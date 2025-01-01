Burning Desires Sex In America

Part One The World's First Safe-Sex Orgy

As the Eighties began, America was caught up in the most exuberant sexual carnival of modern times. But while the decade was still young, the country was swept by a wave of sexual terror. The resulting cultural collision between lust and contagion, hell-fire and saturnalia produced a strange and wondrous era. It was a time of safe-sex porn queens and misbehaving preachers, of jack-off clubs and recovering "sex addicts," of phone-sex sirens and condom-delivery men. It was a time of fatal attractions, of desires you could burn for.

By mid-decade, the media, once so eager to sell the sexual revolution, were now announcing its demise. But the biggest untold story was of the reinvention of sex. Back-yard tinkerers in the tool shops of Eros played with ways of combining sexual liberation and sexual hygiene--fueled by the grand human drive for life and pleasure.

We, your authors, undertook this bawdy chronicle to provide a definitive account of the state of desire in America today. "Burning Desires" is based on hundreds of interviews from coast to coast. We hope to tell the larger story of sexual behavior and sexual politics of our time.

It's Another quiet evening at home for your co-author. I'm watching a woman named Janet Taylor make love with a 25-year-old stranger named Randy on my living-room couch. Randy, who says he lives in Fort Worth, Texas, is nervous and inexperienced, but Taylor is rolling her hips and moaning as though she's never had it so good.

"Why don't you put your hand under my butt?" she coaxes.

"It's so nice and hard," says Randy sweetly.

"Yeah, I work out a lot. Now, why don't you start rubbing my thighs and licking me?"

"It smells good," says Randy, sighing, his senses fully alive to the moment.

"Oh, yeah, keep licking me, Randy, oh, yeah, oh, yeah, awwwww. I don't know what you're doing, but don't stop."

"You're going to make me come big tonight." Randy's excitement is palpable--he has not had sex with anyone for more than three months, the young man confessed earlier to Taylor.

"You better believe it, I'm going to make you come real good," she says in a voice thick with lust.

This is Taylor's fifth man tonight, and she's still going strong. She is sprawled on my couch, her long dark hair strewn over the cushions and her pink-velour dress wiggled up her thighs. As she breathes huskily into Randy's ear, she shoots me a fetching smile.

"Do you really like this, too?" asks Randy touchingly. He may not be a sophisticated lover, but he is a considerate one.

"Of course I do. OK, now I'm going to sit on you, Randy. I'm going to ease my cunt down real slow on your dick, then I'm going to pull up again. Because I don't want you to come just yet. I'm going to put you through the fucking ropes." Taylor is the salacious tutor, teaching her young pupil the ways of Eros.

"OK, I'm going to sit on you good now, oh, yeah, I'm going to tighten my cunt right around you. You feel that? I got my cunt clamping down tight."

"Ohhh," moans Randy. His breathing grows louder and louder.

"You're real close, aren't you?"

"I'm real close," says Randy, sighing.

"Well, now I've got my hand on your balls, honey. And when you start to come, I'm going to squeeze them real gently. Do you feel that, Randy? I'm squeezing your balls. I'm not hurting you, am I? Now I'm digging in my high heels and I'm just eating up that fucking hard dick of yours... yeah...yeah...."

"Ohhhhhhhhhh!" Randy explodes with months of bottled-up longing. His breath is wrenched from him like sobs.

"That's it, baby, shoot it inside me, shoot it all the way inside me. . . ."

"Oh, oh. . . ." It takes a minute for Randy to come back. When he does, he's even sweeter. "That was good. . . ."

"Thank you, Randy."

"I need it in real life now. . . ."

Taylor's eyes fill suddenly with motherly sadness. She often must make this emotional transition from cock mistress to comforter.

"Well, Ok, how do you find it in real life?"

"I don't know."

"Well, goddamn, if you can call me up and ask for it, you can figure out how to get it. There are lots of women just as horny as me. You just go up and start talking to them real nice and slow. Lookit, honey, when you're hungry and needing it, any woman can tell. Now, look, you have a wonderful evening."

"All right. Well, thank you for talking with me. I appreciate it. Goodbye."

And Randy hangs up.

