 8--3

10. Tennessee

Tennessee's season will be decided before September is over. Three of its first four opponents are Georgia, Louisiana State and Auburn, tough conference rivals.

Coach Johnny Majors' biggest assets are quarterback Jeff Francis, who needs only 194 yards to surpass Tennessee's all-time career passing mark of 3823 yards, and Reggie Cobb, who ran for 1197 yards and scored 20 touchdowns in his freshman season last year. Playboy All-America linebacker Keith DeLong is the defensive leader. 8--3

11. Michigan

Most college football coaches would be pleased with an 8--4 record, including a trip to a bowl game. For Michigan's Bo Schembechler, whose Wolverine teams have been ranked in the top 20 for 16 of his 19 seasons, last year was a disappointment. Part of the problem was the slow and inconsistent progress of quarterback Demetrius Brown, who should be better this year. Brown has two excellent receivers to throw to in Greg McMurtry and John Kolesar. Playboy All-America defensive lineman Mark Messner is the best of the tough Michigan defense. 8--3

12. Auburn

Nothing much has changed at Auburn. Sure, quarterback Jeff Burger is gone, but Reggie Slack is ready to replace him. Aundray Bruce went as the number-one pick in the N.F.L. draft, but Craig Ogletree, a ferocious tackler, will fill his spot. Playboy All-America Tracy Rocker will again anchor the defensive line. And another Playboy All-America, wide receiver Lawyer Tillman, will be back for another year. Missing, however, are Bo Jackson and Brent Fullwood to run the ball. Coach Pat Dye may have to rely on passing and defense if Auburn is to repeat as Southeastern Conference champion. 8--3

13. Texas A&M

Texas A&M, winner of the Southwest Conference championship for the past three years, is the favorite to repeat once again. Playboy Coach of the Year Jackie Sherrill, one of the top recruiting coaches in the country, has assembled a team that is talented and deep on both sides of the line.

Quarterback Bucky Richardson, the offensive M.V.P. from last year's Cotton Bowl win over Notre Dame (35--10), has a slight edge over Chris Osgood and Lance Pavlas. The Aggie backfield, featuring Matt Gurley, freshman Randy Simmons and 1987 S.W.C. Newcomer of the Year Darren Lewis, is, according to Sherrill, one of the best in the nation.

The strong point of the defense is the linebacking, led by Playboy All-America John Roper. The Aggies, probably a better team than last year's, will have a difficult time matching last season's 10--2 record because of a tough nonconference schedule that includes LSU, Nebraska, Oklahoma State and Alabama. 8--3

14. Georgia

This season will be Vince Dooley's 25th at Georgia, the longest tenure of any active college football coach. In that time, he has coached the Bulldogs to 192 wins. Obviously, Dooley knows how to recruit football talent. He also knows how to get the maximum results out of his Georgia players.

Dooley's best players are tight end Troy Sadowski and nose guard Bill Goldberg. Senior Wayne Johnson appears to have the inside track on the quarterback job, while Rodney Hampton will take over the tailback position vacated by Lars Tate. 8--3

15. Alabama

Expectations are running high in Tuscaloosa that Alabama will improve on last season's 7-5 record, battle for the Southeastern Conference title and win the Sugar Bowl. Anything less will be a disappointment.

Two-time Playboy All-America running back Bobby Humphrey is the early favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. The Crimson Tide has unusual depth at quarterback, with David Smith, Jeff Dunn and Vince Sutton. On defense, Playboy All-America linebacker Derrick Thomas, nose guard Willie Wyatt and safety Kermit Kendrick are the outstanding players. 8--3

16. South Carolina

South Carolina, which posted an 8--4 record last season, has one of the hottest young quarterbacks in the nation in Todd Ellis. Only a junior, Ellis is already the Gamecocks' career passing leader, with 6226 yards. Coach Joe Morrison, who lost 12 starters from last year, has installed a new offensive scheme that should further improve Ellis' production. The Gamecocks also have Playboy All-America Collin Mackie, the N.C.A.A.'s leading place kicker last year. 8--3

17. Washington

Don James has compiled some impressive numbers in his 13 years as coach of the Washington Huskies: 108 victories (just three more will make him the winningest coach in Pac 10 history), his past nine teams have made bowl appearances and none of his teams has ever finished out of the upper division in the conference standings. This year, James and the Huskies will be trying to improve last season's 7-4-1 record. Tailback Vince Weathersby, UW's leading rusher for the past two years, is back, as is Playboy All-America offensive lineman Mike Zandofsky. 7--4

18. Ucla

N.F.L. scouts drool when they talk about UCLA quarterback Troy Aikman. The Playboy All-America has plenty of Q.B. savvy and a passing arm already being compared to John Elway's. While the Bruins have Aikman for one more season, some other important ingredients from last year's 10--2 team are gone. Running backs Gaston Green and Mel Farr and linebacker Ken Norton are a tough act to follow. The key to this year's success will hinge on the performance of the Bruins' young offensive line. 7--4

19. Penn State

If anyone other than Joe Paterno coached Penn State, the Nittany Lions might be in for a long season. The team is very young, having lost 13 starters from last year, including quarterback Matt Knizner and wide receiver Ray Round-tree, who lost an appeal to the N.C.A.A. for another year of eligibility. The biggest question for Paterno is the health of Blair Thomas whose 1414 yards last season was the third-best rushing total in Penn State history. Thomas has made progress after knee surgery, but it is unclear when he'll be 100 percent. Paterno, who always says that his team will have to struggle, should help the Nittany Lions find the needed intensity by season's end. 7--4

20. Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh coach Mike Gottfried has landed one of the nation's top-ten groups of football prospects each of the past two years. Unfortunately, he didn't recruit heavily enough at the quarterback position, especially now that Darnell Dickerson, his number-one Q.B. choice, is questionable because of a knee injury. But the Panthers have some great linemen, particularly Mark Stepnoski on offense and Marc Spindler on defense. The Pitt program suffered a blow when running back Craig Heyward left a year early for the N.F.L. 7--4

•

Here are some other teams that have a chance to break into the top 20:

Texas-El Paso

Coach Bob Stull and the Texas--El Paso football program ought to give hope to all the Northwesterns, Columbias and Kansases of the world. They've shown that it is possible to quickly turn around a floundering program. Prior to Stull's arrival two years ago, UTEP had won one game the previous season and a total of only nine since 1980. Stull's first team went 4-8. His second-year squad was 7--2 entering the tenth game of last season against Brigham Young. Miner quarterback Pat Hegarty broke his jaw and UTEP lost the game, finishing the year at 7--4. With Hegarty mended and running back John Harvey returning, the Miners should continue to improve. 9--3

