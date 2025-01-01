The Five Guys who followed Jennifer Lyn Jackson out of a crowded elevator at Chicago's Drake Hotel on a recent wintry evening looked, well, kind of stunned. And very happy. As if the elevator doors had magically opened onto some exotic tropical beach scene instead of onto a big-city hotel lobby. You could see the heads turn as she walked through the crowd, a dazzling flash of beauty on an otherwise chilly night. People must have been asking themselves: Who is that lady? Well, we could have unmasked her for them. We found her in the Great 35th Anniversary Playmate Hunt and she's our choice as April's Playmate. Jennifer's a double-major student (finance and business management) at Ohio's Kent State University, and she sees a master's degree and a Ferrari in her future. Her family and closest friends call her J. And she has a pet ferret whose name is Shmeebee. (text concluded on page 100)

Jennifer is taking off the spring 1989 semester to earn some extra money to help pay off her student loan--an effort aided considerably by her $15,000 Playmate fee--before returning to school in the fall. "I've got a lot of work ahead of me, so I hope that when I go back, I'll have a whole new outlook," she says. On the home front, meanwhile, life should be far from dull. Her mom's a belly dancer, her kid brother's a drummer in a rock-and-roll band and one of her regular dates is an ex-dancer from Chippendale's. Yet some people out there say life in the Midwest is nothing but one long yawn. Well, excuse us, but what do they know? As for J, she hopes her maximum exposure on our pages will lead to new horizons in the modeling world. And who knows--maybe that Ferrari.

Playmate Data Sheet

Name: Jannifer Jackson

Bust: 38

Waist: 24

Hips: 34

Height: 5'7"

Weight: 117

Birth Date: 3-21-69

Birthplace: cleveland, Oh.

Ambitions: to follow the golden road of success to the top & Be Happy!

Turn-Ons: Soft skin, fobster, the color Purple, hairy chests and gentle kisses.

Turn-Offs: Conceited people, male chauvinists and guys with fat beer bellies who belch in your face--Yuk!

Music I Jam to: Van Halen and Pink floyd

Recurring Nightmate: Waking up bold!

My strengths are: My sense of humour, my brains, my perseverance and my closeness to my family &friends.

Mr. Right will be: Tall, with thick hair (that I can run my fingers through), smart, sensitive and Sexy!

"When I say I'm from Kent State, everybody says, 'Oh, that's where the students were shot'. Well, I'd like to help change that image and promote a positive one. This is a wonderful place to go to school."