Phone sex is the safest sex of all. Partners exchange nothing but sighs and whispers, and even those are relayed by satellite. In today's forbidding viral and social climate, it is perhaps the only realm of complete sexual freedom. Men and women engage in flights of sexual fantasy that, if acted out in "real life," in Randy's words, could ravage their bodies with disease or subject them to hard stretches of prison time. The women who work the nation's phone-sex lines have heard it all.

"You learn a lot about America's fantasy life on this job," says Taylor, who works for three national phone-sex services. She's reclining on my couch, her bare legs gathered underneath her, waiting for the next call. She is an attractive 42-year-old woman with the high cheekbones of a former model. "It seems that the number-one fantasy of the American male is to be sexually dominated. Guys are brought up to always be in charge, but what they really want is a strong woman. 'God damn it, get your fly down and give it to me!'" She laughs at the leather-strap sound of her voice.

"We're half-baked actors--you have to use your voice in just the right ways. You try to create a hypnotic trance. You get them on the edge, keep them on the edge, building, building, then push them at just the right moment."

Aural sex is in some ways a labor of love for Taylor. Sometimes she will draw her lovers into her performances. "My lover may start licking me in the middle of a call and I'll tell the guy what she's doing. Or a couple of male friends of mine will be over at my place and we all play roles. Those callers get more than their money's worth," she says with a mischievous smile.

We have turned the lights down low in my living room to create a more intimate mood for Taylor's phone performances. A certain tension has crept into the room. I'm sitting cross-legged on the floor, studiously taking notes. We're both avoiding looking too long into each other's eyes as we talk. The jarring ring of the phone comes as a relief.

•

In pornography, the newest wrinkle is "fem porn"--hardcore erotica created by women that breaks most of the boundaries of male pornography. The wild theorist of fem porn is San Francisco's Susie Bright, 31 years old, tall and strongly built. Bright's mien easily switches from shy and polite to sexy and animated. Her glasses are thick and old fashioned. Her hair hangs to her softly rounded shoulders or is tucked away in a bun.

Bright believes that the future of fem porn is in the next generation.

"Hold on, kids!" she is shouting to a roomful of goggle-eyed Stanford University freshmen. "I think you're all old enough to handle this." Then Bright, amateur porn starlet for a day and reviewer of X-rated films, rolls the montage. First it's Body Heat to warm up the students with Hollywood atmospherics. Then a loving moment from Three Daughters, the sensuous classic of feminized erotica, to beguile them. And then, suddenly, there's sloe-eyed, bleached-blonde Jesie St. James attacking Richard Pacheco's curvaceous ass with her shiksa lizard tongue in a hard-core hoot from the male-porn past.

"The kids have a conniption!" says Bright. "Macho football players are gagging, 'cause Jesie's the aggressor, running the fuck. Sorority gals can't believe where she's going to put her mouth. Half the room is wheezing and shouting and the other half is yelling, 'Shut up, will you?' After my show, these kids can't stop talking. They're not hung up on the old criticisms. 'Is this degrading to women?' is a cliché by now. The debatable question these days is 'Was it sexy or was it stupid?' Women and men both."

This evening, Bright is sitting on the bed in her apartment. In front of the bed, the VCR is stacked with titles such as Smoker and Legends of Porn. She pushes those thick glasses up onto her brown bun and rubs her eyes with her palms. She can't stop laughing.

Perhaps the only time the public Bright, who has a college road-show workshop called Safe Sex for Sex Maniacs, has ever been embarrassed was when the Dark Bros.' atrocity Black Bun Busters somehow got jammed in her VCR. "How was I ever going to face the repairman?"

The staid world of radical lesbianism was shocked when Bright and Debi Sundahl, a stripper, published the first issue of On Our Backs, especially when the magazine quickly became the best-selling lesbian journal in the country. "Most other lesbian publications are written by thought police," Bright maintains. "There's such an awful whining aesthetic to them. When it comes to pictures and love, they all go for that soft, defensive sea-shell sort of eroticism. We were fed up with gossamer-winged romance when we started On Our Backs. We like lusty, fierce, horny women! Hard feminine sensations! Unquenchable romance!"

Bright believes that "fundamentalist feminists" such as Andrea Dworkin, author of Intercourse and Ice and Fire, are only "flimflamming heterosexuals." Young lesbians such as herself, she says, have left the Dworkins behind.