Air Force

It's just a touch ironic that the Air Force Falcons had the second-best rushing offense (386 yards per game) last season. Dee Dowis, who set the N.C.A.A. single-season rushing record for a quarterback (1315 yards), is back, as is offensive guard David Hlatky, an outstanding run blocker. Coach Fisher DeBerry is looking for a stronger passing attack out of Air Force's wishbone offense. 8--4

Wyoming

In 1986, Paul Roach was running Wyoming's Cowboy Joe booster club. When coach Dennis Erickson resigned, Roach, who had plenty of experience from his N.F.L. days, took the job. Ten wins and a Western Athletic Conference championship later, he is just trying to find a starting quarterback. Wyoming lost some key players from last year, but Roach is obviously not intimidated by a challenge. 8--4

Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State, which won ten games last season for only the second time in its history, returns a solid nucleus of 50 lettermen, including 12 starters. Junior quarterback Mike Gundy, who set Big Eight freshman and sophomore passing records in the past two years, will direct a wide-open offense that includes two Playboy All-Americas: wide receiver Hart Lee Dykes and running back Barry Sanders. 7--4

Colorado

Snubbed by the bowl committees after posting a 7--4 record, Colorado is hoping the experience and beef picked up by the offense will allow the Buffaloes to improve on their number-four-in-the-nation rushing offense. Big Eight newcomer Sal Aunese will be the starting quarterback, since Marc Walters, out last season with a knee injury, is still questionable. Defensively, Colorado will have to hope that a strong front line and linebacking group can keep the pressure off a weak secondary. 7--4

Florida

Florida took a lot of lumps last year because of a difficult schedule. This year's Gator team is not quite as good as that 1987 group but will probably wind up with a better record. Coach Galen Hall's number-one priority will be finding a quarterback to replace the departed Kerwin Bell. The Gators are extremely strong and deep at running back. Emmit Smith returns after setting Florida's single-season rushing mark (1341 yards) as a freshman. On defense, the Gators have Playboy All-America free safety Louis Oliver. 7--4

Syracuse

For the Syracuse Orangemen, 1987 was a dream year. Their 11-0 regular-season mark was their first unbeaten season since their 1959 national championship. Even the 16-16 kiss-your-sister tie against Auburn in the Sugar Bowl couldn't diminish the accomplishments of MacPherson-McPherson: Dick, the coach who engineered the turnaround in Syracuse football fortunes, and Don, the now-departed star quarterback. Syracuse returns 15 starters from last year's team, including Playboy All-America Markus Paul, but last year's magic will be hard to re-create. 7--4

Louisiana State

Coach Mike Archer would like to talk with the guy who arranged the LSU schedule for this season. The Tigers could well end the season at 6--5, a record that could make them the best 6--5 college football team of all time. Their season opens with five terrifying opponents: Texas A&M, Tennessee, Ohio State, Florida and Auburn. Throw in Alabama and Miami later in the season and you can sympathize with Archer's plight. 6--5

Arizona

Arizona had what might be described as an indecisive record last season: four wins, four losses, three ties. With a lot of offensive firepower returning, the scale should tip toward the victory column for the Wildcats this season. The offensive line, led by Playboy All-America center Joe Tofflemire, is potentially Arizona's best in a decade. There are good running backs, though the best is probably Alonzo Washington. While the defensive line is solid, the linebacking corps and secondary will be vulnerable. 7--4

Southern California

When coach Larry Smith went to Southern California last year, he set some high standards: "Be a class team with unity. Earn a USC degree. Beat UCLA and Notre Dame. Win the Pac 10 championship and the Rose Bowl. Become the national champions." Smith's penchant for goal setting has already paid off. The Trojans beat UCLA last year to win the Pac 10 and a berth in the Rose Bowl.

The Trojans' biggest asset is charismatic quarterback Rodney Peete. He can drop back and pass, roll out and pass or run the option. Peete will have some familiar faces in the backfield, as USC's top five rushers from last season all return. Southern Cal's biggest problem is a schedule that features Boston College, Oklahoma and Notre Dame as nonconference opponents. 7--4

Texas

It took only one season for coach David McWilliams to put Texas football back on track. The Longhorns, who had floundered in recent years, wound up last season with a 7--5 record, including a win over Pittsburgh in the Bluebonnet Bowl. Texas' best player is Playboy All-America tailback Eric Metcalf, one of eight offensive players returning from last season. Linebacker Britt Hager is a standout on defense. The Texas secondary, however, is young and inexperienced. 7--4

Boston College

Coach Jack Bicknell obviously believes in the axiom "If you want to be the best, you have to beat the best." BC again has one of the toughest schedules in the nation, seven of its opponents having made bowl appearances last season. Standout players are guard Joe Wolf, returning from an ankle injury, tailback Jim Bell and wide receiver Tom Waddle. In the first Division I college football game ever played in Europe, Boston College will take on Army in Dublin on November 19. 7--4

Brigham Young

Perennial Western Athletic Conference power Brigham Young has suffered a taste of reality since beating Michigan in 1984 for the national championship. Not that it hasn't done well since, but consecutive bowl losses to Ohio State (Florida Citrus Bowl in 1985), UCLA (Freedom Bowl in 1986) and Virginia (All-American Bowl last year) have left a bitter taste. This year's BYU team is good, but the conference competition is getting better, and there are some tough out-of-conference opponents (Miami and Texas) on the schedule. Quarterback Sean Covey and safety Troy Long are the Cougars' best players. 7--5

Ohio State

If you don't win as a coach in major college football, you get fired. Unless you're Earl Bruce. He compiled a record of 81-26-1 at Ohio State and still got fired. Maybe the Ohio State brass didn't like those new suits Earl introduced into his side-line wardrobe or his porkpie hats or the fact that he was too short to see over the Buckeye marching band. Whatever the reason, he is gone. If the OSU gurus showed questionable judgment in letting him go, they showed remarkably good sense when they replaced him with John Cooper, former coach at Arizona State. Cooper inherits a team that lost 11 starters from last year. Sophomore Greg Frey will claim the quarterback spot, while Vince Workman and Carlos Snow will split the tailback duties. 6--5

Indiana

Indiana, a Big Ten door mat only four years ago (0--11 in 1984), is typical of the new parity in the conference. Coach Bill Mallory, who deserves all the coaching kudos being thrown his way, still has 15 starters from last year's squad. Unfortunately, wide receiver Ernie Jones and linebacker Van Waiters are two of the departed and will be missed. Quarterback Dave Schnell (1707 yards passing and 13 T.D.s) and tailback Anthony Thompson will try to take up the slack. 6--5

