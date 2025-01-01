Rio's Grand!

This cruel world of ours sometimes brings us up against the big issues in life, such as: Who is that incredible woman, and how do I get to meet her? In this case, all we can do is offer a few clues; the rest is up to you. First, the lady's name: Monica Andrea Silvia Do Santos. A carioca, or native of that wondrous city Rio de Janeiro. She's a student and something of a linguist, speaking English, German and Portuguese. She also admits to being superstitious, especially when it comes to macumba, a kind of voodoo magic that comes in two varieties--black and white. Monica is a habitué of the hot Rio clubs Help and Jazz Mania, where, by all accounts, she is a lovely mover. Many people have been deeply moved by watching her. There have also been sightings on the beach at Copacabana. That's about it, Monica--wise. Maybe the next step is to think about flying down to Rio. Admit it; it makes perfect sense, especially at this time of year. Rio has the sun, the music, the sea, Carnival, Monica....