Bright's criticism is slyly earnest. "Andrea is a pornographer--and a great one. She just doesn't know it. I can't tell you how many women I know who masturbate to the dirty parts of her novel. Andrea Dworkin is the Marquis de Sade of our times, though she reaches different conclusions and has no sense of satire. I'm afraid it's the old cliché: The more repressed a woman is, the more you know she wants to do the spanking.

"Feminists understand sexism," she adds, "but they don't know shit about sex."

The younger generation will be different. At Yale, she points out, there is an erotic magazine with the delightful title Stench. At Brown, two undergraduate women have published another one-shot magazine Positions. It is thoughtful and ardent and it contains pictures of both men and women.

"It's so funny when you think about it," says Bright. "Porn was definitely the last old-boys' club in America, an all-male business if ever there was one. Then a bunch of dykes and sweet, horny feminist porn stars cracked it. Affirmative action had nothing to do with it, honey."

•

It may have taken 2000 years for women to form the feminist movement, but after only a decade or so, the men's movement has reached critical mass.

These are confused times for many American men. Sometimes it seems as if many New Men are in retreat from sex, from emotional engagement with women--off on a narcissistic journey of self-discovery.

If there were one place you would expect to find New Men, still hot and ready to trot, it would be Marin County, home of hot-tub hedonism. With this in mind, we sit in one night at a meeting of The Men of Marin. The topic this evening is "Is Sex Necessary?" And the answer seems to be "Well, not really; it's too much of a hassle." As always, Marin may be on the cutting edge.

More than any other group, The Men of Marin are ordinary guys, essentially California's blue-collar workers: a carpenter, a bookkeeper, a computer operator, a pharmacist, a dogcatcher (graveyard shift).

We go around the circle.

The bookkeeper, who somewhat boldly describes himself as "a sloppy fucker who used to like to eat out regularly," explains that he has not made love with anybody for six months. "I've checked out of the sexual rat-race," he says. "I'd rather get together with friends and talk about computers."

The pharmacist starts to talk about orgasm but becomes more aroused as he explains how, in a few days, he is planning to climb mountains in Nepal.

The carpenter, who led the discussion, says that, despite a growing number of sexual opportunities in his life, he often prefers to loll about in bed alone.

The dogcatcher shyly wonders how many times a week is "normal."

But one intense man originally from Montana says that sex sets him apart from his worries, from life itself sometimes. It puts him in a slow, playful trance that is as far as he can get from dying, and he has seen too many friends, and his brother and his father, die around him.

On an earlier night, around a roaring fire at a New Age men's retreat in the woods of Northern California, we meet "Big John," as we shall call him. From a circle of 16 men sitting in the lotus position on the dark carpet, he steps forward and clutches his "power object" to his heart. A power object, as used in men's-movement ceremonies such as this one, is something that symbolizes one's inner strength. Several of the men here at this retreat have chosen crystals as their power objects. A group cofacilitator has brought a small wooden statue of Lao-tzu, the Chinese philosopher. Big John is an Oakland cop. His power symbol is a bit more literal: a .380-caliber automatic pistol.

Big John stands taller than 6'5". His stomach thumps out of his gray T-shirt like a keg of beer. His thinning hair is wild, and his eyes are wilder still, above three days of stubble and a broken nose. Two nights earlier, he told the group that the woman he loved had left him for another woman. He has not been able to make love in the three years since. Last night, stepping out of another kind of circle, Big John tossed a slip of yellow notebook paper into a roaring campfire. On it was written the worst judgment he held against himself and the worst judgment he thought women held against him: "I will do anything, anything at all, whatsoever, you name it, for love," he had written, "and you," meaning women, "only judge me by the clothes I wear." The little piece of paper burst into flame like an insect. Afterward, as the wood burned into ashes, we all sang the campfire songs of our generation, from (Can't Get No) Satisfaction and Louie, Louie to Amazing Grace.

Big John turns and faces the rest of us, who are sitting cross-legged before him. The cofacilitator strikes together a small set of brass cymbals behind Big John's head. The men raise both palms and salute him with a burst of male energy. Pistol across his chest, Big John stares into the eyes of each man, one after the other. The room is so silent you can hear the wind rustling through the manzanita bushes outside. Big (continued on page 78)Burning Desires(continued from page 68) John is crying. He does not blink as the tears roll slowly out his eyes and down his unshaven face, because he is sad and happy and proud at the same time.