Memphis State

Coach Charlie Bailey did an admirable job with Memphis State last year, taking a team that was 1-10 in 1986 to 5-5-1. With 18 starters back from last season, the Tigers will continue to improve. Bailey's best player is Marlon Brown, a 6'4", 228-pound linebacker who went to Memphis State after serving four years in the U.S. Army. 6--5

In addition to the five Big East powers--West Virginia, Pittsburgh, Penn State, Boston College and Syracuse, there are three other teams that appear to have an outside chance at winning seasons. Rutgers has some good talent but a murderous schedule that includes the top five East Independents and Michigan State thrown in for good measure. Temple returns running back Todd McNair. Success for the Owls, however, hinges on the recovery from injuries of several key players. Army coach Jim Young thought he had a replacement for departed quarterback Tory Crawford in Mark Mooney, but Mooney is out with a separated shoulder. Army will continue its run-run pattern of recent years. Navy lists only six seniors as probable starters. After a 2--9 season last year, the Midshipmen will try to make it on esprit de corps.

•

Harvard coach Joe Restic will get his 100th win this year (he's currently 95-60-5). His Crimson squad is also likely to capture its second straight Ivy League title. Tom Yohe, who holds Harvard career records for passing yards (2703) and completions (203), is back, as is last season's leading rusher and scorer, Tony Hinz. Harvard's defense, which allowed only an 87-yard rushing average last year, will again be tough. Pennsylvania, the dominant team in the Ivy League in the Eighties, with five conference titles either shared or won outright, will try to rebound from a disappointing 4--6 mark. Bryan Keys, last year's Ivy League Rookie of the Year, is the offensive star. Princeton is a team on the rise. The Tigers have the Garrett brothers in their backfield, Jason at quarterback, Judd at running back. Yale will have most of the defense back that helped it to a 7--3 finish last year. Unfortunately, the Eli lost eight starters from the offense and have yet to settle on a quarterback. Coach Maxie Baughan thinks Cornell is ready to make a run for the Ivy League crown if he can fill the gaps in the defensive line and the secondary. Cornell will get solid linebacking from Mike McGrann and Mitch Lee. Brown will have trouble equaling its success of last year (7--3) because of graduation losses. Coach John Rosenberg's biggest problem is putting together a solid defensive unit with only a few experienced players. Coach Buddy Teevens had an inauspicious first season at Dartmouth. After a 2--8 record last year and with a minimum amount of talent returning, he is preaching a work ethic--and optimism. Columbia has everyone in the conference scared to death. The Lions are the holders of college football's all-time losing streak at 41 and none of their Ivy League rivals wants to let them off the hook.

•

As usual, the Southeastern Conference will be a dogfight, with four teams, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama and Auburn, all having a good shot at the title. If Tennessee can beat Georgia in the first game of the season, the Volunteers should prevail. If Georgia wins, they'll breeze until they play Florida and Auburn at the end of the season. An upset loss takes any team immediately out of contention. Florida and Louisiana State will both have excellent teams and should wind up with more victories than losses. LSU would be rated much higher if it didn't have such a difficult schedule.

Mississippi will try to recover from a disastrous 3--8 season in 1987. Mississippi State, 4--7 last year, should improve defensively with nine starters returning. Sophomore tailback David Fair will excel at running back if he can recover sufficiently from knee surgery. Vanderbilt has a much improved team and some momentum after winning three out of four games as last season wound down. But even with quarterback Eric Jones, who led the S.E.C. in passing efficiency and total offense, Vandy will find the opposition too tough to make .500. Kentucky will struggle to replace number-two all-time UK rusher Mark Higgs and four out of five offensive-line starters.

Clemson, almost a cinch to win its third consecutive Atlantic Coast Conference title, is the class of the conference. Virginia, 8--4 last season with a win over Brigham Young in the All-American Bowl, has 15 starters back, including wide receiver John Ford. Unfortunately for the Cavaliers, all-A.C.C. quarterback Scott Secules is not one of them, and the responsibility to get the ball to Ford will fall to redshirt sophomore Shawn Moore. Wake Forest coach Bill Dooley thinks his 1988 team, with 17 starters returning, appears solid on paper. "But," he says, "the paper is very thin." Wake Forest, the second-smallest school (3400 undergraduates) playing Division I football, traditionally has depth problems. Duke coach Steve Spurrier won raves as an offensive genius. In 1986, the Blue Devils were last in total offense in the A.C.C. Last year, with Spurrier's pass-oriented prostyle game plan, they were first. Four-year quarterback starter Steve Slayden is gone, but senior Anthony Dilweg should adequately replace him. Clarkston Hines, who led the A.C.C. in receiving yardage, is still only a junior. North Carolina State has two bona fide stars in all-A.C.C. center Chuck Massaro and flanker Naz Worthen, an all-A.C.C. player in 1986 who redshirted last year. Wolfpack coach Dick Sheridan has to hope his young and inexperienced team can mature before the difficult second half of the schedule. North Carolina's new coach, Mack Brown, won't have the luxury of a soft early schedule to get his young team together. It will be trial by fire, with games against South Carolina, Oklahoma, Louisville and Auburn. If quarterback Jonathan Hall can't come back from shoulder surgery, freshman Deems May will get the call. Maryland is unlikely to better last season's 4--7 record. The Terps have lost standout tight end Ferrell Edmunds and Azizduddin Abdur-Ra'oof, the wide receiver with the impossible name who holds Maryland career records for pass receptions and receiving yards. Georgia Tech, battered by injuries last season and unable to do better than 2--9, has lots of candidates for its starting-quarterback job but freshman Lee Williamson is the favorite. Tech's secondary is another area where there are more questions than answers.

The strongest teams of the South Independents, Florida State, Miami and South Carolina, are among the best teams in the country. Memphis State is the most improved team in the region. Tulane returns Terence Jones, one of the best run-and-pass quarterbacks in the country. However, Tulane's problem continues to be defense. It allowed an average of 32 points and 419 yards per game last year. Southern Mississippi has a new coach, Curley Hallman, and a schedule that has the team on the road seven times. Virginia Tech will try to improve on last year's disappointing 2--9 record but will face a tough schedule without an experienced quarterback. East Carolina returns ten starters on offense but has big problems with a defense that allowed opponents an average of 30.3 points a game.

