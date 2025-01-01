Beach Blast

Question: What rips into Florida every year at this time, spends six weeks tearing through a small oceanside town and keeps right on trucking until it finally blows itself out? If you're guessing Hurricane Hannah, guess again. In reality, the tempest is comprised of 400,000 college students who descend on Daytona Beach, Florida, for their annual rite of spring. Their mission is a simple one: to party nonstop. Last year, Playboy risked putting itself at the center of the storm and walked away with the kind of scrapbook you don't leave out on the coffee table. So pull up a stretch of sand, rub on plenty of suntan oil and turn the page. Welcome to spring break!