Address_Copyright_Credit
January, 1989
Introduction ................. Hugh M. Hefner 5
Playbill.......................... 7
Dear Playboy....................... 15
Playboy After Hours................... 23
Sports ............................ Dan Jenkins 47
Men ................................ Asa Baber 48
Women .............................. Cynthia Heimel 49
The Playboy Advisor....................... 51
Dear Playmates.......................... 54
The Playboy Forum............................. 57
Playboy Interview: Robert De Niro--candid conversation.................. 69
The Fifties............................... 92
The Fly--fiction ................................. George Langelaan 94
How to Apply for a Job--article .................. Shepherd Mead 96
A Sound of Thunder--fiction ...................... Ray Bradbury 98
The Seduction--satire ........................ Jules Feiffer 100
The Origins of the Beat Generation--opinion ...... Jack Kerouac 101
The Pious Pornographers--article ................. William Iversen 102
Rebel with a Caustic Cause--entertainment ........ Larry Siegel 105
The Playboy Bed--modern living.................... 106
Avoidism--humor .......................... Roger Price 109
The Hustler--fiction ......................... Walter S. Tevis 112
Women of the Fifties--pictorial................ 114
The Sixties.................................. 124
The Hildebrand Rarity--fiction ................... Ian Fleming 126
A Testament of Hope--article ..................... Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. 130
The Hazards of Prophecy--article ................. Arthur C Clarke 133
The Playboy Interview--candid conversations...... 135
Fidel Castro.............................. 135
Mel Brooks............................ 135
Malcolm X............................ 135
The Orient Express--travel ................... William Sansom 136
Teevee Jeebies--satire .......................... Shel Silverstein 139
My War with the Machines--humor .................. Woody Allen 140
Vargas Girl--pictorial ........................ Alberto Vargas 141
Man at His Leisure .............................. Leroy Neiman 143
Wanda Hickey's Night of Golden Memories--humor ..... Jean Shepherd 147
How I Would Start Again Today--article ............. J. Paul Getty 149
Ada--fiction ......................... Vladimir Nabokov 150
Silverstein's Zoo--satire ......................... Shel Silverstein 152
Women of the Sixties--pictorial..................... 154
The Great 35th Anniversary Playmate Hunt--pictorial.... 166
Playboy's 35th Anniversary Playmate--playboy's playmate of the month... 176
Playboy's Party Jokes--humor.......................... 186
The Seventies................................. 188
All The President's Men--article ... Carl Bernstein and Bob Woodward 190
Born on the Fourth of July--memoir ....................... Ron Kovic 194
For Christ's Sake--opinion ............................. Harvey Cox 197
The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas--article .............. Larry L. King 198
Sexual Perversity in Chicago--from the play ............... David Mamet 202
The Playboy Interview--candid conversations........................... 205
John Wayne....................... 205
Barbra Streisand....................... 205
Jimmy Carter................................ 205
The Faint--fiction ...................... John Updike 206
Women of the Seventies--pictorial....................... 210
The Eighties.......................... 222
Tourist Trade--fiction ...................... Robert Silverberg 224
Remembering Tennessee--memoir ..................... Truman Capote 228
Real Men Don't Eat Quiche--humor ..................... Bruce Feirstein 230
You Must Remember This--fiction ....................... Robert Coover 234
The Playboy Interview--candid conversations............................ 237
Bill Cosby....................................... 237
John Lennon/Yoko Ono................................ 237
Patricia Hearst........................... 237
The Sunken Woman--fiction ........................ Joyce Carol Oates 238
Fast Times at Ridgemont High--memoir ............. Cameron Crowe 240
Symbolic Sex--humor ................................. Don Addis 242
How I Invented Playboy--humor .......................... Buck Henry 244
Women of the Eighties--pictorial.......................... 246
Cover Story
Cover artist Ernest Trova is a world-class sculptor whose works are in New York's Museum of Modern Art and Metropolitan Museum--and the December 1970 issue of Playboy, which features his special paper multiple pull-out. More recently, Trova took time out from his work on a series of bronze troubadour figures, inspired by the music of Julio Iglesias, to create a distinctive stainless-steel hinged Rabbit Head for our 35th Anniversary cover.