Iowa gets the nod in the Big Ten because of quarterback Chuck Hartlieb and a schedule that includes some early patsies. Except for the loss of Lorenzo White, Michigan State is just as good as it was last year when it went undefeated in the conference. Michigan and Ohio State both have very tough out-of-conference schedules. It is unlikely that Indiana will be able to beat both Ohio State and Michigan again this year. Minnesota has the best running back in the conference in Darrell Thompson but will have to find a new quarterback and shape up the offensive line. Purdue coach Fred Akers had an excellent recruiting year, but it will take time to get the Boilermakers back on the winning track. John Mackovic, former head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs, is the new head coach at Illinois. Not hired until February third, Mackovic's late start makes his first year especially difficult. Wisconsin is unlikely to do any better than last season's 3--8 record, while Northwestern will be hard pressed to win more than two games.

It's going to be a wide-open race in the Mid-American Conference again this year, with seven of its nine teams having a shot at the title. Kent State has an outstanding running back, Eric Wilkerson, returning for his final season, plus Patrick Young, the highly touted sophomore quarterback who was hurt in last season's opening game against Akron and missed the rest of the season. Kent State's coach is Dick Crum, who for the past ten years has been head coach at North Carolina. Bowling Green will be in the title hunt with quarterback Rich Dackin, the M.A.C.'s total-offense leader, leading the way. Quarterback Tony Kimbrough and wide receiver Jamie Hence head up the versatile offense of Western Michigan. Eastern Michigan, last year's conference champion and winner of the California Bowl (EMU 30, San Jose State 27), will miss all-M.A.C. performers Gary Patton at running back and Ron Adams at quarterback. Central Michigan's standout returning player is running back John Hood. Toledo has excellent size and experience in its offensive line, which features all-conference tackle Ken Moyer, who, at 6'6", 293 pounds, dominates the conference. But at both quarterback and running back, the Rockets are weak. Ball State has a super young sophomore running back in Bernie Parmalee and some excellent linebackers, Greg Garnica and Tim Walton. The Cardinals will have to avoid last year's tendency to turn the ball over to the opposition. The only two teams that lack the talent to contend for the conference crown are Miami of Ohio, which returns only eight starters from last year, and Ohio University, which managed one scant victory last season.

Other than Notre Dame, the Midwestern Independents will have to content themselves with the occasional upset of a national contender. Northern Illinois had a very effective wishbone offense last season. In fact, it was sixth best in the nation in rushing, with 295.1 yards per game. Marshall Taylor, the Huskies' excellent option quarterback, is attempting to come back from a broken leg suffered in the final game. Coach Howard Schnellenberger, who coached Miami to a national championship in 1983, is still looking for the talent to put together a winning team at Louisville. Maybe he ought to ask Cardinal basketball coach Denny Crum for some recruiting tips. At Cincinnati, coach Dave Currey's problems are compounded by not having an experienced quarterback to run the Bearcats' multiple pro-set attack. His defense, which allowed opponents an average of 28.5 points per game last season, returns only four starters.

•

Tradition lovers won't be disappointed as Oklahoma and Nebraska once again decide the conference championship on November 19. There's no reason to think the Sooners won't continue their recent domination over the Huskers.

Discounting the Kansas schools, the rest of the Big Eight looks like a fairly evenly matched dogfight. Oklahoma State probably has enough offensive firepower to take Colorado's challenge.

Missouri's football fortunes have recently improved under the direction of coach Woody Widenhofer. The Tigers won one game in 1985, three in 1986 and five last season. Sixteen starters, including talented cornerback Adrian Jones, give Mizzou a chance for six or even seven victories this year. Iowa State, under second-year coach Jim Walden, should also improve on last season's 3--8 record. Joe Henderson, the first Cyclone running back since 1981 to have a 1000-yard rushing year, is back, as is sophomore Jeff Shudak, the third-rated kicker in the nation last year. Kansas and Kansas State must feel the way the Texans felt waiting for the Mexicans at the Alamo. You know you're going to have to go through it and you know it's not going to be good. New Kansas Jayhawk coach Glen Mason and his counterpart at KSU, Stan Parrish, will do the only thing they can do: keep a stiff upper lip and work for the future.

Texas A&M will likely continue its domination of the Southwest Conference, though Texas is on the rise again.

While the reborn athletic department at Arkansas refuses to supply us with the same kind of information about their football program that other schools provide, our inside sources tell us that the Razorbacks will likely finish third in the conference this year. Arkansas has two outstanding players in running back James Rouse and 300-pound-plus offensive lineman Freddie Childress. Texas Tech has an offensive powerhouse with the returning Billy Joe Tolliver at quarterback. Tolliver threw for 1422 yards last year, despite missing three games because of an injury. Tech also has "the Smurfs," the receiving team of Wayne Walker (32 catches for 659 yards), Eddy Anderson (30 catches for 449 yards) and tiny Tyrone Thurman, who, at 5'3", 135 pounds, is the smallest Division I player in the nation. If Tech could play defense, it would be dangerous. Texas Tech will upset at least one of the conference favorites along the way. Houston, Texas Christian and Baylor are evenly bunched and will probably play a game over or under .500 for the season. Houston was 3-0-1 in the last four games last season, and with almost the entire offensive starting unit returning, it will score a lot of points. Texas Christian, the S.W.C. total-offense leader (400-yards-per-game average), is another team with offensive punch. Playboy All-America Chris Becker is TCU's punter. Baylor, on the other hand, loses all but three of its starters on offense but returns the majority of its defense. Rice promises to be improved in all categories, though it is still below the competition level of its conference rivals.

The Pac 10 championship will probably be decided, as it was last year, when UCLA and USC battle it out in Pasadena on November 19. The game matches two great traditions and two great college quarterbacks, Aikman and Peete. Give the nod to UCLA this time. Washington and Arizona are both contenders. Stanford, blessed with quarterbacks and wide receivers, will play a wide-open run-and-shoot offense that's designed to put a lot of receivers in their patterns quickly. The Cardinals' running game and defense are suspect. California, with 19 starters back from last year, would be a dark-horse candidate in the Pac 10 if there weren't such a thing as injuries. The Golden Bears have an impact quarterback in Troy Taylor, but no backup if he gets hurt. The same lack of depth is a factor at running back and wide receiver. When coach John Cooper fled Arizona State for the head coaching job at Ohio States ASU wasted no time in promoting defensive coordinator Larry Marmie to the top spot. The Sun Devils got a break when quarterback Daniel Ford regained a year of lost eligibility after an N.C.A.A. ruling last March. ASU lacks wide-receiver depth and a proven runner. Oregon will also be in the middle group of contenders. The Ducks' number-one asset is quarterback Bill Musgrave, who was the top freshman passer in the country last year. Washington State and Oregon State will play catch-up, mostly because neither has the defensive strength to stop its opponents.