American men. Still hungering for deliverance.

•

Sexual desire became pathology in the Eighties. Suddenly, groups appeared all over the country for people who felt miserable about their physical and emotional cravings. Their urges were incompatible with their family life, or with the conservative temper of the times, or with the new viral reality. And yet they could not seem to control their lust through will power alone. So, to fortify their resolve, they flocked to a growing number of self-control fellowships that used the 12-step recovery method of Alcoholics Anonymous.

Some groups set stricter criteria for recovery than others. Members of Sexaholics Anonymous, a Los Angeles--based organization with some 300 chapters in the U.S., Canada and Germany, are asked to forswear all sex, except that with their spouses. "Other groups feel that this is too hard a requirement," the group founder, a man known as Roy K., tells us. "They redraw the boundaries to include masturbation and homosexual relationships. But in the long run, that's nonproductive. About half our members are single, so they're totally abstinent. But we don't feel abnormal or deprived.

"Freedom from sex can be completely normal," says Roy K. "Our goal is to stop lusting, to stop the internal pathology that fuels the addiction. It's so hard to stop lusting, for gay men to stop staring at men's crotches and hairy chests, for heterosexual men to stop drinking in the bodies of women with their eyes. They have created their own idols whom they can't live without.

"I myself have been free from the tyranny of lust since January 1976, but I'm tempted every day. I take no credit for my recovery. In our gutter illness, our depraved, perverted sickness, we've discovered a loving God Who apparently can do for us what we can't do for ourselves. Once you open that door, it's a marvelous odyssey into love, life and family."

None of the other fellowships are as Augustinian in their ambitions as Roy K.'s group. But they all hold up monogamous relationships, free of such stimuli as pornography, flirtations and frequent masturbation, as the ideal. Their memberships are made up of men and women who feel deep shame about falling short of this goal. Sex addicts' meetings draw together a colorful and diverse cast of horny priests, Peeping Toms, gay cruisers, lovelorn women, party girls, ladies' men, erotica collectors, fetishists and onanists.

They are in terrible distress and they feel compelled to confess it all: "I looked down the front of a woman's dress when we were making sandwiches for the hungry at the church mission. . . ." "I tried to pick up another patient in line at the V.D. clinic. . . ." "I got hard looking at the other men's naked bodies in the gym shower. . . ." "I slept with my boyfriend's best friend when he was out of town. . . ." "I cupped the breast of a teenage girl after everybody passed out at a drunken party. . . ." All is forgiven; no one is without sin at these gatherings. Sexual sobriety is seen as a lifelong struggle.

In the past, these men and women were driven from one sexual intrigue to another. Like Saint Augustine, the patron saint of the sexually addicted, their obsession continues, but in confessional form. Meetings of sex addicts are sometimes orgies of remembrance. In recalling the exquisite details of their shame, these men and women not only enjoy these experiences a second time but also titillate others with them. These bizarre rituals of public self-exposure are a kind of group sex of the Eighties.

•

Despite the media glare of the decade, which caught politicians with their pants down and caterwauling preachers where they shouldn't be caterwauling, sex was business as usual in the imperial capital of Washington.

We would talk with vice cops and psychiatrists, even pay a visit to Nancy Reagan's hairdresser and stop by the panda cage at the National Zoo, where Ling Ling was welcoming the visiting Hsing Hsing, with unfortunate results. In our researches, we began on the ground floor, not with the high and mighty but with those who service them. The sex business had been deregulated during the Reagan years, we discovered, just like the airlines. Rather than houses, there were now escort services and freelancers.

"I have a Congressman I do regularly. I call him Miss Dirty," says Mia, whose eyes are green and whose skin is smooth and dark. Mia is 22. Her father is a colonel. "The Congressman likes to put on women's stockings, then have me humiliate him. He says his family treated him like dirt, that he needs it. He laughs a lot, even when I whip him. I whip. He laughs. The one thing he asks is that I don't leave bruises. He has a pretty weird sense of humor. With him, I do what I call safe humiliation." She giggles.

"The only way that politicians are different, as far as I can tell, is that they worry about performance. They always try to please me. I say, 'No, no, I'm here to please you....' They're all men. That's the bottom line."

