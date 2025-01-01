playboy plays hide-and-sleek with cold-weather outerwear

part two

Playing the Skins Game with cold-weather coats and jackets is a one-on-one match-up. It's you versus the elements and, because this is no battle for the faint of fashion, we're here to tell you how to win. New tanning treatments have eliminated the bulky road-warrior look of leather, thus reviving interest in sleek versions of such timeless styles as the motorcycle jacket. Shearling is also a fashion wolf in sheep's clothing, car-coat styles being the hides to seek. Washed-leather vests and braided belts are hot looks for cold days, along with heavyweight twill trousers and thick-soled brogues. All of this is no snow job, guys, so get leathered up for winter.