Last year, Brigham Young had to play second fiddle to Wyoming. This year, it may have to repeat the part for Texas--El Paso and Air Force. Wyoming will hope for a second straight Cinderella season but is short at quarterback. Last year, Hawaii had a new coach, Bob Wagner, a new offense and only two returning starters on defense and still posted a 5--7 record. Wagner starts over on defense again this year, since all but three starters have departed. Hawaii's schedule (only three road games) is a help. Utah is one of several W.A.C. teams that will be able to score a lot of points but may have trouble on defense. The Utes have an outstanding sophomore quarterback in 6'6" Scott Mitchell. Coach Jim Fassel rates him the best quarterback he has coached since John Elway at Stanford. Running back Eddie Johnson, out last year with a knee injury, is one of the best in the conference. San Diego State will have to replace quarterback Todd Santos, the N.C.A.A.'s all-time passing leader (11,425 yards). The Aztecs' defense also needs upgrading. Colorado State has little to go with all-W.A.C. defensive back Ron Cortell, who, at 5'8", 160 pounds, led the team in tackles last year. New Mexico, winless in 1987, has even more problems, since leading receiver Terance Mathis became academically ineligible this past spring. Mathis, who had 73 receptions for 1132 yards in 1987, has gone to summer school in an effort to regain his status. The Lobos allowed opponents an average of more than 500 yards per game last season, the most by any Division I school in the country.

The Pacific Coast Conference, attempting to garner a little more media attention east of the Rockies, has changed its name to The Big West Conference. Whatever its title, N.F.L. scouts traditionally find plenty of excellent players in this well-balanced and very competitive conference. Fresno State has put eight players in the N.F.L. draft the past two years and still has enough talent between returning starters and junior college transfers to rate as the favorite to win the conference title. Coach Jim Sweeney has found a running attack in the person of fullback Myron Jones, who ran the 40-yard dash this past spring in 4.33 seconds. The Bulldogs' two top players on defense are linebackers Tracy Rogers and Ron Cox. Coming off five wins in its last six games last season, Utah State will also challenge for the title. The Aggies have the conference's best receiver in Kendal Smith, who averaged more than six catches a game last season. San Jose State, winner of the conference title the past two years, faces a major rebuilding job after losing 17 starters, including quarterback Mike Perez. Fortunately for coach Claude Gilbert, the Spartans are talent-deep and can rebuild quickly. The University of the Pacific will improve on its 4--7 record from last year. The strength of the Tiger team is its defense, where all-conference defensive backs Ruben Harper and Greg Koperek return. Coach Gene Murphy probably has the best defense of his nine-year tenure at Cal State--Fullerton. Unfortunately, the Titans graduated most of last year's offensive starters. Highly touted junior college player Dan Speltz will vie with Carlos Siragusa for the starting-quarterback spot. Cal State--Long Beach will feature third-year quarterback Jeff Graham and a pair of talented receivers, Derek Washington and Mark Seay. The 49ers, with little depth, will have to avoid injuries to have a winning season. Nevada--Las Vegas lacks experience and depth. Coach Wayne Nunnely is looking for help from his junior college transfer players. New Mexico State will try to strengthen an anemic offense that averaged only 11 points per game last year, while rebuilding a defense that lost all but three of last season's starters.

Here's hoping your team wins.

Top 20 Teams

Possible Breakthroughs:Texas--El Paso (9--3), Air Force (8--4), Wyoming (8--4), Oklahoma State (7--4), Colorado (7--4), Florida (7--4), Syracuse (7--4), Arizona (7--4), Southern California (7--4), Texas (7--4), Boston College (7--4), Brigham Young (7--5), Louisiana State (6--5), Ohio State (6--5), Indiana (6--5), Memphis State (6--5).

Special thanks to the Sheraton Bal Harbour Hotel, Bal Harbour, Florida

The Playboy all-Americas

Playboy's College Football Coach of the Year is Jackie Sherrill of Texas A&M. In six seasons there, he has a 45-23-1 record, including a 29--7 mark over the past three years. His over-all record as a head coach is 98-40-2, making him number 12 in winning percentage among active Division I coaches. Sherrill has coached the Aggies to three straight S.W.C. championships.

Offense

Troy Aikman--Quarterback, 6'3", 217 pounds, UCLA, senior. Completed 65.2 percent of his passes last year for 2527 yards and 17 T.D.s. Ranked second nationally in passing efficiency.

Eric Metcalf--Running back, 5'9", 178 pounds, Texas, senior. S.W.C. Offensive Player of the Year. Rushed for 1161 yards and ten T.D.s. Son of former N.F.L. great Terry Metcalf, who was a Playboy All-America in 1972.

Bobby Humphrey--Running back, 6'1", 187 pounds, Alabama, senior. S.E.C. Offensive Player of the Year in 1987. Already Alabama's all-time leading rusher (3228 yards) and ninth leading rusher in S.E.C. history.

Sammie Smith--Running back, 6'2", 220 pounds, Florida State, junior. Ninth in nation in rushing last year, averaged 7.1 yards per carry.

Hart Lee Dykes--Wide receiver, 6'4", 220 pounds, Oklahoma State, senior. All-Big Eight past two years. Had 64 catches last year for 1050 yards, a 16.4-yard-per-catch average.

Lawyer Tillman--Wide receiver, 6'4", 224 pounds, Auburn, senior. All S.E.C. last year. Averaged 18.7 yards per catch, one T.D. every five catches.

Joe Tofflemire--Offensive lineman, 6'3", 262 pounds, Arizona, senior. First-team Pac 10 for two years.

Mike Zandofsky--Offensive lineman, 6'2", 290 pounds, Washington, senior. Probably the best pass blocker in West.

Tony Mandarich--Offensive lineman, 6'6", 315 pounds, Michigan State, senior. Runs the 40 in 4.69 seconds.

Anthony Phillips--Offensive lineman, 6'3", 285 pounds, Oklahoma, senior. Has the chance to be only the fourth player in Big Eight history to make all-conference four times.

Pat Tomberlin--Offensive lineman, 6'4", 305 pounds, Florida State, senior. Started every game since he was a freshman. Part of offensive line that allowed only six regular-season sacks.

Barry Sanders--Kick returner, 5'8", 197 pounds, Oklahoma State, junior. As a sophomore, led N.C.A.A. in kickoff returns, averaging 31.3 yards on 15 returns, two for T.D.s.

Collin Mackie--Place kicker, 5'10", 165 pounds, South Carolina, sophomore. Led the N.C.A.A. in field goals last season as a freshman, with 25 out of 32. Was 38 for 38 on P.A.T.s.

