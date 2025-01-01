Heat of the Moment

The Sizzling Look of a man in sexy clothing is the fuel that feeds the fire of a woman's libido. And that effect is compounded when the styles he has slipped into are pleasing to the touch. The tactile pleasure of a cashmere sweater definitely is a head--and hand--turner, as is the sexy bad-boy look of an oxford-cloth buttondown shirt worn with the collar opened and the necktie loosened. Elegant formalwear also is seductive, especially a black-as-night dinner jacket and trousers combined with a crisp white wing-collared evening shirt. But, of course, the all-time favorite female bait is a pair of snug-fitting jeans stretched across a trim male tush. Get it on, guys.