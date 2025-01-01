Playboy's Playmate Review

Who Do You Think Should be Playmate of the Year?

It's time again to choose the year's number-one Playmate. In the four years since our readers started literally voicing their opinions, this annual phone frenzy has grown to be one of Playboy's most popular traditions. It's simple--just pick up your phone and dial the 11-digit number next to the photo of your favorite miss. Each call will be tallied by A.T.&T.'s hard-working computer, which will be taking calls 24 hours a day from 12:01 A.M. E.S.T. October 24 through midnight E.S.T. November 20. The cost is just 50 cents per call--a thrifty opportunity to peddle your influence. If you call from outside the 50 states, or from Canada, the U.S. Virgin Islands or Puerto Rico, you'll be charged regular long-distance rates. Calls from astronauts in flight are refundable if approved by NASA. We're kidding, but last year, readers called from as far away as Hong Kong, proving that man will go to great lengths to express his admiration for a woman he loves. And this year's Playmates, we think you'll agree, are deserving of all the admiration we can give them. If the number of calls we received last year is a fair projection, we expect to receive more than 100,000 votes, so get yours in early. Take time to conduct a leisurely evaluation of the photos on the following pages, choose your favorite Playmate and then give us a call. Your favorite centerfold lady will be glad you did.

Take a Chance on Talking with Your Favorite Playmate

As a special bonus, you may have a chance to talk with the Playmate of your dreams. Each day during the phone-in period, at least one of 1988's 12 centerfold beauties will personally answer randomly selected calls. So if Lady Luck is with you when you call, you may have a person-to-person conversation with one of the 12 loveliest women on earth. Reach out and touch someone gorgeous. We look forward to hearing from you.