Defense

Mark Messner--Defensive lineman, 6'3", 244 pounds, Michigan, senior. Top returning tackler from last year's Wolverine team. Fifth on Michigan's all-time tackles-for-losses list.

Tracy Rocker--Defensive lineman, 6'3", 258 pounds, Auburn, senior. Only junior among the four Lombardi finalists last year. Ended the season with 75 tackles, including 44 solos, despite missing last two games.

Bill Hawkins--Defensive lineman, 6'6", 260 pounds, Miami, senior. Described by Miami coach Jimmy Johnson as his most consistent player at any position over the past two years.

John Roper--Linebacker, 6'2", 230 pounds, Texas A&M, senior. S.W.C. Defensive Player of the Year last year.

Broderick Thomas--Linebacker, 6'3", 235 pounds, Nebraska, senior. All-Big Eight last year, had 73 tackles (41 solo). "The Sandman" was a Playboy All-America last year.

Keith De Long--Linebacker, 6'2", 219 pounds, Tennessee, senior. Led team in tackles last year with 125, 87 unassisted. Keith is the son of Outland trophy winner Steve DeLong, a Playboy All-America in 1964.

Derrick Thomas--Linebacker, 6'4", 222 pounds, Alabama, senior. All-S.E.C. last year. Led the S.E.C. in sacks, with 18 for 142 yards lost.

Markus Paul--Defensive back, 6'2", 200 pounds, Syracuse, senior. Started every game of collegiate career at free safety. Has 15 career interceptions. One of two juniors who were finalists for Jim Thorpe Award.

Donnell Woolford--Defensive back, 5'10", 195 pounds, Clemson, senior. First cornerback to be chosen first-team all-America in Clemson history.

Louis Oliver--Defensive back, 6'2", 227 pounds, Florida, senior. First-team S.E.C. last year, had five interceptions, 19 pass deflections, 72 tackles.

Deion Sanders--Defensive back, 6'0", 193 pounds, Florida State, senior. Made every all-America list last season. Last year had 46 solo tackles. Averaged 11.9 yards per punt return.

Chris Becker--Punter, 6'2", 190 pounds, Texas Christian, senior. First-team all-S.W.C. In his career has punted 193 times for 43.9-yard average, with 38 punts inside 20-yard line, 21 inside ten-yard line.

One of the great traditions was resurrected last year. Notre Dame re-emerged as a national power."

Rest of the best

(These players have a chance to make someone's end-of-the-season All-America team)

Quarterbacks:Rodney Peete (Southern Cal), Tom Hodson (Louisiana State), Todd Ellis (South Carolina), Chuck Hartlieb (Iowa), Steve Taylor (Nebraska), Bill Musgrave (Oregon), Jeff Francis (Tennessee), Jamelle Holieway (Oklahoma), Terrence Jones (Tulane), Erik Wilhelm (Oregon State)

Running Backs:Emmitt Smith (Florida), Darrell Thompson (Minnesota), Blair Thomas (Penn State), Reggie Cobb (Tennessee), Eddie Johnson (Utah), John Harvey (Texas-El Paso), James Rouse (Arkansas), Todd McNair (Temple), Joe Henderson (Iowa State)

Receivers:John Ford (Virginia), Andre Rison (Michigan State), Clarkston Hines (Duke), Jason Phillips (Houston), Nasrallah Worthen (North Carolina State), Calvin Williams (Purdue), Dennis Ross (Iowa State), John Kolesar (Michigan), Derek Hill (Arizona), Jamie Hence (Western Michigan), Robb Thomas (Oregon State), Kendal Smith (Utah State), Wayne Walker (Texas Tech), Tom Waddle (Boston College), Marv Cook (Iowa), Paul Green (Southern Cal), Troy Sadowski (Georgia)

Offensive Linemen:Andy Sinclair (Stanford), Jake Young (Nebraska), Kevin Wells (San Diego State), Chuck Massaro (North Carolina State), John Vitale (Michigan), David Williams (Florida), Mike Utley (Washington State), Craig Stoeppel (Syracuse), Steve Wisniewski (Penn State), Mark Stepnoski (Pittsburgh), David Hlatky (Air Force), Jerry Fontenot (Texas A&M), Freddie Childress (Arkansas), Joe Staysniak (Ohio State), Pat Crowley (North Carolina), Larry Rose (Alabama), Mike Pfeifer (Kentucky), Ken Moyer (Toledo), Art Kalman (Yale), Joe Wolf (Boston College), Bobby Sign (Baylor)

Defensive Linemen:Dave Haight (Iowa), Mitchell Benson, Tracy Simien (Texas Christian), Dana Wells (Arizona), Bill Goldberg (Georgia), Jeff Roth (Florida), Steve Vandegrift (Missouri), Marc Spindler (Pittsburgh), Majett Whiteside (California), Dennis Brown (Washington), Marlon Brown (Memphis State), Odell Haggins (Florida State), Morris Gardner (Illinois), Travis Davis (Michigan State), Matt Brock (Oregon)

Linebackers:Britt Hager (Texas), Percy Snow (Michigan State), Ned Bolcar (Notre Dame), Jerrol Williams (Purdue), LeRoy Etienne (Nebraska), Rod Carter (Miami), Keith Karpinski (Penn State), Cornell Lake (UCLA), Terry Wooden (Syracuse), Jon Leverenz (Minnesota), Tracy Rogers (Fresno State), David Wings (Wisconsin), Mike McCray (Ohio State), Jerry Olsavsky (Pittsburgh)

Defensive Backs:More Foster (Purdue), Johnny Jackson (Houston), Mario Mitchell (San Diego State), John Miller (Michigan State), Mark Blazek (Nebraska), Stevon Moore (Mississippi), Ben Smith (Georgia), Robert Robinson (South Carolina), Adrian Jones (Missouri), Robert Blackmon, Mike Welch (Baylor), Falanda Newton (Texas Christian), Ron Cortell (Colorado State), Mark Carrier, Cleveland Colter (Southern Cal), Alan Grant (Stanford), Glenn Cobb (Illinois), Eddie Johnson (Penn State), A. J. Greene (Wake Forest), Troy Long (Brigham Young)

Place Kickers:Jeff Shudak (Iowa State), Chris Kinzer (Virginia Tech), Alan Zendejas (Arizona State), Scott Slater (Texas A&M), Mark Gran (University of the Pacific), Bill Wright (Temple)

Punters:Mike Schuh (Arizona State), Keith English (Colorado), Brian Jones (University of the Pacific), Shawn McCarthy (Purdue)

Anson Mount Scholar/Athlete

The Anson Mount Scholar/Athlete Award recognizes achievement both in the classroom and on the football field. Nominated by their universities, the candidates are judged by the editors of Playboy on their collegiate scholastic and athletic accomplishments. The award winner attends Playboy's pre-season All-America Weekend--this year held at the Sheraton Bal Harbour Hotel in Bal Harbour, Florida--receives a bronzed commemorative medallion and is included in the team photograph published in the magazine. In addition, Playboy awards $5000 to the general scholarship fund of the winner's university.

