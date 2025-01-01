The Year in Sex

Murphree's Romance: Unholy Roller

Televangelist Jimmy Swaggart, who had earlier accused fellow Assembly of God preacher Marvin Gorman of adultery, was himself defrocked when a Gorman snoop tracked him to a motel room shared with hooker Debra Murphree-who then reproduced the poses she said Jimmy liked to watch in some tacky photos for Penthouse. Swaggart fessed up in a tearful telecast but refused to give up preaching. Ministry of Greed, a Newsweek staffer's book on the profitability of TV's holy wars, may explain why.

Lifestyles of the Rich and Fickle, Part I

It was The Year of the Infernal Triangle, as exemplified by what happened when Brenda Richie (above right) discovered her R&B-singer husband, Lionel, in a compromising position with one Diane Alexander (above left) in the latter's Beverly Hills apartment. Brenda proceeded to bash both of em; cops were called.

At Witt's End

Katarina Witt, the derriere cri of Calgary's winter Olympics, was in fine feather while icing a skating title for East Germany.

The Gospel According to Jessica

We haven't heard the last of Jessica Hahn, the ex-church secretary who blew the whistle on Jim Bakker. Equipped with improved physical assets, she again appeared in Playboy; spilled the beans on former pastor Gene Profeta (with mike and Good Book, left), who was subsequently indicted for tax evasion; got a Phoenix radio-d.j. gig; and made a video with ex-preacher Sam Kini-son (top). The conclusion drawn above is the National Enquirer's. Ours is that Jess was costumed by Cassandra (Elvira, Mistress of the Dark) Peterson (left).

Stalking the 24-Carrot Candidate

George Bush's surprising choice of Dan Quayle as his G.O.P running mate sent the press scurrying after tales of campus capers and a memorable golf weekend spent with, among others, Playboy pictorial veteran Paula Parkinson (right).

Lifestyles of the Rich and Fickle, Part II

Born in the U.S.A., fooling around on the road: Boss Bruce Springsteen was caught frolicking on tour with longtime backup singer Patti Scialfa (above left) in Paris, London and Rome. His wife, actress and model Julianne Phillips, whose" TV movie His Mistress was being rerun at the time, soon sued for divorce.

Ilona's off the Wall in Jerusalem

Ilona "Cicciolina" Staller, porn star and Italian M.P, had some down time: She was ejected from the Wailing Wall and busted for indecent exposure in Brussels.

One-Woman Band Aid

Pamela Des Barres (far right) describes her groupie days with Way-Ion Jennings, Keith Moon, Don Johnson, Mick Jag-ger, Noel Redding, Jimmy Page and others in her book I'm with the Band; she'll show, if perhaps not tell, even more in next month's Playboy.

Jesus Christ, Movie Star

Martin Scorsese's controversial film The Last temptation of Christ stars Willem Dafoe as a Christ enticed by Satan with plausible visions of marriage and a family. Furious fundamentalists raised holy hell.

Sales Pitcher

After the release of Bull Durham, in which hurler phenom Tim Robbins (inset) sports a garter belt, Frederick's of Hollywood reported a 15 percent increase in its sales of hosiery holder-uppers like the ones Playmate Kim Morris models at the right.

Passion's Fruit

A party in a former gay bath in Manhattan, now the Cave Canem club (left), celebrated the release of Passion, a video and single by Romina Danielson, the Passion Flower of 1987's Joan Collins-Peter Holm divorce proceedings.

Hot Check Service

Money with extra interest: Tops Check Cashing, Fort Lauderdale, hires topless hostesses. One likens her job to being at the beach, "Only you can't get a tan in here."

Pubic-Service Announcement

Two Clearwater, Florida, guys sell shirts, panties, watches--everything but rubbers--starring cartoon condom Eddie Rascal.

So That's Where George Was!

Speaking of his pal Reagan, George I Bush told Idahoans: "I am proud to be his partner. We have had triumphs, we have made mistakes, we have had sex...."

Lifestyles of the Rich and Fickle, Part III

When Whoopi Goldberg became engaged to cinematographer Eddie Gold (below left), there was a hitch: her marriage to cinematographer David Claessen (below right).

T.K.O. In Marital Arts

The turbulent marriage of boxing champion Mike Tyson and TV actress Robin Givens hit the ropes after eight months amid a flurry of press-conference jabs and counterpunches, suits and countersuits. In polls, the public branded Robin a gold digger.

Another Jessica Reborn

She was drawn "bad" for the movie, but Disney's coloring books cop out with a Jessica Rabbit cover-up for the Crayola generation.

A Little Something for the Upwardly Mobile Urban Cowgirl

Buzz off with Sybian, a $1395 device driven by a pair of 1/50 horsepower motors (one for rotation, one for vibration). It's from Abco Research Associates, Post Office Box 329, Monticello, Illinois 61856.

Sam, You Made the Cups Too Small

Page 3 Girl turned songstress Samantha Fox was back in Britain's tabloids again with news that a diet had trimmed her formerly bountiful breast measurement by four inches.

Jerk in the Pulpit

The Reverend Thomas Streitferdt of Harlem, up on rape charges, allegedly told parishioners they'd go to hell for refusing his advances.

Grandstand Play

In Cockney rhyming slang, Bristol Cities are titties. At a Bristol City-Mansfield Town football final in London's Wembley Stadium, fans showed theirs. To no avail: Bristol City lost.

Lifestyles of the Rich and Fickle, Part IV

Make a couple of movies with a sheila and see what happens! Aussie actor Paul Hogan's 30-year marriage to wife Noelene (above right) went on the shoals when Paul cozied up to his "Crocodile" Dundee co-star, Linda Kozlowski (above left). While in London to promote "Crocodile" II, Hogan quipped: "I'm rich and famous and Linda wants my money."

Why Politics are More fun in France

Liberté, égalité, nudité? The Socialist Party's bare billboards reproduced at left may have helped François Mit-terand win his election campaign. Gov. Michael Dukakis, take note: At the polls, sex outsells competence every time.

Hot Water, Cold Shoulder

Divorce lawyer Marvin Mitchel-son (right) had a lousy year, climaxing in accusations of rape by ex-clients. Carrie Leigh (far right) retained him for her pal-imony suit vs. Hef, then unexpectedly eloped with Cory Margolis (inset bottom right). Now they've split and she looks great spoofing us all in National Lampoon.

Vanna's Peeks

TV's Vanna White claimed that she wasn't nude in her unreleased flick Gypsy Angels (above). Evidently, she didn't like it any better than our pre-Wheel of Fortune undies pix (right). But a TV-movie gig as Venus rated high.

Wedding Bells are Breaking up That old Gang of Mine

America's most confirmed bachelor, Hugh M. Hefner, popped the question to Playmate Kimber-ley Conrad at the Playboy Mansion's wishing well.

Saucy Baggage Fire equipment and the Chicago Bomb and Arson Squad sped to O'Hare Airport June 16 to defuse a stewardess' ticking suitcase. They found a battery-operated vibrator.

Next Time, Godiva, Get A Horse Distracted by a naked woman, two L.A. motorists cilided. When paramedics arrived, the streaker stole their ambulance, drove the wrong way on a freeway and hit a bread truck. All survived.

Bellying up to the Bar California lawyer Laura Salant, 31, tried to sit for her husband's bar exam, but officials saw through her disguise. She was seven months pregnant.