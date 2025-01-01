Thrilla from Manila

it's pia reyes, the philippines' gift to the mainland

Miss November is Filipino/Spanish/Portuguese/Chinese. Her eyes are as dark as the South China Sea. "I am an ethnic jumble," says Pia Reyes, with a grin that's all-American. Born in Manila, the fifth of eight children—her siblings called her Number Five—Pia grew up in Havertown, Pennsylvania, with little ethnic consciousness. "My parents had their Filipino friends—Mom was always cooking this smelly fish—but I grew up like a white suburban kid. I played lacrosse, basketball and tennis. I was a jock—I never wore make-up until college." At Penn State, she played wing for the national-championship lacrosse team and blossomed into a bronze beauty. After stultifying stints as a waitress and a file clerk, Pia sent her photo to Playboy "on a whim." Now Number Five is Miss 11/88. "I still don't believe it," she says, "but I guess a jock with the right makeup can look pretty good." This year, Pia moved 3000 miles closer to her homeland—to Los Angeles. "I'm like a tropical fish—I need the warmth." An unaffected beauty who only recently decided to concentrate on her career, she has already done a Coca-Cola commercial, danced in a Joe Cocker video and played a bit part in The Young and the Restless. "If they want a blonde, they get a blonde," says pragmatic Pia. "If they want an Oriental girl, here I am." Acting lessons are next—she would like to break the Hollywood mold and play parts "written for white girls, brown girls or yellow girls—for any kind of girls." Pia Reyes is living proof that the American dream comes in many appetizing flavors other than plain vanilla.

Playmate Data Sheet

Name: Pia Reyes

Bust: 35"–36"

Waist: 24"

Hips: 35"

Height: 5'8-1/2"

Weight: 123 lbs.

Birth Date: July 3, 1964

Birthplace: Manila, Philippines

Ambitions: Happiness ... Health ... Love ... Laughter and a head start in an acting career....

Turn-Ons: leather & lingerie, roller coasters, funny men

Turn-Offs: couch potatoes, broken promises, cellulite, phony people, tunnel vision, deception, plane delays

Role Models: Joe Paterno, Jay Leno, Meryl Streep, Kim Basinger, Frank Lloyd Wright

My Man: He has a zest for life.... His mind moves a mile a minute.... He makes me laugh.... He thinks of his woman before he thinks of himself.

I Always Wanted to Know: what life would be like as a blonde.

Secret Fantasy: making love in a gravity-free space shuttle!