This year's Anson Mount Scholar/Athlete Award in football goes to Paul Sorensen of Dartmouth College. Sorensen is a linebacker on the Dartmouth team and was its leading tackler last year. Paul, a senior, is a computer-science major and carries a 4.0 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale. He was a Rufus Choate Scholer, Dartmouth's top honor, in 1986 and 1987 and has received citations for academic excellence in mathematics, economics, computer science and geography. He is the recipient of the Phi Beta Kappa prize as the member of his class with the highest academic rank.

Honorable mention: David Hlatky (Air Force), Ted Ashburn (Ball State), Kyle Kramer (Bowling Green), Daryl Huber (Cincinnati), Mike Diminick (Duke), David Roberts (Florida State), Dana Directo (Hawaii), Chuck Hartlieb (Iowa), Robert Newson (Kansas), Michael Paschall (Kent State), Bo Russell (Mississippi State), Kevin Voss (Navy), Mark Blazek (Nebraska), Michael Baum (Northwestern), Tom Gorman (Notre Dame), Mark Stepnoski (Pittsburgh), Steve Tardy (Rutgers), Mark Fryer (South Carolina), David Rascoe (Texas Christian), Ken Moyer (Toledo), Brendan McCracken (UCLA), Jeff Hunsaker (Utah State), Don Davey (Wisconsin), Randy Welniak (Wyoming), Jeff Rudolph (Yale).

East Independents

West Virginia 8--3

Pittsburgh 7--4

Penn State 7--4

Boston College 7--4

Syracuse 7--4

Rutgers 5--6

Temple 5--6

Army 5--6

Navy 4--7

All-East Independent: Harris, Brown, Waren, Orlando, Haering (West Virginia); Stepnoski, Spindler, Olsavsky, Osborn, Caliguire, Grossman (Pittsburgh); Thomas, Wisniewski, Karpinski, Johnson (Penn State); Wolf, Bell, Waddle, Lowe, S. Williams (Boston College); Paul, Wooden, Stoeppel, Johnston, Burnett (Syracuse); Erney, Young, Henderson, Tardy, Baker (Rutgers); McNair, Wright, Pappalardo, Drayton, Johnson (Temple); Rambusch (Army); Holland, Pimpo, Fundoukos (Navy).

Ivy League

Harvard 8--2

Pennsylvania 6--4

Princeton 6--4

Yale 6--4

Cornell 5--5

Brown 5--5

Dartmouth 3--7

Columbia 2--8

All-Ivy: Hinz, Frilot, Yohe, Peterson, Consigli, McConnell, Sensky, Bell (Harvard); Gizzi, Keys, Bauer, Johnson (Pennsylvania); Jason Garrett, Judd Garrett, Pagnanelli, Leal, Emery (Princeton); Rudolph, Kalman, Szuba, Brice, Essick (Yale); McGrann, Brickley, Lee (Cornell); Wood, Kylish, Madden, Pyne (Brown); Morton, Sorensen, Sims, Michael (Dartmouth); Childers, Alex, M. Pollard, Less (Columbia).

Southeastern Conference

Tennessee 8--3

Georgia 8--3

Alabama 8--3

Auburn 8--3

Florida 7--4

Louisiana St. 6--5

Mississippi 5--6

Mississippi St. 5--6

Vanderbilt 4--7

Kentucky 4--7

All-Southeastern: DeLong, Cobb, Francis, Still, Simons, Cleveland (Tennessee); Goldberg, Sadowski, Smith, Webster, Guthrie, Wheeler (Georgia); Humphrey, Thomas, Rose, Kendrick, Cross, Wyatt, Jelks (Alabama); Tillman, Rocker, Reeves, Shulman, Lyle, Ogletree, Roland (Auburn); Oliver, Williams, Weston, Roth, Smith (Florida); Hodson, Phillips, Browndyke, Sancho, Jackson (Louisiana State); Moore, Young, Walls, Lowe, Sandroni (Mississippi); Butts, Martin, Anderson, Phillips, Hadley (Mississippi State); Jones, Moore, Winston, Mitchell (Vanderbilt); Pfeifer, Adams, Darrington, Robinson, Barnett (Kentucky).

Atlantic Coast Conference

Clemson 10--1

Virginia 7--4

Wake Forest 7--4

Duke 7--4

N. Carolina St. 5--6

N. Carolina 4--7

Maryland 4--7

Georgia Tech 4--7

All-Atlantic Coast: Woolford, Allen, Hatcher, Nunamacher (Clemson); Ford, Brown, Cook, Griggs, Inderlied, Lageman (Virginia); Greene, Elkins, Young (Wake Forest); Hines, Peterson, Port, Boone, Allen, Dilweg (Duke); Worthen, Massaro, Brooks, Auer, Peebles (North Carolina State); Crowley, Dorn, Garnica, Goss, Marriott (North Carolina); Anderson, Brown, Joines, Sydnor (Maryland); E. Thomas, Lester(Georgia Tech).

South Independents

Florida State 10--1

Miami 9--2

South Carolina 8--3

Memphis State 6--5

Tulane 6--5

Southern Mississippi 6--5

Virginia Tech 4--7

East Carolina 4--7

All-South Independent: Sanders, S. Smith, Tomberlin, Haggins, Lewis, Kuipers, Hayes (Florida State); Hawkins, Carter, O'Neill, J. Jones, Mark, Walsh, McDowell (Miami); Ellis, Green, Robinson, Mackie, Price, Fryer, Hendrix, Frazier (South Carolina); Brown, Bennett, Dubose, Nettles, Pryor, Young (Memphis State); Jones, Harvey, Price (Tulane); Gandy, Favre, Hansford, Tillman (Southern Mississippi); Kinzer, Hill, Grantham, Richardson, Cockrell (Virginia Tech); Hunter, James (East Carolina).