Mia was a cheerleader who sang in a Gospel youth choir and taught kindergarten at a religious summer camp where she says Jerry Falwell once autographed her Bible. She still wears two small gold crosses around her neck. "They set off my nails."

"It's not like I've slept with the entire Congress, but in my opinion, Republicans are better tippers. My friends and I are worried that the Democrats will take over after Reagan," she says before the November elections. "Oh, God, you know, first AIDS, then the Democrats!"

•

Phone sex, computer sex, latex sex, "noninsertive" sex--the country's most pioneering spirits were busily redesigning Eros in the Eighties. The point was to free the imagination. "Your brain is your biggest sex organ" became a popular slogan among this sexual vanguard. The most imaginative safe-sex invention we came across was undoubtedly The World's First Jack-and-Jill-Off Party, held, of course, in San Francisco in November 1987.

Even by San Francisco standards, it's a strange and wondrous party. Men and women are lining up outside a cozy refurbished warehouse in the South of Market district, a neighborhood where machine shops, artists' studios and leather bars are giving way to radicchio-salad restaurants. Once inside the door, the party guests undergo an immediate transformation: Capes, jackets, skirts, pants--even some panties and underpants--are shed and whisked away by a young black clothescheck man in circus-red bikini briefs who obviously relishes his job. "You should leave your shoes on," he says with a knowing wink, and so we cluster around one another in the softly lighted room, in our high heels and Reeboks, and make awkwardly polite conversation.

It's hard not to stare. There is something about the curve of a thigh or the slope of a breast or the funny, impudent droop of a cock that demands attention. But, of course, feasting one's eyes is the whole point of this exotic evening. There are undraped bodies to satisfy everyone's (contined on page 160)Burning Desires(continued from page 78) curiosity; it's a democracy of flesh. Many eyes are fixed on the young lean blond with the bottle-brush haircut and the perfectly shaped salami dick, and he obviously knows it as he walks around the room, casually working on himself to maintain a state of semi-arousal. Then there's the handsome middle-aged redhead encased in a black-leather bodice, with portholes for her jutting breasts, and black-leather crotchless panties. She can't seem to take her eyes off a stunning man-woman, a transsexual-in-progress with jet-black Cleopatra hair who glides gracefully across the floor, proudly showing off her new jouncy little milk-white tits. Meanwhile, a group of men is gathering around an elegant one-legged woman with a shimmering diaphanous blouse and a beatific expression, while a band of gay pranksters known as the K'thar-Sissies flits among the tropical plants and fluffy old sofas that adorn the room, sprinkling "fairy dust" on the partygoers and "dusting their auras" with rainbow-colored feathers to help break the ice.

The merry K'thar-Sissies, in their cock rings and glitter, add a festive touch, but the evening is picking up speed on its own. People are drifting upstairs in twos and threes to the loft, unlikely attractions are forming, the music on the tape shifts gears from Phil Collins to the eerie desert wail of Middle Eastern disco star Ofra Haza. Over in the corner, Buzz Bense, the tall, handsome party host with the red-gold locks and the revealing leather chaps, is grinning as he surveys the growing throng, because he can feel it: It's working, the evening's peculiar chemistry is working. The event is clearly headed toward success. Bense is about to witness a safe-sex orgy that will stir together men and women, gays and straights, young and middleaged--but will not commingle dread bodily fluids. "No intercourse and no oral sex and no rude behavior," the invitation had read. "Other than that, we're limited only by our imaginations."

The historic event had been fantasized about and privately discussed by some of San Francisco's most sexually adventurous souls for some time. A couple of women finally broached the subject with Bense, who, as founder of J/O Buddies, a gay masturbation circle, had become a leading impresario of the city's sexual underground. He was intrigued by the idea of sexually integrating the jack-off scene.

So, indeed, were your authors, who--while exploring the frontiers of American sexuality--had come across the early tremors of this event.

Upstairs, in the loft, the guests are getting to know one another. There are doctors, lawyers, artists, writers. The angelic one-legged woman has been tumbled backward onto a sofa, which is draped in a clean white sheet, and is being kissed and caressed by her retinue of male admirers. Lips find her nipples, fingers tease her clitoris. Her head is thrown back, her eyes are closed, her graceful hands play idly with the back of two men's necks as they work away at her. Her crutch is cast away, she is floating to heaven. Never, she would later tell Bense, had she felt so adored.

