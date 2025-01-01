Address_Copyright_Credit

Introduction ................. Hugh M. Hefner 5

Playbill.......................... 7

Dear Playboy....................... 15

Playboy After Hours................... 23

Sports ............................ Dan Jenkins 47

Men ................................ Asa Baber 48

Women .............................. Cynthia Heimel 49

The Playboy Advisor....................... 51

Dear Playmates.......................... 54

The Playboy Forum............................. 57

Playboy Interview: Robert De Niro--candid conversation.................. 69

The Fifties............................... 92

The Fly--fiction ................................. George Langelaan 94

How to Apply for a Job--article .................. Shepherd Mead 96

A Sound of Thunder--fiction ...................... Ray Bradbury 98

The Seduction--satire ........................ Jules Feiffer 100

The Origins of the Beat Generation--opinion ...... Jack Kerouac 101

The Pious Pornographers--article ................. William Iversen 102

Rebel with a Caustic Cause--entertainment ........ Larry Siegel 105

The Playboy Bed--modern living.................... 106

Avoidism--humor .......................... Roger Price 109

The Hustler--fiction ......................... Walter S. Tevis 112

Women of the Fifties--pictorial................ 114

The Sixties.................................. 124

The Hildebrand Rarity--fiction ................... Ian Fleming 126

A Testament of Hope--article ..................... Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. 130

The Hazards of Prophecy--article ................. Arthur C Clarke 133

The Playboy Interview--candid conversations...... 135

Fidel Castro.............................. 135

Mel Brooks............................ 135

Malcolm X............................ 135

The Orient Express--travel ................... William Sansom 136

Teevee Jeebies--satire .......................... Shel Silverstein 139

My War with the Machines--humor .................. Woody Allen 140

Vargas Girl--pictorial ........................ Alberto Vargas 141

Man at His Leisure .............................. Leroy Neiman 143

Wanda Hickey's Night of Golden Memories--humor ..... Jean Shepherd 147

How I Would Start Again Today--article ............. J. Paul Getty 149

Ada--fiction ......................... Vladimir Nabokov 150

Silverstein's Zoo--satire ......................... Shel Silverstein 152

Women of the Sixties--pictorial..................... 154

The Great 35th Anniversary Playmate Hunt--pictorial.... 166

Playboy's 35th Anniversary Playmate--playboy's playmate of the month... 176

Playboy's Party Jokes--humor.......................... 186

The Seventies................................. 188

All The President's Men--article ... Carl Bernstein and Bob Woodward 190

Born on the Fourth of July--memoir ....................... Ron Kovic 194

For Christ's Sake--opinion ............................. Harvey Cox 197

The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas--article .............. Larry L. King 198

Sexual Perversity in Chicago--from the play ............... David Mamet 202

The Playboy Interview--candid conversations........................... 205

John Wayne....................... 205

Barbra Streisand....................... 205

Jimmy Carter................................ 205

The Faint--fiction ...................... John Updike 206

Women of the Seventies--pictorial....................... 210

The Eighties.......................... 222

Tourist Trade--fiction ...................... Robert Silverberg 224

Remembering Tennessee--memoir ..................... Truman Capote 228

Real Men Don't Eat Quiche--humor ..................... Bruce Feirstein 230

You Must Remember This--fiction ....................... Robert Coover 234

The Playboy Interview--candid conversations............................ 237

Bill Cosby....................................... 237

John Lennon/Yoko Ono................................ 237

Patricia Hearst........................... 237

The Sunken Woman--fiction ........................ Joyce Carol Oates 238

Fast Times at Ridgemont High--memoir ............. Cameron Crowe 240

Symbolic Sex--humor ................................. Don Addis 242

How I Invented Playboy--humor .......................... Buck Henry 244

Women of the Eighties--pictorial.......................... 246

Cover Story

Cover artist Ernest Trova is a world-class sculptor whose works are in New York's Museum of Modern Art and Metropolitan Museum--and the December 1970 issue of Playboy, which features his special paper multiple pull-out. More recently, Trova took time out from his work on a series of bronze troubadour figures, inspired by the music of Julio Iglesias, to create a distinctive stainless-steel hinged Rabbit Head for our 35th Anniversary cover.