Big Ten

Iowa 9--2

Michigan State 8--3

Michigan 8--3

Ohio State 6--5

Indiana 6--5

Minnesota 5--6

Purdue 4--7

Illinois 4--7

Wisconsin 3--8

Northwestern 2--9

All-Big Ten: Hartlieb, Cook, Haight, Kratch (Iowa); Miller, Mandarich, Snow, Rison, Budde, Davis, Ezor, Langeloh, Larson, McAllister (Michigan State); Brown, Kolesar, McMurtry, Husar, Vitale, Messner, Gillette (Michigan); Uhlenhake, McCray, Staysniak, Workman, Snow, Brown (Ohio State); Schnell, Thompson, Shrader, Bates (Indiana); Thompson, Leverenz, Williams, Jackson, Gaiters, Goetz (Minnesota); Foster, J. Williams, C. Williams, McCarthy (Purdue); Cobb, Gardner, McGowan, Jones (Illinois); Wings, Artley, Nelson, Lowery (Wisconsin); Baum, Sanders, Peterson, McClellan (Northwestern).

Mid-American Conference

Kent State 8--3

Bowling Green 7--4

Western Michigan 7--4

Eastern Michigan 7--4

Central Michigan 6--5

Toledo 6--5

Ball State 5--6

Miami of Ohio 4--7

Ohio University 3--8

All-Mid-American: Wilkerson, Young, Howell, Edmonds, Curtis (Kent State); Kramer, Dackin, Daniels, Thorton, Heard, Holmes (Bowling Green); Hence, Kimbrough, Hoffman, Smeenge (Western Michigan); Klassa, Colosimo, Wyka, Kupp, Banaitis (Eastern Michigan); Hood, Reed, Nicholl (Central Michigan); Moyer, T. Olsen, McCreary, Fletcher (Toledo); Parmalee, Garnica, Ashburn, Walton (Ball State); Stofa, Konrad (Miami of Ohio); Feldman, Thornton (Ohio University).

Midwest Independents

Notre Dame 8--3

Northern Illinois 4--7

Louisville 4--7

Cincinnati 3--8

All-Midwest Independent: Bolcar, Green, Heck, Streeter, Stonebreaker, Brown (Notre Dame); M. Taylor, Delisi, Hollingshed, Townsel (Northern Illinois); Gruden, Cummings, Douglas, Hamilton, Booker (Louisville); Asbeck, Stewart, B. Davis, Mukes (Cincinnati).

Big Eight

Oklahoma 10--1

Nebraska 9--2

Oklahoma State 7--4

Colorado 7--4

Missouri 6--5

Iowa State 5--6

Kansas 2--9

Kansas State 2--9

All-Big Eight: Phillips, Holieway, Latham, Dillon, D. Williams, Finch, C. Williams (Oklahoma); Taylor, Thomas, Young, Blazek, Etienne (Nebraska); Dykes, Sanders, Gilliam, R. Smith, Gundy, Drain (Oklahoma State); Norgard, DeLuzio, English, Jones, Muilenburg, Flannigan (Colorado); Jones, Vandegrift, Stowers, Bruton, Wilson (Missouri); Henderson, Shudak, Ross, Busch, Dole, Sims, Hoskins (Iowa State); Moore, Vaughn, Snell, Baker (Kansas); Harper, Stange (Kansas State).

Southwest Conference

Texas A&M 8--3

Texas 7--4

Arkansas 6--5

Texas Tech 6--5

Houston 5--6

Texas Christian 5--6

Baylor 5--6

Rice 3--8

All-Southwest: Roper, Slater, Fontenot, D. Lewis, Harris, Wallace, Bob, Morris, Batiste, Richardson (Texas A&M); Metcalf, Hager, Jones, Llewellyn, Hackemack, Waits, Clements (Texas); Rouse, Childress (Arkansas); Walker, Tolliver, Anderson, Gray, Royal, Segrist, Mosley (Texas Tech); Jackson, Phillips, Dixon, Anders (Houston); Newton, Benson, Simien, Sullivan, Becker, Rascoe, Spencer (Texas Christian); Blackmon, Sign, Welch, Crockett, Goebel, Francis, Hall (Baylor); Hall, McClay (Rice).

Pacific 10

UCLA 7--4

Southern California 7--4

Washington 7--4

Arizona 7--4

Stanford 6--5

California 5--6

Arizona state 5--6

Oregon 5--6

Washington State 4--7

Oregon State 3--8

All-Pac 10: Aikman, Lake, Cornish, Wahler, Henley, Velasco, Arbuckle (UCLA); Peete, Green, Colter, Carrier, Affholter, Holt, Webster (Southern California); Zandofsky, Brown, Weathersby, Jenkins, D. Hall, Ames (Washington); J. Tofflemire, Hill, Wells, C. Singleton, K. Singleton, DeBow, Washington (Arizona); Archambeau, Sinclair, Grant, Huckestein, Zentner (Stanford); Dickson, Taylor, Whiteside, Ortega, Richards, Zawatson (California); Schuh, Zendejas, Garrett, Sapolu, Mahlstede, Kirby, Underwood (Arizona State); Musgrave, Brock, Obee, Kaumeyer, Kozak (Oregon); Utley, Broussard, Cook, Dyko (Washington State); Wilhelm, Ross, Thomas, Harris (Oregon State).

Western Athletic Conference

Texas-El Paso 9--3

Air Force 8--4

Wyoming 8--4

Brigham Young 7--5

Hawaii 6--6

Utah 5--6

San Diego State 5--6

Colorado State 2--9

New Mexico 1--11

All-Western Athletic: Harvey, Adkison, Hegarty, Morgan, Pufahl, Spady, Tolbert, Walker (Texas-El Paso); Dowis, Hlatky, Roberson, Hughes, Walker (Air Force); Salisbury, Schenbeck, Rabold (Wyoming); Thompson, Covey, Bellini, Handley, Long (Brigham Young); Fakava, Amosa, Seumalo (Hawaii); Johnson, Jacobsen, Mitchell (Utah); Wells, Mitchell, Jackson, Paul, Hewitt, Gilbreath, Fortin (San Diego State); Cortell, Molander, Whitehouse, Mundt, Rule (Colorado State); Mathis, Bell (New Mexico).

The Big West

Fresno State 9--2

Utah State 8--3

San Jose State 7--5

Pacific 6--5

Cal State-Fullerton 5--6

Cal State-Long Beach 5--7

Nevada-Las Vegas 3--8

New Mexico State 2--9

All-Big West: Rogers, Cox, Skipper, Telford, Harris (Fresno State); Smith, Snyder, Newman, Brown, Roberts (Utah State); Taylor, Ras-nick, Johnson, Swall (San Jose State); Gran, Jones, Harper, Koperek (University of the Pacific); Jenkins, Fitts, Bryan, Schaffel (Cal State-Fullerton); Graham, Caines, D.Washington, Alexander, Morrison (Cal State-Long Beach); Rhynes, Operin, Harden, Cook, C. Davis (Nevada-Las Vegas); Dickey (New Mexico State).