Cleopatra, too, has found her suitors, a man and a woman, who have book-ended her on another sheet-covered sofa and suck hungrily on her creamy little breasts. Do they know what's tucked delicately away in her pretty turquoise panties? Do they care?

At times, you have to look away. It would happen more than once during the evening. You would catch yourself staring at some of the most primal moments you had ever witnessed and you would be struck by the impropriety of it all: I shouldn't be watching this, it's very wrong. And superego and id would crash crazily against each other. But at other times, it would all seem perfectly natural, like watching the dancers on a night-club floor.

Over there, a woman is slipping into a pair of custom-made safe-sex panties with a latex crotch, so her girlfriend can lick her pussy without violating club rules. And in a far corner of the loft, a buck-naked man has been handcuffed to the heating pipes and is being spanked until his cheeks are hot pink. "For being bad?" we ask Bense, as our host drifts by with a can of beer.

"For not being bad enough, my dears," he replies, with an eyebrow raised in our direction. For we, working hard to maintain professional dignity in the midst of sweaty chaos, are still dressed in a pair of swimming-pool-blue briefs, in one case, and a three-quarter-length terrycloth bathrobe, in the other.

As he wades among his party guests, Bense has a triumphant look. Everyone is behaving himself and everyone is pleasuring himself. But the greatest marvel of the evening, Bense thinks, is how smoothly the different sexual categories are rubbing elbows and other body parts. Here we are in this era of sexual fear and loathing, Bense is thinking, and yet in this twilit sex salon, about 70 nude and semiclad men and women--running the full range of sexual expression--are engaged in a bold experiment in collective intimacy.

Bense spies a straight man nursing on a woman's breast, when suddenly, a gay man starts fondling the straight man's cock. Startled at first, the straight man quickly returns to his work and allows himself to grow hard under the other man's caresses. Later, Bense sees a gay man exploring a woman's body for the first time with his hands. "You know what we did?" Bense will later exclaim. "We created a safe environment for people to cross boundaries for a night, to try something entirely new." It seemed, in the climate of the Eighties, like a radical act of cultural defiance.

As The World's First Jack-and-Jill-Off Party blows into its final hours, however, we are not dwelling on the cultural significance of the event. The wine and the barrage of sensuous stimuli are beginning to cast a spell. The members of the party-planning committee are no longer graciously greeting guests at the door but with bared fangs have joined the rest of the beasts in this erotic menagerie. From upstairs comes the giddy wail of safe-sex porn star Missy Manners: "Oh, God! But I'm into penetration!" She has been encircled by a pack of male and female fans and they have popped her plump tanned breasts from her low-cut gown and have begun to feed on them. In the amber party light, they glow like tropical gourds. Our sense of journalistic detachment is starting to crumble.

Then it is Janet Taylor's turn, she of the phone-sex-fantasy trade. Taylor is hoisted onto a table with a black-leather top, a hand-me-down from an old S/M club. A dozen pairs of hands roam all over her supine body, caressing her cheeks and massaging her feet and making forays into her black-lace bustier. It looks as if she's the subject of a fiendish lab experiment.

But Manners, who has proclaimed so loudly to be "into penetration," wants to take this operation a notch higher. After lubricating a gloved hand with nonoxynol-9 gel, she proceeds to slip her fingers under Taylor's black-silk panties like a spider. With a queer little smile, Manners plunges them into her pussy. Poor Taylor is pushed beyond her tolerance. She squirms, she wriggles, she finally sits bolt upright like the Bride of Frankenstein come to life, her eyes wide, her hair an electric frazzle, and breaks free of her tormentors. It was all too freaky, she would say later, even for her. As she leaps from the table, her place is immediately taken by a man as boyishly handsome as Harry Hamlin.

There were those who attended the party that night who believed that they had glimpsed the future of the sexual revolution. The party had somehow combined, they said, the wildness of the Sixties and Seventies with the prudence of the Eighties.

As the clock strikes midnight, we make our exit. On the streets outside, San Francisco's dandies are lining up to get inside the Paradise Lounge, Club DV8 and ten other dance palaces of the moment. But it all seems strangely pale after our trip through Buzz Bense's looking glass.

Part Two will, appear next month.